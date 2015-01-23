Community member Alfa’s guest post hit a home-run when you all shared your top TV annoyances. From adverts to credits, you want to see change. But is it really that bad? I think our TV is brilliant.

I, for one, didn’t have a clue people were so infuriated with British TV. With 215 comments so far, it seems most of you all think the same thing, which was nicely summed up by Mike Farmer:

‘At the risk of repetition (!) these are my recommended New Year Resolutions for TV Companies and the BBC:

Show film credits in full without splitting the screen,

Stop running trailers for upcoming programmes,

Tell us precisely at what times the weather forecast will be broadcast,

Maintain consistent sound volumes’

And it’s definitely the adverts that are the most consistent gripe. GW told us:

‘I find the amount of breaks that are being used is over the top in a hour programme you get a break about every 8 mins’

Roger M was also at the end of his tether:

‘So, it’s not just me who is fed up with endless adverts and constant recaps. The “alternative” Freeview channels are particularly bad for this.’

But is it really that bad? Do the adverts annoy you that much?

It’s not as bad as the States

I know I’m going against the grain here, but I personally quite like the TV ads. They’re interesting pieces of TV in themselves. Have any of you seen this Guinness ad? It certainly made me take notice the first time I watched it. Or what about using TV adverts to give campaigns the audience they wouldn’t otherwise get, like the ‘This girl can’ advert?

A few of were brave enough to argue how lucky we are. Lawrie told us:

‘If anyone has ever watched TV in the USA they will have realised how lucky we are. A typical program begins as follows: Adverts, Intro, Adverts, Titles, Adverts, Main Body of program with ads at 10 minute intervals…. and so it goes on.’

Try watching the Superbowl – there are more ads than sport. Of course, if you don’t like adverts, you could always try Netflix. Netflix even remove the ‘In last week’s episode’ so you don’t have to waste time if you can remember what happened.

So do you really find TV that annoying? Have you tried watching TV in another country – was it any good? And, be honest, have you never seen an advert that sparked your interest?