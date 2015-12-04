/ Travel & Leisure

Are Adele’s tickets for touts or for someone like you?

Chiara Cavaglieri Senior Money Researcher
Tickets for Adele’s 2016 tour sold out in less than 20 minutes this morning, yet hundreds are available on secondary sites costing as much as £3,000.

Some lucky Adele fans got their hands on the golden tickets during the pre-sale earlier this week, but others were left bitterly disappointed having waited in line for hours. All the while tickets were appearing on the re-sale market at crazy prices:

Adele tour tickets on re-sale sites

Despite the singer’s website firmly requesting that buyers don’t resell tickets for profit, secondary sites GetMeIn!, Seatwave (both owned by Ticketmaster), StubHub! and Viagogo are all listing Adele tickets.

Fans had previously signed up for early access to tickets using a unique code from 9am on Tuesday morning – the newsletter warned that ‘any tickets suspected of being offered on re-sale marketplaces will be cancelled immediately’.

We saw dozens of Adele tickets listed on Viagogo before the sale had even started. And some of these failed to provide the original face value of the ticket, even though this is a legal requirement under the Consumer Rights Act.

Once the pre-sale was officially underway, a handful of tickets were immediately listed on GetMeIn! and in under ten minutes a colossal 444 were available on sister-site Seatwave, where prices ranged from between £299 and £999. In case you wondered, the face value is between £55 and £95. You then need to factor in the fees for using re-sale sites – Seatwave would add a hefty £54.99 booking fee and £9.99 for delivery.

Reselling tickets is legal

A spokesperson for GetMeIn and Seatwave told This Is Money:

‘Reselling tickets through an online marketplace is entirely legal and decreases the demand for buying and selling on unsafe websites and on the street. GMI! and Seatwave ensure consumer protection – buyers are completely protected.’

Songkick, the primary ticket seller for the Adele tour, says it made efforts to boost the number of tickets going to real fans and limit those going to touts. However, it believes widespread touting can only be prevented if secondary sites force sellers to abide by the law:

‘Ultimately, artists’ goals of ensuring 100% of tickets end up in the right hands will depend on a combination of both technology and legislative action. For example, the 2015 amendment of the UK’s Consumer Rights Act requires secondary sites to list the specific locations of their tickets for sale, which – if adopted properly – would allow for the full-scale cancellation of touts’ tickets. Until this happens, it is impossible to completely eliminate ticket touting.’

Adele fans competing with touts

Fans are justifiably upset that they’ve missed out on tickets when they end up so quickly on secondary sites at higher prices.

Our previous investigation found tickets appearing simultaneously on primary and re-sale sites, as well as before they were officially released. We also saw suspicious ticket release patterns that may indicate the use of specialised ‘bots’ to hoover up tickets, and re-sale restrictions being ignored.

Our investigation even caught the attention of legendary singer Prince after he was forced to cancel the planned sale of his UK tour, blaming touts and pointing to our research into the secondary market.

Adele’s tour provides further evidence that new consumer laws are being ignored, with key information about seat numbers, the face value of tickets and restrictions often not being listed.

We think it’s important that you’re given all the relevant information so that you can make an informed choice as to whether or not to buy secondary tickets.

Have you been trying to get tickets for Adele’s tour? What do you think about so many of her tickets being listed on re-sale sites at extortionate prices?

Comments
JosefKafka says:
4 December 2015

Have you been trying to get tickets for Adele’s tour? What do you think about so many of her tickets being listed on re-sale sites at extortionate prices?
What do you think
at extortionate prices
1.0….. Oh, well done
”Chiara Cavaglieri
Senior Money Researcher”
That’s a really un-biased way to start off an ‘objective’ discussion about the way that the market is working in this case.
And please don’t give the oft used ”mistake attempted cover ups”
I was only testing;
Just to start things off …
Thanks
TBC

JosefKafka says:
4 December 2015

James Carville’s “The economy, stupid”, used so successfully in Bill Clinton’s 1992 presidential campaign against sitting president George H. W. Bush morphed into the better known “It’s the economy, stupid”
On that firm precedent, and backed by the iron law of Supply and Demand, outside a command economy, let me bend the sentence just slightly in this case:
“It’s the market, stupid”
What is it about the ante-diluvian morals and mores of the ”Market” or the ”Free Market” that people don’t understand?
If people did understand the market, then they’d
** Boycott the event, or product,
** Watch the prices drop thru’ the floor,
** See the Spivs go bust
** Get the item for nothing or in the remaindered shop.
BUT
One forgets the power of the market over their friends in the Gov’t
Q….. What?
A….. The Gov’t will ban such action as Conspiracy
Q….. They can’t or wouldn’t do that.
A….. They have done, and are going to even more
Q…… Tell me
A……. Workers have one negotiable asset, their presence at work.
And their right to withhold that in a dispute with their employer.
Q….. And
A……. The Gov’t has stepped in to all but BAN workers from deciding what to do with their own skill enhance bodies.
Q….. What’s that mean?
A…… Strikes are BANNED, stupid.
Q…… I didna ken
A……. Aye, well ye ken noo

JosefKafka says:
5 December 2015

– 1
On what grounds, pray?

