We asked you if ticket prices have affected how often you go to see films. Plenty of you said they have, hardly surprising when some cinemas charge up to £15 a ticket – and that’s before popcorn and refreshments.

Student Elicka wrote that prices have rocketed at her local cinema since she and her friends used to go regularly a few years ago.

Her experience backed up figures from the Cinema Exhibitors’ Association, which showed costs have risen by 26% in the last seven years.

Too expensive, especially now Orange Wednesday has ended

It seems that many of you agree with Elicka. Martyn was one of those who said that only the Orange Wednesday cut-price ticket scheme made a visit to the cinema affordable:

‘The price was annoying but as I was using the “Orange Wednesday” option and splitting it between two people it wasn’t too bad. Now that Orange Wednesday has been discontinued I will not be going as often.’

Are independent cinemas better?

Some of you say it’s the big chains that are the problem. Wendy Tully said:

‘I won’t pay extortionate prices for Odeon or Cineworld so I won’t view movies there. Luckily we found Connaught Cinema in Worthing, West Sussex. Works a treat and we are regular customers.’

Marcia K also likes her local picture palace:

‘Our local Welwyn Garden City cinema is much more affordable than the larger chains, although we do have to pay for parking. I look out for special offers and sometimes get free tickets to preview screenings from ShowFilmFirst. I don’t buy popcorn, sweets or drinks at the cinema’s extortionate prices either!’

Would you rather wait for the DVD?

Some of you have given up on the cinema altogether and prefer to watch films at home. Alfa can’t even remember the last time he went to the cinema:

‘All the latest releases are on Sky eventually and we can watch them in comfort on our own big screen with surround sound and pause or rewind if we need to. ‘I don’t miss the uncomfortable seats, the head in front of me obscuring part of the screen, the feet behind kicking me, elbows to the side, the rustle of people eating food, and can only imagine the disturbance of mobiles. Don’t think we will be going to the cinema again any time soon.’

Do you think ticket prices are too high at cinemas? How much would you spend on seeing the latest releases?