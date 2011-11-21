/ Travel & Leisure

Should cyclists have to pay ‘road tax’?

Man cycling in busy London traffic
Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe Hannah Jolliffe Guest Author
That’s one suggestion for dealing with people who whizz through red lights on bikes, along with cycling tests and number plates. Is this going to make roads safer or simply curb our enthusiasm for sustainable travel?

Just last week, I let out an audible gasp, loud enough for a few strangers to turn and look at me quizzically, as I watched a cyclist nearly collide with a motorbike. Why? The cyclist didn’t stop when the light turned red, instead choosing to push his luck on one of London’s busiest crossroads.

I expect most people have a similar story – especially those who live in a city. As a fair-weather cyclist (I cycle to work in summer, tube it in winter), I probably have more than most but, as I’m not the fastest cyclist in the world, I don’t generally race through traffic lights in a bid to shave seconds off my journey.

Road safety and sustainability

I can see how tempting it is to ignore road rules, though – especially if you cycle for miles into work and have picked up a decent speed – but the reality is that roads are dangerous. Last year, more than 17,000 road accidents involved cyclists – 75% at, or near, a road junction, according to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA).

Still, my initial reaction to today’s headline, ‘25% of drivers want road tax for cyclists’, was one of horror. What about encouraging people to ditch their cars and get fitter? As Gareth Berry sarcastically (but sensibly) pointed out on Twitter this morning:

‘Good thinking, let’s raise the barrier to entry for sustainable, cheap transport as high as possible.’

The story was based on a survey by Confused.com, which asked motorists and cyclists their views about one another, with results showing both groups could brush up on their safety skills.

While drivers complained about cyclists skipping red lights and cycling on pavements, 65% of cyclists said that they felt less safe on roads than they did a year ago and 24% have been sworn at or beeped at by a motorist on the road.

What’s the solution?

In an attempt to find a solution to these problems, the survey asked drivers how misbehaving cyclists should make amends. Of those who were annoyed by cyclists, 25% said cyclists should pay ‘road tax’ (12% of the total asked), 44% thought they should pass a formal test before being allowed to ride and 43% wanted to see compulsory insurance for cyclists. The winning idea with motorists, however, was punishing cyclists caught running red lights.

But hang on a minute, haven’t we been here before? A quick Google search shows that the police have been handing out on-the-spot fines to cyclists in the capital for a good few years now. So, while this would personally be my preferred method out of all those mentioned above, perhaps it’s not working?

Another idea was to go one step further and give cyclists number plates – which went down well with some of our Twitter followers.

Dan Muir didn’t think a ‘road tax’ would work, ‘but perhaps the license plating would, as they’d have an easier way of the authorities catching them,’ he said. Starlight’s Dad agreed: ‘Cyclists should have number plates so that pedestrians can report them for riding on the pavement.’

Are cyclists a safety problem in your area, or do you think that drivers have just as much improving to do? Do any of the ‘solutions’ cited in the report above sound sensible to you?

Do you think that cyclists should pay some kind of 'road tax'?

No (59%, 594 Votes)

Yes (30%, 304 Votes)

I think other measures would be more effective (please tell us in the comments box) (10%, 102 Votes)

Total Voters: 1,002

Comments
Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
31 March 2015

Amoeba – Please do not misuse science. Earlier in the discussion you said:

“Mass
Remember, a cyclist is effectively a fast-moving pedestrian. A bicycle’s mass is at most 10kg, (often less). A car has a mass of between 700kg (small electric) to 3,000kg (large).

Kinetic Energy = ½ x mass x velocity^2

Many motorists egregiously underestimate the enormous destructive-power excess (Kinetic Energy) of a car versus a cyclist.”

The kinetic energy is not the mass of the bike but that of the bike plus rider. There is still a large difference in kinetic energy even if you use the correct figures. The argument would still be valid if you compared a small car with a Boris bike and an overweight rider.

If you want to use science to support an argument, the best approach is not to overstate the case.

Profile photo of amoeba
Member
amoeba says:
31 March 2015

Wavechanger
What planet are you on?

