Should British Airways offer its passengers automatic compensation?

Upgrade Airline Compensation
Profile photo of Alex Neill Alex Neill Managing Director Home Products and Services
Around 75,000 people were affected when BA suffered a massive IT failure last weekend. BA is refusing to automatically compensate those whose holidays were ruined. We don’t think this is acceptable. Do you?

Updated: 7 June 2017 – We launch the Upgrade Airline Compensation campaign

Today we’re launching our Upgrade Airline Compensation campaign.

In the wake of BA’s bank holiday blunder that left 75,000 stranded at Heathrow and Gatwick, we wanted to challenge airlines to introduce automatic compensation so no passenger is left out of pocket.


Please sign and share and together we’ll persuade all airlines to make compensation automatic.

Original Story: 3 June 2017

One week on and the catastrophic meltdown of British Airways’ IT system is still being felt. Affected passengers are now subjected to the frustration of trying to claim for the compensation they are owed.

As holidaymakers start to head home from their half-term breaks, it has become clear BA isn’t doing all it could do to make it easier for people to claim compensation.

We don’t believe BA is doing all it could, and should, to aid those passengers who have been inconvenienced; suffering the stress and financial hardship of rearranging their holidays or cancelling their trip entirely.

Unsatisfactory approach

Only yesterday, BA was forced by the insurance industry to row back from advising consumers to claim via their travel insurance.

We’ve written to BA’s chief executive, and taken the rare step of doing so publicly. We believe it is time for airlines to automatically compensate passengers when they are affected like those who attempted to fly BA were.

You can read our open letter to BA in full in our news story.

Is airline compensation due an upgrade?

BA is opting to do the bare minimum when compensating passengers for its failure. The airline could reduce the burden for passengers and give them what they are legally entitled to without waiting for them to claim – after all, BA has their details already.

Should BA offer automatic compensation for delayed and cancelled flights?

It’s not just BA that need to do this though, all airlines should follow suit. It’s time for airline compensation to be upgraded.

Were you one of the 75,000 people affected by the BA fiasco? Share your story with us.

Do you think BA should be automatically paying out what customers are legally entitled to in compensation?

Comments
Guest
Nicholas Previté says:
8 June 2017

Reference to your Air Travel Compensation campaign, I thought that you may like to learn of what happened to my wife and me on a bad weather day.
This letter was written 4 years ago but it tells a tale in a very good way

14th September 2013

Dear Sirs,

An Excellent Travel Tale

Earlier this year my wife and I were passengers on an Aer Lingus flight, operated by Aer Arann, from Ireland West Knock to Birmingham. Adverse weather conditions prevented the incoming flight from landing, it was diverted to Shannon, and as a result our outgoing flight was cancelled.

Within one hour of Aer Lingus announcing the flight cancellation, we were taken to a local 4 Star hotel for B&B plus a €20 credit each to go toward the cost of our dinner. In addition we were given a letter confirming the flight cancellation for us to give to British Rail in the hope that they would still honor our rail tickets, which would be one day out of date.

Sadly British Rail would not re-issue our rail tickets for the following day, but Aer Lingus subsequently sent us a cheque to cover their cost.

In these days of the cutthroat business of air travel, we found it so very refreshing not only to be recognized as customers but also as customers to be treated so very well.

Other airlines may do well to recognize that customers are their lifeblood and without them they would not have a business.

I wanted to share this with you.

Guest
Hilary Sheppard says:
8 June 2017

Luckily we were already on holiday when the BA crisis occurred and it had been resolved before we returned. However last time we were on holiday in Barbados we arrived at the airport to check in for our return flight only to be told that the plane had not even left the UK yet. We were treated very well….taken by coach to a nearby resort, given drinks, a meal and a private suite to use and then returned to the airport 10 hours later to eventually fly home. On the flight everyone was given a letter of apology from the airline but there was no mention of compensation or how to find out about it. We used the Which template letter and were compensated 600 euros each, the maximum amount for the distance of flight and the length of delay. This was paid to us promptly but only due to our own research and diligence.

Guest
Fraser McDonald says:
8 June 2017

During the cabin crews’ dispute a few years ago my wife and I flew on time with BA from Seattle to London. We arrived Heathrow 08:00 hrs and were due to take a connecting flight to Glasgow departing 10:00 hrs. On entering the lounge the departure board showed the next flight that day to Glasgow was 20:00 hrs. We re-examined our boarding cards and saw that was the flight we were now checked in for, meaning a 10 hour wait. When we asked BA for refreshment vouchers we were told we were not delayed, just rescheduled, so were not entitled to refreshment vouchers.

Guest
C. S. Mc Ferran says:
8 June 2017

To my mind the first requirement to be met in a delay situation, is to inform the passengers, WITHOUT DELAY, in proper fashion, what is causing the delay. It does not wash for the organisation to say that they “are not in a postion to …………………. because the situation is ‘still fluid’ or ‘not yet resolved'”. The need that any of us have in these situations is to know as well as possible, in timely fashion exactly what is going on.
I have sat in a small turboprop recently with one engine running, having taxied to take-off and waited for 30 minutes, whilst the pilot was fruitlessly trying to start the other engine – trouble was he didn’t say what was going on until he decided to taxi back. The atmosphere was palpable with some nervous passengers becoming upset needlessly.
Often, with timely information one can take alternative action, saving time, temper and money.

Guest
Christine Hunter says:
9 June 2017

I always preferred to travel BA because although at first glance, their prices seemed higher than other airlines, when you took into account that everything was included in that price – luggage, seat allocation, on board meals and drinks – it often worked out cheaper than some of the other airlines, who tacked on the extras at the end. I also felt that BA was a ‘classy’ airline that treated you so well. Unfortunately, they have now become no better and in some cases worse than the other airlines. I guess that sadly, greed for more money, takes precedence over care and service for customers. I am saddened that our national airline company has stooped to this level and I for one, shall not be travelling with them again, unless they re-think their policies, and give us back that quality which we expect and deserve from them. C A Hunter( a frequent flyer).

Guest
Paul roebuck says:
10 June 2017

We paid BA to change our flight to an earlier one so that we could meet other arrangements in plenty of time. Because BA was late we missed our other arrangements. We paid BA to make the change & BA did not deliver and we believe the change fee (not the original flight cost) should be refunded. BA’s response is full of meaningless platitudes and in between those it refuses to refund the change fees

Guest
Karen says:
12 June 2017

By having a sliding scale of compensation based on various factors like cost of trip, personal situations eg once in a lifetime trip , who else travelling with etc. It would save time and money going through receipts etc. It would eliminate those that OVER claim and nd those that can’t claim for themselves like the elderly with no Internet etc.. It would also eliminate inconsistencies in claims eg one person in a travelling group being well versed and cheeky and another not so!! There needs to be a line of no crossing over by both sides……A benchmarking system similar to job grading to quantify severity and level of compensation.

