Until now I’ve been banned from using the ‘C’ word on Which? Convo. But now that it’s late November, I’m afraid we all need to start thinking about Christmas travel…

It’s less than six weeks until the big day, so you’ll need to start thinking about advance train tickets for the festive period.

If you haven’t got your hands on the cheapest tickets already, you might have to be a bit savvy to bag a discount. That’s why we’ve updated our Top 10 tips for finding cheap train tickets guide.

How to find cheap train tickets

The Trainline recently compared the price of the 10 most popular advance single tickets bought at Christmas. These were tickets from London to Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, Norwich, Leeds and the equivalent return journeys.

It was discovered that they were £45 cheaper on average than buying tickets at the station on the day of travel – a fairly decent festive saving.

Using the likes of The Trainline, Quno, Red Spotted Hanky and the rest to hunt down advance tickets is a good start, but our other money-saving tips are worth exploring too.

For example, I was about to shell out £54 for a single to Manchester Piccadilly, before I found a journey for £1 on Megatrain.com. Split ticketing is another phenomenon which can save you a bundle. We’ve listed the best split-ticketing savings we could find online too.

Stress-free Christmas journeys

I’d recommend getting an advance train ticket home, if only to guarantee yourself a seat.

The stats gathered by The Trainline suggested that December 20 and December 27 will be the busiest days to ride the rails, so avoiding those dates would also be a good idea, if you can.

How are you getting home for Christmas? Have you snagged yourself a bargain on your train tickets? Have we left any brilliant money-saving tips out of our top ten?