Weirdest gadgets – can you beat tweeting scales?

Inhalable vitamins? Tweeting weighing scales? A plastic egg invented to prevent the (apparently widespread) problem of toilet splash back? Do you own any weird and wonderful gadgets that rival these?

While searching for new and interesting home appliances at the Ideal Home Show I came across a wide variety of products that would make the Dragons’ Den judges reel. However, there were three that definitely stood out as the weirdest.

Now I love a good novelty gadget, and there are plenty – like the pop art toaster – that I would happily welcome into my home. But tweeting scales? Who on earth wants their daily weight tweeted for all the world to see on Twitter? Surely this sits firmly in the category of ‘too much information’?!

And as for the splash-back preventing plastic egg – the Egglu – is it really answering a need? Is the UK crying out for a splash-back solution? If I saw one in my friend’s toilet bowl, I’m pretty sure I’d assume it was a small child’s lost toy.

Breathable vitamins – whatever next?

Le Whif’s inhalable vitamins are said to be ‘the easy way’ to get your recommended daily dose, by letting you absorb vitamins through the lining of your mouth. But would they really make life that much easier than swallowing your vitamins in tablet form?

They do come in nice coloured tubes, so they’d brighten up your bathroom shelves. I’m still not convinced, though I am quite keen on the idea of inhalable chocolate and coffee, which Le Whif also offers!

What do you reckon – do any of these odd contraptions appeal to you? And do you own any weird and wonderful gadgets of your own?