A fit rider will go faster. A fast Boris bike? Are you joking? Did they ride them on the TdF?

I have no figures for a Boris bike, I have never ridden one, I believe they have three low ratio gears, they are not fast.
I cannot include all eventualities.
Cargo bikes are heavier, but are much slower and very rare in the UK..

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
31 March 2015

I’m on planet Earth and I’m concerned about the behaviour of ordinary cyclists. If you want to cycle in towns and cities where there is a risk of pedestrians being injured you need to forget the idea of high speed cycling.

Profile photo of amoeba
Member
amoeba says:
31 March 2015

Wavechanger,
How did I misuse science? I try very hard to stick to the facts. The one thing I’ve learned is that people really don’t like facts that show they’re wrong. I don’t like being wrong. When people try to ‘correct’ me, they normally do so by themselves being wrong.

It is a fact that a cyclist is effectively a fast pedestrian.

The mass of a ‘person riding a bicycle’ is dominated by the mass of the rider. The mass of a ‘driver and motor-vehicle’ is dominated by the mass of the vehicle. This is a fact and will remain so, as far as I can tell, for the foreseeable future. Yes bicycles vary in mass, but the reality is that fast bikes are light, heavy bikes are slow. 10kg is a reasonable figure. A roadster can weigh 18-20kgs or so, but at 0.1kW riders are likely to pootle along at ~12 mph and often slower.
On a racing bike ‘on the tops’ 0.1kW gives 14.5 mph.

You can direct all the specious and misleading rhetoric at me you like, but the facts aren’t going to change – because they’re facts. How inconvenient of them.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
31 March 2015

It is quite simple. The kinetic energy of a moving bicycle is not that of the bicycle itself but the bike plus rider. You made no mention of the rider in your earlier post, hence my criticism. You have now acknowledged the significance of the mass of the rider but criticised me. 🙁

Obviously the kinetic energy to be dissipated in an impact is that of the bike plus rider.

Profile photo of amoeba
Member
amoeba says:
31 March 2015

Wavechanger,
“If you want to cycle in towns and cities where there is a risk of pedestrians being injured you need to forget the idea of high speed cycling.” I believe that high-speed cycling is largely a myth. I don’t see any really fast cyclists, they’re just a bit faster than me.

Whereas motorists can’t wait to overtake me, it’s not unusual for them to start hooting, driving dangerously close and revving their engines, sometimes shouting obscenities or incoherent drivel, (I have been spat at once) or they’ll even overtake across double white lines on a narrow bridge with a blind summit, it’s all rather dangerous and quite pathetic, there’s a roundabout over the bridge and almost without exception, I catch them without trying and by timing, I can keep-up with them pretty effortlessly for the next three sets of traffic lights. They’d get there if they just waited and drove safely in accordance with the Highway Code, which they either ignore or seem to have never read.

The reality is that most cyclists are not fast. I’m certainly not, I ride a commuter-equipped bicycle with robust tyres, dynamo lights (lots of lights), carrier, mudguards mudflaps and none of these make for high-speed cycling (none featured on the TdF). Cycling is far more pedestrian-friendly than motoring as the statistics have shown year on year. As road-casualties have fallen, what’s changed is that vehicle occupants have become safer, while vulnerable road users – cyclists and pedestrians have continued IIRC to rise (haven’t got the figures to hand). But here’s a newspaper article that essentially supports what I’ve said:
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/motoring/news/9479965/Rise-in-vulnerable-road-users-being-killed-and-injured.html

http://www.20splentyforus.org.uk/UsefulReports/SWOVReports/FS_Vulnerable_road_users.pdf

Profile photo of amoeba
Member
amoeba says:
31 March 2015

Wavechanger,
“The kinetic energy of a moving bicycle is not that of the bicycle itself but the bike plus rider. You made no mention of the rider in your earlier post, hence my criticism.”

It never occurred to mention that anyone would be so incredibly foolish not to realise that a bicycle needs a rider.
So, I wasn’t deceiving anyone. So your criticism was specious nonsense.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
31 March 2015

What I said was: “The kinetic energy is not the mass of the bike but that of the bike plus rider. There is still a large difference in kinetic energy even if you use the correct figures. The argument would still be valid if you compared a small car with a Boris bike and an overweight rider.”

That should have read: “The kinetic energy is not DEPENDENT ON the mass of the bike but the bike plus rider. ….”

Anyway that’s the end of a rather fruitless discussion as far as I am concerned.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
31 March 2015

Hi guys, let’s try and stick to the issue at hand and not make comments personal. Thanks

Member
Tim says:
31 March 2015

“It is a fact that a cyclist is effectively a fast pedestrian.”

Errr, no.
A very fast pedestrian and heavy too, if the kinetic energy presented by 200lbs of rider and bike at 20 mph is considered. Unfortunately for the common or garden city cyclist, the law regards the cycle as a vehicle and thus subjects the rider to the road traffic law (unlike the pedestrian).

“It is a fact that a car with four passengers is, in effect, four fast pedestrians” !

Member
Jonathan says:
31 March 2015

The specious nonsense arising from a dearth of rider (and the puerile delight therein) exemplifies a puritanical countenance from which in turn palpable pedantry presents. The ephemeral contention extends further into the “fingers in ears” mode, particularly when presented with evidence that, in fact, the holy grail of 1937 and the golden Winstonian words betray the continued existence of the tax that dares not utter its name in disparate yet oddly homogenised cycling fraternities.

Profile photo of amoeba
Member
amoeba says:
2 April 2015

Tim,
“It is a fact that a car with four passengers is, in effect, four fast pedestrians” – No it isn’t and you know that’s not remotely true. It’s not human-powered, it’s powered by an engine. A bicycle is human-powered and the bicycle weighs around 10kg, roadsters are typically heavier but slower, but relatively uncommon in the UK (actual mass figures are rarely published).

Rarely have I read a comment so egregiously false yet devoid of all facts.
A car features a very heavy, often steel cage, engine etc. To omit this fact is grossly inaccurate and misleading. The first small car I checked starts at 980kg, add a driver and three passengers and that’s 1280kg.
The least powerful model of this car can do around 100mph, up to ~130mph, and variants are even faster,
Perhaps you’d like to try again and cite your references so they can be checked.

Member
Tim says:
2 April 2015

If the argument were to be followed, acyclist would be a very fast pedestrian and heavy too, if the kinetic energy presented by 200lbs of rider and bike at 20 mph is considered.

Unfortunately for the unreasonable cyclist who we see posting here, the law regards the cycle as a vehicle and thus subjects the rider to the road traffic law (unlike the pedestrian).

Member
Roy, Filton says:
3 April 2015

Unfortunately for those who put the point, the law does not recognise the cyclist as a “fast pedestrian”.

The law, in fact, regards the bicycle as a road traffic vehicle, which is why the cycle is subject to the road traffic laws.

The “cyclists are pedestrians” argument is something which is cited by those cyclists who do want to obey the road traffic laws.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
3 April 2015

Hello amoeba, due to continued disregard of our community guidelines, our friendly advice and a lack of respect for other commenters, your comments will not be published until we have manually approved them.

Please only engage with other’s points, no matter how much you disagree with them, without getting personal.

Everyone else, let this be a clear message that we won’t tolerate continued misbehaviour. Please lead by example.

I wish you all a very lovely Easter weekend, no matter which transport you choose to use to enjoy it.

Profile photo of John Ward
Member
John Ward says:
3 April 2015

Thank you Patrick. Not before time. It might be comfortable to come back into the Conversation again if any new points emerge.

