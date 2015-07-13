Did you know you can get free or low-cost medical treatment in Europe – just by picking up a free European Health Insurance Card (EHIC). Sound simple? It is as long as you avoid copycat websites.

But our latest research has found that one in five UK adults who’ve holidayed in Europe in the last five years isn’t aware that EHIC cards are free of charge to UK citizens.

The trouble is, if you’re not aware that it’s free, you might well go looking online for ‘EHIC’ and there you will find copycat websites that try to trick you into using their services – and paying for the privilege.

Why pay for something that’s free?

In fact, we found that nearly one in 16 UK adults who’ve holidayed in Europe in the last five years has paid for their EHIC card.

Getting it for free really is simple. All you need is your address and either your NHS number or your National Insurance number. It’s so super simple that even I managed to complete it in a mere matter of minutes before sitting down to write this.

Actually – I was sitting down when I applied for my EHIC as well – but you know what I mean.

Those who have forked out for the card could have paid as much as £35 per card. That’s £35 for something that’s free through the NHS and gov.uk.

The copycat websites argue that they make it clear they are not official websites, and that the charges levied are for an extra level of service.

OK. But my question is this: what extra level of service could possibly warrant an extra £35 charge for a FREE European Health Insurance Card?

Copycat websites

Copycat websites charge a fee to process or renew official documents, such as passports or visas, or when making applications online, which you could do yourself for free or much more cheaply.

It’s not necessarily against the law for a company to offer a service similar to an official body, but the website must make it clear that it’s not official or affiliated with the government to ensure consumers are not misled.

These morally dubious search engine tactics have also been used to get money out of unsuspecting members of the public in the past – looking for other services, such as passport applications, driving licence renewals and tax returns online.

The team behind an alleged passport copycat website were arrested by police a few weeks ago.

Always remember, whether applying or renewing an EHIC card, passport or driving licence online, there are copycat websites out there looking to con more cash from you.

You can just go to gov.uk/ehic to get a card free of charge.

Did you know that the card was free of charge? How well publicised did you find it?