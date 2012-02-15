/ Travel & Leisure

Sacrebleu! Why should Disneyland cost more if you're British?

British visitors to Disneyland Paris are apparently being charged 60% more than French families. Should you really be charged a higher ticket price just because you booked your trip in the UK?

Even I, despite not having children, raise a smile at the Disneyland Paris adverts where parents tell their excitable kids that they’re off to see Mickey and Minnie.

But perhaps I can suggest a follow-up advert, where the kids tell their parents that they paid more for their tickets compared to families in France – after all ‘the magic starts the moment you tell them’!

Brits charged 60% more

When the Daily Mail compared prices for Disneyland Paris tickets on the theme park’s UK and French versions of its website, they found that British families were charged 62% more.

French families could take advantage of an offer giving children under-12 free entry, meaning the total ticket price for two adults and two children came to 142 Euros (£119). The same offer wasn’t available through the UK version of the site, so the equivalent ticket price came to a total of £192 – a difference of £73.

And anyone thinking they can simply ‘virtually’ hop over the channel and book their tickets on the French website will also be left disappointed, as the report suggests that credit cards registered outside of France will not be allowed on the site.

One deal for all

A Disneyland Paris spokesman told the Daily Mail in defence:

‘A variety of promotions are offered at different times of the year to each market to reflect the local needs.

‘In the case of the UK market the most popular promotions are those combining accommodation and/or travel plus park tickets. A recent promotion exclusive to the UK market offered up to 50% off hotel and park tickets, plus free hotel and park tickets for children under 12.’

But while Disney claims that its offers are targeted at specific markets, these exclusive promotions will leave some families out of pocket if they fail to book at the right time and miss a particular deal.

It’s not uncommon for the same holiday to be offered at different prices through different agents – but surely all deals offered directly through the attraction provider should be available to all consumers, at the same time, and wherever they live?

So, what do you think of Disneylad Paris’ country specific deals? Are you happy with tailored-offers for UK customers or would you rather everyone, wherever they live, be offered the same price for the same ticket?

ArgonautoftheSeas says:
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
15 February 2012

The governing authorities shd be invited to look
into this apparently discriminatory practice against
British consumers/customers and as being in
breach of the law as to discrimination.

The terms imposed on the Brits are in effect exclusion
or exemption clauses placing onerous burdens and conditions
on them that do NOT pertain to local French people.
May be contrary to French/English/Scots law.

As to credit or charge cards being only acceptable if issued in
France, may well be in breach of card issuers’ Terms
and Conditions by any such refusal.

Experts on EC law may well have a view on this. Wd be interested
to know what deals if any are offered to residents of other EU countries
and indeed from elsewhere.

A New Yorker so disappointed can indeed sue
Disney in the courts of New York state under their ‘Long-Arm’
statute law provisions (as in the C. Concordia sinking as to the
Americans adversely affected).

I shd hope someone wd actually challenge Disney’s rather
dubious practice.

Member
Sandy Middlemas says:
15 February 2012

Well there you have it. Better than I could have put it.

Personally, even if I could get the French rate I would be reluctant to pay £119 for a family of four to get into an ‘amusement park’, plus all the travel and accommodation costs.

Any how come on Which?, this is what we pay our subscription for. For you to fight our (British) consumer corner.

Member
David Hooper says:
23 May 2017

does disney dubious practices include overcharging for food because they have a captive audience.
How can I avoid this?

Member
Sandy Middlemas says:
15 February 2012

When you need an EU law there’s never one around, and too many when you don’t. But maybe we can claim a breach of Human Rights and take it to the European Court as they generally agree with anyone submitting a claim against their rights!

Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
16 February 2012

Interesting point brought up.

The Human Rights Act 1998 carries into domestic law
rights under various ECHR Articles and other rights
collectively called the “Convention rights” but remedies are
in respect of a public authority and includes courts
themselves.

I suggest a test case be brought; a Brit takes up Disney’s
discriminatory offer, sues Disney in the usual way for loss
and damage sustained as to higher prices charged and in his
statement of case gives various details including a statement
whether the relief sought includes a declaration of
INcompatibility or damages in respect of a judicial act.

In the final trial or hearing of a claim for a declaration of
INcompatibility a claim in respect of a judicial act must be
before a full time High Court judge. And thereafter take it
from there, to Europe if need be.

A consumer champion like Which? might consider
taking such a step as to matters that is of significant public
interest and importance in respect of a discriminatory act
perpetrated on the British consumer by the likes of Disney
Paris.

I have left out a few minor details in the interests of brevity.

Profile photo of ArgonautoftheSeas
Member
ArgonautoftheSeas says:
15 February 2012

EC refers to European Community though term European Union (EU)
is more commonly used now.

As to the ‘Long Arm’ statute law provisions of New York alluded to, understand
such provisions are found in many if not most states of the United
States.

Profile photo of alistair
Member
Alistair says:
15 February 2012

This sort of caper is not new – I used to book trips on Eurotunnel from the French website as it was cheaper than the English website.
Or, maybe my mind is playing tricks and I did no such thing.

Profile photo of Bill S
Member
Bill says:
17 February 2012

Exactly the same situation is true at Disney Florida.
Florida residents get access considerably cheaper than UK residents.

http://allears.net/pl/florid1.htm

Member
Sell Cisco says:
4 October 2012

