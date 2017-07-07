What will it take for British Airways to act?

One month ago today we launched our campaign to upgrade airline compensation following BA’s catastrophic IT failure. We’re not happy with the airline’s response and so today we’re upping the pressure and asking passengers to send their message to BA’s CEO.

In the wake of British Airway’s catastrophic IT failure on the last bank holiday weekend we couldn’t stand by and leave passengers being treated so poorly. Over 75,000 people were affected and we called out the airline for failing to do more than the legal minimum by automatically issuing passengers with compensation.

Passengers whose holidays were ruined have been left jumping through hoops to claim compensation after the stress of having their plans upended by a failure that was BA’s responsibility to resolve.

While the IT failure may have been unforeseen, we’re dismayed by the reaction since from BA. We wrote to BA’s chief executive Alex Cruz after the failure and challenged him to automatically compensate all affected passengers so that no one was left out of pocket. His response showed no desire to take that extra step to do right by his passengers and introduce automatic compensation. Instead he merely outlined BA’s approach to compensation so far, claimed many customers are satisfied with the process and stressed that the airline will continue to ensure claims are handled efficiently.

Send BA’s CEO a postcard

BA’s refusal to engage in a discussion about how to improve the compensation process for its passengers is not acceptable. From the stories we’ve heard so far on claiming from the bank holiday chaos, BA’s passengers will clearly agree.

We’re making it easy for you to send your message to BA’s CEO. He needs to hear from his passengers directly, and so we’ve created a tool for you to send your message on a postcard direct to Alex Cruz.

Send BA a postcard

Have you had your holiday ruined by BA’s delays? Left stranded by a BA cancellation? Spent many a frustrating hour trying to claim compensation from BA?

Tell Alex Cruz why his airline should upgrade compensation by sending him your message on a postcard. No passenger should be left out of pocket for delays or cancellations now or in the future.