These terms apply to anyone using Which? Conversation, so please take the time to read these because you should not use Which? Conversation unless you agree to them. They apply in addition to the Which? general terms and privacy policy

If you have any questions, then please give us a call (on 01992 822800) and we will be happy to help you.

1. What we will do for you

Once you are registered, you’ll have immediate access to Which? Conversation. You can register at www.whichconversation.com or any related url as we may provide from time to time. You can either choose the ‘full’ registration process or ‘lite’ registration process (ie by providing your email address and the name you want displayed by your comment), but please remember that with a ‘lite registration’ you’ll need to provide this information each time you leave a comment on Which? Conversation.

In order to complete a ‘full’ registration, please click on the “register” tab at the top right-hand corner of the homepage and follow the instructions. To complete a ‘lite’ registration, you will need to provide your email address every time you post a comment.

If you choose to sign in using a social media account we will use the name, picture and email you use with that social media account to complete full registration and to create an account. When you post a comment your picture and name used for that social media account will be displayed.

Maintain your privacy. When registering, you will be asked to provide a screen name, and we recommend you use a pseudonym. If you are using Which? Conversation under a pseudonym we will keep your true identity secret unless we are legally obliged to reveal it. Please note that if you use social media sign in the name you use with that social media account will automatically be displayed.

We may edit or delete any content you provide at any time at our sole discretion, and we have no obligation to review the information you provide. We may also move or close any threads or posts for any reason and without notice.

Provide accurate information. We will aim to ensure that all the information we provide on our website is accurate and up to date.

2. What you should do for us

Providing an avatar. We encourage everyone to upload personal avatars, but please make sure they do not contain any potentially offensive imagery. Avatars must be 50 x 50 pixels and no larger than 25 Kbs.

Choosing a screen name. These should not include profanities, contact information (phone numbers, postcodes etc) or appear to impersonate someone else. If we think the name you have chosen is unsuitable, we may prevent you from using it on our website.

Creating a profile. If you choose to create a profile, the name you choose and any photo or avatar you include will be displayed each time you post a comment. This profile should not contain any contact information (phone numbers, postcodes etc), or appear to impersonate someone else, or contain any profanities or content that could be considered offensive.

You should not sign in using your social media sign in details if they contain any profanities or could be considered offensive.

Please behave responsibly when adding content to Which? Conversation.

You agree that you will not use Which? Conversation in any way that is:

illegal or unlawful, or likely to encourage illegal or unlawful behaviour;

likely to damage the reputation of Which?;

likely to be a nuisance, harmful or deceptive to any other person;

Any content you add to the website will:

be factually accurate and/or be your genuinely held belief or opinion that is based on facts;

not be defamatory, obscene or offensive;

not infringe the copyright, trade marks or any other intellectual property rights of another person;

not promote your own or your employer’s business, seek to recruit new staff, or otherwise include any advertising or promotional material;

not be inherently private or confidential in nature and/or provided to you by someone else in confidence;

You agree that:

You will not try to access any confidential information (including usernames and passwords) of any other person, or try to collect, store or otherwise use any personal data of other Which? Conversation members or contributors;

You are over 18 years old or otherwise have the express permission of your parent or guardian to use the service.

You will post under one screen name and not attempt to post under duplicate names, otherwise we may remove your comments and prevent you from using the website.

Please keep your log-in details confidential to help us maintain the security of our website. You should not allow any other person to obtain access to Which? Conversation using your log-in details.

Please tell us as soon as you can if you think someone is misusing Which? Conversation or if you think someone else is using your log-in details by using the ‘report comment’ function or by using the contact us form.

3. Other important things you need to know

You grant us a non-exclusive licence to use the content you add to our website. For example, we may use this information in the Which? magazine or in marketing materials for Which?. While we will usually display your name or username when using your content in this way, you agree that we have no obligation to do so.

We will keep a record of the conversations and issues that users are commenting on and you’ll be able to view the comments you’ve posted in your Profile. If you choose to receive emails to keep you informed about Which? campaigns or Which? Conversation, we may tailor these communications according to the comments you have posted to ensure we contact you about the issues that are most likely to be of interest to you.

Please ensure any content you print, copy or download from our website is for your personal use only. You must not use or encourage others to use our website (or its contents) for their or your commercial gain or in a way that could damage the reputation of Which?.

Please remember that much of our website content is provided by the users of Which? Conversation which means, of course, that much of the information on the website does not reflect the views of Which?. It also means, unfortunately, we are unable to guarantee the accuracy of all the information on our website.

Please take the time to check any advice on our website is right for your individual circumstances and if you are making any important decisions, such as on financial, legal or medical matters, you should consult a qualified professional adviser who can provide specific advice based on your individual position.

You take full responsibility for the content you post on Which? Conversation which means, for example, that if you provide a post in breach of these terms, you may be required to compensate anyone who suffers as a result.

What happens if you don’t comply with these terms? We will treat any non-compliance as a serious issue, and if we think you have breached any of these terms, we may take any action that we consider appropriate. This may include:

the temporary or permanent suspension of your access to Which? Conversation;

taking legal action against you, possibly to recover any financial loss that we have suffered as a result of your actions; or

publishing a statement on any of our websites detailing your actions.

We will not compensate you for any loss you may suffer as a result of: