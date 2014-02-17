Do you complain when your trains are late or cancelled?

When you’re left shivering on the platform because the train is late or cancelled do you bother to complain? Now’s the time to share your grievances and get the companies to take action.

Our research reveals that one in 10 of us had cause to complain, but three quarters of us didn’t bother to actually complain.

I’ve worked out that I travel by train 500 times per year, and that’s just to get to and from work. My trains are usually late or cancelled about once every two weeks and for years I didn’t bother complaining. Like most of us, I just sat tight or waited for the next one.

But recently I’ve become angrier about my time being wasted by late and cancelled trains. I know that this isn’t always the train companies fault – recently the weather and over-running engineering works by Network Rail have been the biggest reason for me being late to work or late home.

Seeking compensation for delayed trains

So these days, when the trains I’m travelling on or waiting for are more than 30 minutes late I register this through my train company’s site and get some of my money back. It’s a pain that this compensation comes in the form of national rail vouchers – which you can’t use online – and not cash, but they come in handy when I’m renewing my season ticket and at least I’m getting some money back.

One reason why so few of us bother to complain is the way in which complaints are handled – more than half of us who do complain are left dissatisfied with how our complaints are handled, with a third left very dissatisfied.

Train tales shared with Which?

Over the years you’ve shared your views on some of the rail fails you’ve experienced. Michael is concerned about the trouble he has buying a ticket. He said:

‘Many of our local stations are unmanned. Some have ticket machines that take cards but not cash. Ticket collectors/conductors are available on the trains and expect to issue tickets. However, often the conductor never gets round before the train arrives at Leeds and passengers have to queue up to purchase a ticket before they can exit the barrier or continue on their journey.’

And Riina is fed up with cramped conditions:

‘Every morning the trains are so full – there is even no room to turn around or move your hands. The conditions are horrible.’

In response to this, we’ve decided to take action. We want to gather the concerns frustrated passengers have regarding their train experience, and take them straight to the train company concerned.

Have you been let down by your train company? Have you complained before or do you have any trains tale to share with us?