Member
Tim says:
3 April 2015

I would second that. Best wishes to all.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
31 March 2015

I see that Hannah Joliffe, who introduced this Conversation, is still writing about cycling, even though she left Which? Convo several years ago: http://greenhousepr.co.uk/blog/green-pioneers-bristol-green-capital-triodos-soil-association/

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
31 March 2015

Has anyone brought electric bikes into this conversation? They have no need for registration or tax if they weight no more than 40kg, have a motor no more than 0.2 kW and can travel at no more than 15 mph. That’s a good deal slower than many of the pedal-only bikes I see out on the road. Perhaps these alsoy should be governed to a maximum speed of 15 mph as well? 😀 . Live and let live I suggest. Bikes are more vulnerable (as are motor bikes) and the rider needs to ride taking account of their extra risks. Registering, insuring and taxing is just too complicated for this healthy and green activity. As long as those who cause injury or damage are aware they might be sued, so personal insurance might be prudent.

Member
Peter says:
31 March 2015

I cannot see why any reasonable cyclist would argue against third party insurance, nor in fact some kind of numbered tabard registration scheme.

It is interesting to note that vehicle road tax is now effected online, so too could be cycle registration, backed perhaps by their paying, as the article suggests, some form of road tax.

Member
Visible Person says:
31 March 2015

The difficulty seems to be, Malcolm, that riders generally do not ride while taking into account the additional risks to third parties- hence this discussion regarding insurance and registration.

Modern administrative techniques mean that the imposition of these things need not be complicated, although a vocal minority of riders will of course insist that it will, while at the same time arguing with equal force for increased concessions and “blind eye” law enforcement.

Member
Rachael says:
31 March 2015

Well, the article simply puts the question as to whether the cyclist should pay some form of road tax. Many suggest that this should be so, while others state otherwise.

Unfortunately, the latter group (or, more accurately, one gentleman who seems to have too much time on his hands) is getting into a stew about the expression of opinion that he does not like. Perhaps the moderators might care to take a look at this individual.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
31 March 2015

Expecting cyclists to pay to use the roads is unrealistic, even more so now that many owners pay no VED on their lower emission cars. Getting adult cyclists registered so that those who break the law can be identified is a more realistic possibility and I hope that many cyclists would accept that this is a sensible approach. I have some keen cyclists among my relations and they support registration.

I have had one motorcycle accident and one car accident, both involving cars that were driven out of side roads. In both cases I obtained the registration number and other details of the drivers. When I was hit by a cycle while walking on the pavement I never found out who had injured me.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
31 March 2015

If energy-efficient cars and low emission cars are rewarded with zero VED, so should cyclists be. How much more low-emission and energy efficient can you get?

Member
Rachel says:
1 April 2015

It depends whether the road tax system continues to be sidetracked by the emissions side of things or whether it returns to the basis whereby the roads were financed on a “user pays” basis. At the moment, there is inequality because cyclists, as a general class of road vehicle user, pay nothing.

Member
Harry says:
1 April 2015

Then one thing which we could anticipate is that, if everyone drove low emission cars, then the government would think again about the zero road tax that their drivers pay.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
1 April 2015

It’s a bit off-topic but having zero VED for any cars is sending out the wrong message. Even the lowest emission cars have a serious environmental impact, in their manufacture, use and disposal.

On the other hand, VED has become a way of taxing those who drive the most polluting cars, which has its merits.

Member
Harry says:
1 April 2015

I agree.

It also muddies the waters when it comes to the payment of road tax, which is clearly something which the government wishes to do, given that it fails to hypothecate the road tax monies and therefore commits a form of administrative malfeasance.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
1 April 2015

An example of why politicians are not generally good at making thought-through decisions and should not run businesses – they think in terms of political gain, not real benefits.

However, if zero VED is applied to certain cars the (political) stance says it must also be applied to bikes. We may, of course, disagree with that line of thinking!

Member
The real Bill says:
5 April 2015

I was behind a pack of lycras today riding three abreast along a main road holding up the rest of the traffic, chatting away as they rode. No respect for the other road users and pulling over to let other vehicles pass.

Member
Mary says:
8 April 2015

Bill; we had a similar problem where I live; every Sunday, the roads would be blocked by a group of inconsiderate cyclists who would argue that, although they were causing an obstruction, they were acting “within the law”. The latter is debatable, bearing in mind that these persons were riding two and three abreast and deliberately frustrating all reasonable attempts to overtake.

