Holidaymaker Adrian Thompson tells us how he turned his getaway gripe in to a delayed flight compensation conquest after challenging his airline under the Denied Boarding Regs. Here’s Adrian sharing his story:

I was booked on a TAP Portugal flight to Lisbon that was due to fly out of Newark at 19.25. However, the flight didn’t actually take off until nearly more than seven hours later at 2.40 am.

We were given two vouchers for meals at the TAP desk, but were given no explanation for the delay. We were going to miss our onward connection, so TAP staff booked us on a later flight – but this was also cancelled.

We spent hours waiting around in the airports and in queues to find out what was going on.

Denied Boarding Regulations

I wrote a letter to the airline, using a Which? template letter, pointing out the EU Denied Boarding Regulation 261/2004, and requested 600 euros compensation for my wife and I within the required 14 days.

I sent the letter recorded delivery so I had evidence that they had received it. But after a month, I’d still not heard back.

Which? stepped in after featuring my case study on This is Money and suggested that I could contact the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) if the airline failed to respond. The team at Which? also contacted TAP Portugal on my behalf.

Persistence pays off in delayed flight compensation

And our persistence has paid off – as I’ve just heard that the airline will compensate us for the delays and missed flights.

Although nearly three months after the holiday, it just goes to show that if enough pressure is brought to bear a result can be obtained.

Which? Conversation provides guest spots to external contributors. This is from Adrian Thompson, a supporter of our Stop the Holiday Hassles campaign. All opinions expressed here are Adrian’s own, not necessarily those of Which?.