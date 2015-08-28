It’s the last bank holiday until Christmas and I have a serious decision to make. Do I brave travel chaos in an attempt to squeeze the most out of my three-day-weekend? I can see long seaside walks, log fires and… traffic.

Or do I prepare for a rainy weekend in London? I could hide away with good food, wine and company.

I’m not alone in my expectations of bank holiday travel misery. We’ve found that out of the 10 million people planning a getaway this weekend, almost half anticipate delays.

With 62% of holidaymakers hitting the road this weekend, my Pembrokeshire coast daydreams are coming to a standstill.

Plane and rail passengers won’t escape delays either – fliers are more likely to be delayed in August than any other month. And since we launched our flight delay compensation tool earlier this month, over 3,000 people have used it to claim for a lengthy delay.

A number of major engineering works are also expected to cause delays on the railways this weekend. But I’m not planning to travel by train or fly to Pembrokeshire, I’d have to drive and I’m not sure if I can face it.

Going away for bank holiday weekend

Am I being overly travel weary? Perhaps. Working on travel campaigns can do that to you. I could, of course, take a leaf out of my father’s book and avoid delays by driving through the night. In fact, three quarters of the people who expect delays told us they’re adapting their travel plans as a result.

Although I know the risks, I think I’m going to brave it. After all, getting lost, being stuck in traffic and complaining about the weather are all excellent British holiday pastimes.

Do you think I’m crazy for traveling at one of the busiest times of the year? Or will you be joining me?