One local farming chap eventually decided that enough was enough. He would drive around their “course” in a large box van at a speed of about 18 mph. The engine was diesel and it would emit a fair amount of smoke, although again within the law. The gentleman would time the exit from his property to coincide with the approach of the group of riders and he would carefully drive in front of them at his low,but legal speed.

The story made our local paper when the cyclists complained. The complaint of course came very early on. The driver, meanwhile, reminded them that he was driving within the law. The journalist involved was quick to put to the spokesman for the cycling club that the cyclists were simply experiencing something to which they had been subjecting the public every week.

Our roads now tend to be clear of the gaggle of cyclists on Sundays, thanks to the public spirited chap in the box van.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 April 2015

So one inconsiderate act deserves another one? No wonder there is so little respect for other road users.

Member
Mary says:
8 April 2015

No, I think the point was that acting “within the law”, while paying disregard to issues of due consideration is something which works in both directions. We keep hearing that cyclists who ride two or three abreast are “acting within the law”, so the above exercise illustrated well the weakness of the argument, as your kind response acknowledges.

As an aside, the farmer, I understand, had considered using a large tractor and manure spreader, but he concluded that he might well not have been able to resist pushing that all-important button!

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 April 2015

We could all be anti-social ‘acting within the law’ but can you imagine what it would be like to live in this country would be like if everyone behaved in this way?

Member
Mary says:
8 April 2015

I do agree wholeheartedly, but unfortunately, a sizeable percentage of cyclists do not share our sentiments, which was the point of the story related above.

The difficulty and dangers posed by these “antisocial acting within the law” cyclists is something which is encountered up and down the country every weekend, unfortunately. The farmer here was hailed as something of a local public hero.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
8 April 2015

As a car driver, I meet farmers in the summer causing queues, caravaners driving slowly up hills, slow lorries holding me up, buses that pull out from stops just before I get there, horses that walk along our country roads and impede traffic, other motorists that slow down at night every time a car comes the opposite way or drive on a sunny day more slowly than me to admire the view —— and cyclists out enjoying their ride or taking part in a road race. Life is too short to worry about my absolute right to dominate the road. So I just regard it as par for the course – I won’t change it so accept it. What is all the rush anyway?

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 April 2015

In my experience, the best way to tackle antisocial people on your side is to enlist the help of people who they will respect, in this case cyclists.

I have seen many incidents provoked by lack of consideration. On Sunday I was driving down a narrow country lane and there were two cyclists abreast, making it impossible to pass. I stayed well back and they soon waved me on. The car behind followed them closely and they did not let him pass. It is inexcusable not to get out of the way but ‘tailgating’ is provocative and a mistake could injure cyclists.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Member
Patrick Steen says:
8 April 2015

Hi all, we have reason to believe that some commenters in this thread have been commenting under multiple usernames. This is a direct breach of our T&Cs: “You will post under one screen name and not attempt to post under duplicate names, otherwise we may remove your comments and prevent you from using the website.” https://conversation.which.co.uk/terms-conditions/

If you have been doing this, please stop. Pick a username and stick to you, and don’t attempt to back up your argument by pretending to be someone else.

If you suspect that someone is breaking our T&Cs in this way, please alert us by using ‘Report this comment’ explaining why you’re reporting it. Thanks.

Profile photo of malcolm r
Member
malcolm r says:
8 April 2015

There seems to be an unusual number of thumbs up and thumbs down appearing – are they genuine or from someone with multiple identities?

Member
Mary says:
8 April 2015

Thanks Patrick. I had noticed that as well.

Yes, I always hang back and wait until it is safe to pass these groups. Sometimes that takes many miles, but we do have to exercise patience with these people.

Profile photo of wavechange
Member
wavechange says:
8 April 2015

Mary – Although I’m advocating tolerance I am very keen that cyclists should be registered.

I suspect that the possibility of being identified would help deter antisocial behaviour, which works to some extent with motorists.

