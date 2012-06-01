Diamond Jubilee memorabilia – tat or treasure?

Whether you’re a monarchy lover, or just looking forward to the long weekend, there’s no doubt that the Diamond Jubilee is resonating through this green and pleasant land we call home.

While some may go in fighting, like the royalist who threw out some customers that refused to stand for the National Anthem in her monarchy-inspired tea shop, others may be looking for a different way to celebrate the pageantry that the Jubilee brings.

Fear not, for whether you’re a Fortnum and Mason fan, or just popping into your local Tesco, there’s plenty of memorabilia to lend sparkle to your Diamond Jubilee weekend. I’ve rounded up the best we’ve spotted – can you do better?

Jubilee Musical Biscuit Tin

If you like some bling with your biscuits, look no further that the Jubilee Musical Biscuit Tin from Fortnum & Mason. This piece of memorabilia wouldn’t look too out of place on the most discerning of coffee tables – and if you wind the key in its base, it will play ‘God Save the Queen’. Your elevenses will never be the same again.

When you think of the Queen, what comes to mind? I’m thinking the humble potato isn’t the first thing, but this may change with the new Patriotic Potatoes Collection. Pick up a Highland Burgundy Red, a Salad Blue and a British Queen, to provide a patriotic spectrum of colours to dress up any dinner plate.

If the likelihood of the Queen popping round for tea is looking slim, then these tea bags could be the next best thing. Featuring cardboard cut-outs of the monarchy from William and Kate to the Queen herself, prepare for things to heat up with these eccentric tea bags, made from a classic Assam blend.

Bring a sense of ceremony to your Jubilee weekend barbecue with a portable Queen cut-out. Life-size and dressed in a timeless gown and jewellery, she will be ready to greet your guests with finesse and grace.

Would you like to look like the Queen? Of course you would! Now you and five of your friends or relatives can with these royal face masks – replete with tight curls, diamond drop earrings and to top it off, a crown.

If the weather holds up for the Jubilee weekend, then this Solar Waving Queen could be the cherry on your Jubilee cake. When the sun shines on her, she will wave her gloved hand jubilantly. Just like real life?

It may be construed as treasonous thoughts, but for those whom the whole Jubilee process brings on a feeling of mild nausea, the ‘Bling it Up’ Jubilee sick bag could be what you’re looking for. For £3.00 you may be being sick – but you’ll look stylish doing so.

Will you find a place for this memorabilia in your Jubilee celebrations – or have you found some better alternatives?