The Which? Conversation 2016 quiz

Christmas Which? Conversation
Profile photo of Melanie Train Melanie Train Sub-editor
Merry Christmas to all our Which? Conversation community members! Here’s a fiendish Christmas quiz to put your Which? Conversation expertise to the test…

We wanted to say a great big thank you for all your support in 2016, so thought we’d gift you with this very special bumper quiz to test out your Which? Convo knowledge.

So, why not challenge yourself today, or if you have time between unwrapping presents, feasting on turkey and fizz (let’s hope you managed to bag some of our Best Buys this year!) and playing endless games of Cluedo, you can always try this out tomorrow 🙂


 

Don’t forget to let us know how you get on!

wavechange says:
24 December 2016

17 out of 20, including some guesswork. I did not know the TalkTalk fine, I confused the number of phone boxes and post offices, and guessed the right answer but clicked the wrong button for the question about visits to Which? Convo. Was there really a question about Patrick Steen’s toenails?

Thanks for the Christmas Quiz, Mel.

Patrick Steen says:
24 December 2016

How did that get through!?

Even I didn’t get full marks 😉

Melanie Train says:
27 December 2016

That’s a fine score @wavechange! Can’t take all the credit for the quiz though – it was a group effort! Hope you had a lovely time.

Richard Cyster says:
24 December 2016

Not a bad result. But I do read Which Reports and also listen to the BBC news!

Grey man says:
24 December 2016

Also got 17/20 first time. can any body beat that?.

lynne hoult says:
24 December 2016

16/20 not bad for 71 year old

Lauren Deitz says:
28 December 2016

Impressive score, Lynne. Well done! 🙂

pjaj says:
24 December 2016

16/20Not bad for a 73 year old either, and think what I might have scored if I had read Which? Conversations regularly!

Patrick Steen says:
27 December 2016

Great work! Yes, perhaps you’ll get full marks in the 2017 quiz? 😉

winhawkins says:
24 December 2016

16/20 pretty good I reckon. Keep up the campaigning Which?

Patrick Steen says:
27 December 2016

Thanks win and thanks for your support 🙂

Queenie Cattell says:
24 December 2016

I can’t remember reading a lot of the questions, so how I managed 17 I really do not know, and at 91. Bring on some more it was fun.

Patrick Steen says:
27 December 2016

Great work Queenie!

Stoffelina says:
24 December 2016

Ok guys you were fantastic, I got only 12/20

Patrick Steen says:
27 December 2016

It’s not easy!

Peter says:
24 December 2016

I must admit to surprising myself a little with the score of 20/20

Melanie Train says:
27 December 2016

Excellent, Peter! 👍

Patrick Steen says:
27 December 2016

Wow, great work

Timothy says:
24 December 2016

15 out of 20, not bad considering some were absolute guesses.

dac@zen says:
24 December 2016

At 82, I reckon 15/20 was not bad especially as I don’t know what Which convo is!.

Patrick Steen says:
27 December 2016

Well done Dav, you did great. Perhaps you’ll be a regular on the Which? community site in 2017?

malcolm r says:
24 December 2016

17/20, but then I got 21/20 when I did it again. Surprised that 3 million visited Convos; they are clearly discerning people, and hope they will spread the word.

duncan lucas says:
24 December 2016

A lowly 14/20 but not surprised at the number of visitors malcolm , I thought it would be more as Which are doing a great job of world advertising, a number of exe,s in that line on the Board ?

Patrick Steen says:
27 December 2016

21/20!? That’s impressive Malcolm! But I expect nothing less 😀

Yes, lots of people visiting, but many as regularly as you and the other top community members.

Duncan, those are just visits for Which? Conversation – the other websites bring in a lot of traffic

duncan lucas says:
27 December 2016

I was wondering Patrick, I got emailed by a US website ,a more commercial one than Which but on the same lines and posted on a well known virus control app -a year and a half ago and its had 27,280 views but I reckon Which has more prestige and worldwide fame , if Which was American I am sure those doing the Which promotion on the Board would be head-hunted by now.

Beryl says:
24 December 2016

I thought after completion I only got two wrong but my score was 17/20! Either I have forgotten how to count or no-one is going to score more than 17! I was certain God had something to do with the new Consumer Rights Act! Maybe he did play a role somewhere in the minds of the law makers, so could I claim another half a point for that? I am not sure whether he would approve of Patrick’s toe nails though 🙂

I loved the festive presentation of the quiz Melanie?

