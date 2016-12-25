/ Travel & Leisure

Can you say it with a Christmas song?

Christmas song
Ian
Our National Poetry Day convo in October spawned such spectacular stanzas and rhyming couplets, we thought we’d repeat the experience – this time in homage to Christmas. As before, our guest poet Ian is here to commence the merriment…

To the melody of God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen
On Christmas Eve, we do take leave
Of senses far and wide.
The kids in bed, now wrap that sled
And underneath it slide
The calendar for all next year’s
Appointments, big and small.
Then it’s giving of socks, vests, hankies, not forgetting toys
Then it’s opening of most especially toys.

********

To the melody of Winter Wonderland
Have the tills started ringing?
Have the sales started winging
Their way towards you?
It makes you feel blue,
Trudging through the Christmas hinterland.

In the stores I’m trying to find a pressie.
Can’t make up my mind ‘twixt blue and grey.
Bought him socks and undies just last Wednesday.
I might just get a sweater, then, and say…

Christmas Eve’s rather hectic,
When you try for eclectic.
So try to stay sane and just get the same
Socks and undies as you got last year.

********

To the melody of Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas
Have yourself a quiet, relaxing Christmas,
All the shopping’s done.
Turkey’s stuffed and all the presents wrapped in place

Kids are fast asleep beneath the covers,
Having Christmas dreams,
All too soon the magic will be gone, it seems…

Once again, as the fire dies down,
And the flames lick round the log,
We’ll remember the older times
When it didn’t seem a slog.

Then the morning’s on us all too quickly,
And the kids awake.
Dragging sacks that bulge with secrets down the stairs.
So have yourselves a very merry Christmas Day.

********

Can you write down your Christmas experiences in song?

Ian
Author
Ian says:
26 December 2016

To the melody of Good King Wenceslas

Christmas day has been and gone,
Strictly graced the schedule,
Dr Who not far behind –
We kids just think it’s less cool.

We’re all on our PS4s,
X Boxes and Nintendos.
Gran has hidden all the sweets
While Grandad’s nicked the Cadb’ry’s Rose.

Uncle Rufus made the day, by
Tripping on the bath mat.
Aunt Griselda spilt her drink,
And dad just kicked the poor cat.

Mum sipped wine from breakfastime
While Dad succumbed at lunch.
Uncle Rufus turned up drunk,
Griselda threw the first big punch.

By four pm the lunch was done,
The grownups left the table.
Leaving us to clear the plates,
(That’s just ‘cos we’re so able!).

Then we got the consoles out,
The new VR and headset.
Then we heard a funny sound
Rather like an old train set.

We thought we’d better find the noise,
We didn’t want a big fuss.
But underneath the table found,
The foot of Uncle Rufus.

The rest of him was there as well,
Snoring fairly loudly.
We grabbed a towel and threw it on
His head, while he slept soundly.

VynorHill
Author
VynorHill says:
26 December 2016

When I have more time and, perhaps a better sense of humour, I’ll write something more original. However, along with the germs and chesty cough you will have to put up with a parody today.

Joy to the world,
Our Donald’s come,
Let some receive their king!
Let every part
Prepare him room,
As words and swagger sting,
As words and swagger sting,
As words, as shouts and swagger sting.

Joy to the world
Our Donald reigns.
Now men their fences build.
While fields and floods
Rocks, hills and plains
Repeat insulting calls,
Repeat insulting calls,
Repeat, repeat his odious calls.

He rules the world,
A ruthless face,
And makes the nation prove,
The glories of his rightfulness,
The stories of his spitefulness,
And wonders of im-age,
And wonders of im-age,
One wonders, one wonders at his rage.

Joy to the world
Destruction comes,
And global warming too.
For Donald’s threats to bully us,
Let’s take a rope and pulley, thus
And raise a giant shroud,
And raise a giant shroud,
And drop it, and drop it oer his White House Crowd.

Ian
Author
Ian says:
26 December 2016

Excellent! And I hope you get better soon, Vynor. This strain of cold seems more virulent than usual.

VynorHill
Author
VynorHill says:
26 December 2016

Something a little more peaceable, but not to any particular tune. Perhaps I’ll write one to go with it. Watch this space.

