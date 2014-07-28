The holiday hassles of a teenager travelling solo

There’s a new generation of travellers flying the skies solo – teenagers, of which our guest author Kyle is one. But it isn’t always a smooth journey – here are some of the worst holiday hassles he’s encountered.



Automated check-in machines

Most airports have automated check-in machines nowadays, and I thought this would make it easier for me to check in and avoid the queues. The only problem is that often they don’t work.

It takes at least three tries for the machine to scan my passport. And it freezes up constantly, forcing me to start again, as the ever-so helpful airline workers stand by the machines to advise. In the end, I end up spending the same amount of time as I would the old-fashioned way, but with double the hassle.

Delays and crowded airports

There’s only so much to do in an airport – particularly as a young traveller. So when my flight is delayed, the overwhelming sensation of boredom and frustration kicks in.

The latter feeling is particularly strong when the terminal is busy. There’s nowhere to sit, other than the seats squeezed between two other people. I can’t sit in a restaurant, even if a table is available, because I don’t really have the money or the appetite for an over-cooked burger at exorbitant prices. I just want to get on the plane, get it over with, and start my holiday.

Airport buses

In some airports, there’s a bus to take passengers from the plane to the gate. In my experience, they tend to be late or overcrowded because they usually only send one bus. Therefore, I’m not just waiting in security and at baggage claim, but also just to get to my gate. I don’t see why airports don’t send more than one bus?

Stress-free holidays

In my opinion, most issues can and should be resolved by airports and airlines, because travelling to or coming back from a holiday should be as comfortable and stress free as possible. After all, it is an essential part of any holiday.

Have you had similar troubles to me, or other hassles that frustrate you? Are you a teenager like me who has flown by yourself, or do you know a teenager who has? Did they have a hassle-free holiday?