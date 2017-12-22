With planned engineering works and industrial action set to cause disruption on the trains this Christmas and New Year, we thought we’d ease your pain with our very own light-hearted Which? Convo Christmas song…

With some train companies set to strike and Network Rail saying that 260 sets of engineering works will take place across the rail network between Saturday 23 December and Monday 1 January, we know that train passengers are likely to be facing delays this Christmas and New Year.

Many of these engineering works will hopefully result in a better service in the long run, but if you’ve already bought a ticket, make sure you check your train company’s website for any updates before you travel. You can also use National Rail’s future work checker to see if there are planned works on your route.

We’ve been working hard all year to drive improvements to rail services across the UK because we deserve trains that run for passengers, not just the rail industry. Join our campaign and find out what we’ll be up to next year.



<br />





Christmas cheer

Now we don’t like to be all doom and gloom at Christmas, so we thought we’d brighten up your journey with our very own Which? Convo Christmas song, Commuting in a Delayed Wonderland.

The lyrics were kindly penned by community member, Ian, and it’s sung by the Which? choir to the tune of festive classic, Winter Wonderland (composed by Felix Bernard; original lyrics by Richard B Smith).

We hope it will take the sting out of your journey. Otherwise, stick on Driving Home for Christmas by Chris Rea. Because you may well wish you were…

Merry Christmas, everyone!