Melanie Train says:
27 December 2016

Thanks, @beryl. Glad you enjoyed it. Not sure how we’ll get ‘the computer’ to give you a half point, but seeing as it’s Christmas (can we count today as Christmas still?) I’ll let you have it!! 👍 🙂

John Ward says:
24 December 2016

As a testament to a miss-spent retirement I have to confess to a first time score of 19/20 – I guessed the Men’s Final at Wimbledon would be a bigger draw for ticket sales on unofficial websites than Euro 2016 but I should have realised that the soccer was a whole tournament and the tennis just a single match.

wavechange says:
25 December 2016

My turn to ask a question. Unless someone has computer generated the image at the top of this page, it looks like we have someone who has put in time doing cross stitch embroidery.

Anyone admit to being artistic? 🙂

duncan lucas says:
25 December 2016

My guess is it is a computer generated image Wavechange , but I am a born skeptic. I have a wealth of data on it , maybe too much but notice the white holes through the black lettering , impossible if you are using wool/cotton etc as they would fill up the holes with the coloured wool so they would not be visible. did this in early primary school , no sign of holes in the finished product , as matter of fact I still have my original “shopping bag ” made out the same type of material into a nice little cottage with a garden and path +fence picture , still in one piece since the early 50,s

wavechange says:
25 December 2016

I expect you are right, Duncan, but hopefully Mel did it by hand.

Melanie Train says:
27 December 2016

Ha ha @wavechange. Now that’s made me laugh – if only you could see my needlework. Think @ldeitz must have done it! 😉

wavechange says:
27 December 2016

At least you tried. All I learned at primary school was French knitting. 🙁

Patrick Steen says:
27 December 2016

I think it was @adam-gillett on Photoshop. He has some skills. But maybe there’s room for knitting, embroidery and more this year from some of the Which? supporters?

Adam Gillett says:
3 January 2017

Yes, I’m afraid I have to fess up to some digital trickery here. Glad you like it!

wavechange says:
3 January 2017

Excellent. Keep it coming.

Beryl says:
25 December 2016

It’s known as Petit Point Embroidery, sometimes called Needlepoint. There is supposed to be a subtle difference between the two but I have never been able to establish what it is. There are a few websites with explicit instructions on the basic stitches. I have heard of men taking it up as well as woman as a relaxing hobby, but I have never been tempted to try it myself.

wavechange says:
26 December 2016

I’ve had this explained by a friend, Beryl, but it went over my head.

John Ward says:
26 December 2016

Norman Willis, General Secretary of the TUC in the 1980’s/’90’s, was a well-known needlepoint practitioner and would take his frame and materials on train journeys to silently and contemplatively occupy the time. Those were the days.

[They never ask the right questions in quizzes.]

VynorHill says:
26 December 2016

I hope you found it comfortable.

Patrick Taylor says:
27 December 2016

“Finally, approximately how many people visited Which? Conversation in 2016?”

Is the answer unique visitors or just visits? Just curious.

And something for all: how many YouTube views are recorded for the Which? channel? 3m, 11m, 33m

Patrick Steen says:
27 December 2016

Hi Patrick! Visits or sessions. There were 2.4m unique visitors or users.

Sophie Gilbert says:
28 December 2016

I got 15/20.

Lauren Deitz says:
28 December 2016

Pretty good, Sophie. It wasn’t supposed to be an easy quiz 😛

Neilser says:
30 December 2016

18/20 I guess I must have taken something in over the year.
Keep up the good work Which. Wishing all 3 million customers a happy new year.

Lauren Deitz says:
30 December 2016

Excellent score, Neilser! Happy New Year to you too – we look forward to hearing from you more in the new year!

michael says:
30 December 2016

17 out of 20 and kicking myself on a couple of my wrong answers

malcolm r says:
30 December 2016

You do have a second chance, Michael, having learned from the first (“lessons will be learned!”). I scored 21 second time round……… 😉

Kate says:
2 January 2017

Quite pleased with my 14/20 – better read more closely this year to increase my score! I’m another 77 year old, and try to keep up!