Profile photo of Patrick Taylor
Member
dieseltaylor says:
4 December 2015

I refer you to my comments on the lengthy posts attached last month to the same problem.

Given this new Conversation can I ask:
Which Department is responsible for enforcement of the law being flouted?
Has Which? contacted that Depaartment requesting information on what is happening regarding enforcement?
Has Which? a position paper on this touting matter for us to read?

Patrick Steen says:
4 December 2015

Hello Diesel, the Department for Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS) is responsible for the Consumer Rights Act. We are in touch with BIS and we have provided evidence to The Department for Culture, Media & Sport as part of its investigation into secondary ticketing. We are calling on the Government to crack down on those who resell tickets at inflated prices on an industrial scale. Thanks

dieseltaylor says:
4 December 2015

Thanks for the reply Patrick.

May I ask if Which? requested enforcement /fines against the transgressing sites ?

You see to be honest I am not totally convinced that the lets be chummy with Govt. departments, and set up meetings ,and being in touch, actually cuts much ice with the general population.

Perhaps publishing the correspondence between Which? and the Dept. responsible for enforcement of the existing law might show Which? to be kicking ass – this would do much for Which?s credibility.

To be honest I could quite easily accept the view that if people are stupid enough to pay inflated prices, and the number affected adversely is so small, that Which? has bigger fish to fry that would be something. However as Which? have it as a big deal lets kick ass using the exiting laws whilst the hints we gave last month on solving the problem are adopted. : )

JosefKafka says:
5 December 2015

” … to be kicking ass … ”

You are going to make yourself very unpopular in lots of primary schools and churches suggesting that you do that sort of things to defenceless creatures surrounding a manger.
If you were to suggest ”kicking a**e” then I’d be happy to support you.
;-))

dieseltaylor says:
7 December 2015

So due to my spelling the notion is not worthy of support. Oh the fickleness of human nature : )

JosefKafka says:
7 December 2015

Perfidious fellow – for your folly you shall NOT play a shepherd, nor a king.
You will play the beast with two backs = the bactrian [camel].

[ Not ”due to” – because of / as a consequence of ]

A Pedant Esq ;-)) ;-))

JosefKafka says:
10 December 2015

– 2
Didn’t you notice the smiley icons ?

RonnieB says:
9 December 2015

With instant massive profits to be made reselling it’s no surprise that it’s such a major problem. The venues could easily stop this by requiring photo ID on entry to match the name on the tickets but they obviously don’t really care so long as they fill the seats. I failed to get tickets first time round (having spent well over an hour trying) but got lucky when the new dates came out. Despite this I had to pay an additional £53 in compulsory fees for 4 tickets (excluding any delivery) from the genuine venue site which is a further con.

dieseltaylor says:
9 December 2015

How come you end up paying £53 on top? Does not seem at all right.

Dorothea says:
10 December 2015

If we, the consumer stopped buying these tickets, and their merchandise ( whether football clubs, music concerts etc), it would send out a very loud message.

Patrick Steen says:
16 December 2015

An update from Sir Elton John for you:

Sir Elton John has branded secondary ticket sites “disgraceful” for selling tickets to his gigs at inflated prices.
The star urged fans not to pay over the odds, telling the BBC: “I’d rather have empty seats.”

Tickets for his 2016 UK tour are being sold for up to five times face value on some sites, even though the shows have yet to sell out.

“I think it’s extortionate and I think it’s disgraceful,” he said, joining a growing campaign against ticket resale.

http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/entertainment-arts-35091230

John Ward says:
16 December 2015

Good to hear those words from one of our foremost musical knights. I think that shows that some artistes also consider themselves to be victims of these sharp practices but have no way of preventing them. The agents and promoters are also in this up to their necks as they are on a percentage so the sooner the bigger, and less mercenary, artistes are able to take control the better it will be and the rampant extortion can be reined in. Unfortunately, most performers know they are probably not going to have a lifetime’s career at the top like Sir E, Sir P, Sir C and Sir T so milk it for all it’s worth.

malcolm r says:
16 December 2015

Elton’s sentiments are fine, but what is he doing to stop it? He could band together with other performers?

John Ward says:
17 December 2015

Yes Malcolm that is the answer; only the likes of Elton John and the other really big acts can stop this [except the government could if it wanted to but it doesn’t want to upset the applecart].

Patrick Steen says:
17 March 2016

An update for you:

As Adele performed at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 16 March, shetold the audience she was disgusted by touts taking advantage of her fans’ devotion. So much so that Adele promised to refund anybody who dropped the incredible amount on tickets for her show:

“You’ve got all those terrible people selling tickets for £25,000 a pair,” she said. “I hope no one paid that much. If you did I’ll pay you back.”

http://www.music-news.com/news/UK/96207/Adele-vows-to-refund-fans-fleeced-by-ticket-touts

dieseltaylor says:
17 March 2016

Rather a sad comment on Adele’s logic. Surely this will encourage people to pay stupid prices. Furthermore the person paying that scalper price may well be a multi-millionnaire. Very sad.

Caz says:
19 May 2016

Is there any suggestion that folk are being denied access to concerts if the name on the ticket doesn’t match their ID? My wife and I have tickets for a forthcoming Adele gig in Amsterdam bought through Viagogo (at a huge mark up) and am slightly nervous!

