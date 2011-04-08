Next summer, all First Choice holidays will become all inclusive. Our research proves they’re popular, but are they better quality or value? And are you attracted to the idea of eating all your meals in the same resort?

Two years ago when we asked travellers about their travel frustrations, some of the biggest issues were the hidden charges that bumped up the price of the holiday and the costs of things in the destination.

Holiday companies have got savvy to this and now offer more all-inclusive holidays than ever before. And research that Which? Travel has just conducted with over 10,000 members of the public across Britain shows that over one quarter of all the holidays taken in the past 18 months have been on all-inclusive basis.

First Choice goes all inclusive

TUI Travel has just announced that its First Choice brand will only sell all-inclusive holidays from summer 2012. Having the whole holiday paid for in advance is clearly very tempting for a lot of people, and dedicating an entire brand to this shows that TUI clearly believes there’s further growth in this area.

But is it really cost effective? Choosing the all-inclusive option over half board may be best if you want to take full advantage of the food, snacks, drink and activities on offer.

Do all-inclusive holidays work out cheaper?

When we recently looked at hotels that offered both all-inclusive and half board options in Tenerife, we found that – unless you were going to spend almost £50 per couple per day on lunch, snacks and drinks – half board was the better option. Plus, you had much the same access to food and facilities.

Interestingly, in terms of value for money, there is clearly divided opinion. In our research, more people rated their all-inclusive holidays as excellent or good value for money overall compared to any other type of board. However, there were also more stating that it was either poor or very poor.

Personally, I generally prefer to have the opportunity to taste different foods, meet local people and experience the culture. Still, I can see the appeal of a lazy week in a resort to just kick-back and relax. What’s your view on all inclusives – do you love them or hate them?