The Eye Witness.

I saw the empty stable with its manger small.
A dark and silent place – just one central stall.
Daylight filtered gently through the boards so bare.
I saw it – I was there.

I saw the daylight fading as dusk became due.
The cattle entering eager for their hay to chew.
The animals grazing, content to stand and stare.
I saw it – I was there.

I saw the cattle’s tension I saw their sudden moves,
At the rattle of the door and the donkey’s hooves.
I saw two weary travellers, bemused and full of care.
I saw it – I was there.

I saw the swift arrangements for the baby’s birth.
The cloth of pure white cotton wound around his girth.
The straw within the manger to protect him and to care.
I saw it – I was there.

I saw the stable floodlit in the dead of night.
A golden star’s beam shining on the manger, bright.
A halo round the infant, asleep and unaware.
I saw it – I was there.

I saw the people coming as time went by.
They just had to be there but they didn’t know why.
Shepherds from the fields – folk of humble fare.
I saw it – I was there.

I saw the regal convoy which had followed that star.
Dusty from the journey – one carrying a jar.
Their fine attire, so out of place, in the stable bare.
I saw it – I was there.

I saw the anxious faces and the donkey packed in haste.
I saw the people exit, clearly no time left to waste.
And then the empty stable, my old web hanging there.
I saw it – and began to make repair.
V. G. H.

Ian
Author
Ian says:
26 December 2016

Wonderful! And so evocative.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
alfa
Author
alfa says:
27 December 2016

I’m dreaming of a new kitchen
Just like the one I used to have
It had floor and ceiling, and sink and cooker
And also cupboards by the score.

I’m dreaming of a new kitchen
With every microwave meal I eat
The fitter’s done a runner, left a room with sod all in it
So no roast turkey dinner this year.

I’m dreaming of a new kitchen
Sounds like Ian might have got his
I’m not sure about Lauren, might also be having trouble
What’s wrong with workers these days.

I’m dreaming of a new kitchen
With cooker, hob and washing machine
It will have my very first dishwasher, my manual one wants to retire
It’s no fun to wash up with no sink.

I’m dreaming of a new kitchen
With every mod con it can have
May it one day live up to expectations
And may everybody else’s be too.

Ian
Author
Ian says:
27 December 2016

Holiday Inn doesn’t know what it’s missing 🙂

alfa
Author
alfa says:
28 December 2016

Ian, I have been racking my poor brain trying to work out what Holiday Inn has to do with anything, and coming up with zilch. I did go into one of their hotel kitchens in France once and it was absolutely disgusting. All food waste went in a hole in the floor in an area that was walked on. Much of it missed and was trampled on everywhere.

Lauren Deitz
Author
Lauren Deitz says:
28 December 2016

Brilliant @alfa

I’m still dreaming of my neeeew kit-chen 🙄
It seems I’ll be dreaming longer still
There’s lots to consider
Like electrics and a fitter
But I know I’ll get there in the end 🙂

Also, I think Ian’s reference to Holiday Inn is in relation to the song appearing in the film (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Holiday_Inn_(film))

Ian
Author
Ian says:
28 December 2016

It was indeed, both 🙂 And alfa, as always, on top form with the parody.

alfa
Author
alfa says:
28 December 2016

Now got it 🙂

Wish it was exaggeration though 😢

Sophie Gilbert
Author
Sophie Gilbert says:
28 December 2016

Not my own: “It’s beginning to cost a lot like Christmas…”

Sophie Gilbert
Author
Sophie Gilbert says:
28 December 2016

Edinburgh North East Police tweeted this: “Jingle bells if your breath smells we’ll take your car away. Don’t drink and drive or we will strive to lock you up today”.

Ian
Author
Ian says:
29 December 2016

Excellent!

Sophie Gilbert
Author
Sophie Gilbert says:
4 January 2017

They also tweeted this: “Last Christmas we gave you the cells. The very next day was a court holiday. This year to save you from tears, hand yourself in on warrant.”

John Ward
Author
John Ward says:
4 January 2017

Great! I like the formality.

