Shops have been stocking Christmas tat since October – way too early to start getting into the festive spirit. Does this suck the joy out of Christmas for you?

I love Christmas. Looking ahead to some time off with my family, eating lovely food, making the people I love happy by giving them gifts and, of course, getting them myself. What’s not to like?

Well, there is one thing actually – the shops’ insistence on marketing Christmas from October. At the very least, they should wait until Bonfire Night has passed (like we have with the publication of this convo). And preferably later. They certainly shouldn’t be sticking the chocolate reindeer and gift sets up next to Halloween masks and plastic pumpkins.

Why are we so wound up by Christmas?

A recent poll by Uswitch found that Christmas is number five on a list of things that wind people up during winter, coming in above slipping on ice and their homes being cold.

I reckon this is because they’re so fed up with being continually reminded to spend money and buy festive stuff. It sucks the joy out of what should be a happy celebration.

Even if you don’t celebrate Christmas, you can appreciate some time off and an excuse to snuggle in front of the telly. And if you do celebrate it, then you should be looking forward to digging out the Christmas CDs and decorations, choosing festive fizz and deciding who’s going to cook the turkey this year. You shouldn’t be moaning in a survey about how you’d rather fall on your backside on the ice than have fun with your family.

Does festive marketing cast a dampener on your own Christmas plans, or does it help get you in the mood? When would you prefer to see Christmas stuff appearing on the shop shelves?