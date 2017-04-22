We all know that care in our old age is expensive. We’ve seen, read and experienced the sometimes eye-watering charges that care homes make, but some are charging fees for a significant amount of time after a resident has died. (more on unfair care home fees..)
Is the care home sector working well?
The Competition and Markets Authority is undertaking a thorough review of the care home sector to make sure it works in the best interests of those who rely on it, as Douglas Cooper of the CMA explains. (more on CMA’s review of care home sector…)
Latest Health comments