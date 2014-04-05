Your view: can you be too old for new tech?

There was a debate on Which? Conversation that recently piqued my interest. It was on whether new gadgets, like smartwatches, were of interest to people over the age of 60…

I’ve always wondered whether in retirement I’d be as interested in new technology. Would I still have my love for video games, for example?

Maybe I still would, but perhaps I’d long for a good ‘old fashioned’ physical controller, rather than playing games in a holographic virtual world as the latest craze might be in the year 2060.

I’d like to think I’d still be open to new technology and new experiences in 2060, but who knows?

No interest in the latest ‘gimmicks’?

And now I’m going to have to take a step back, for fear of sounding patronising to those already in retirement. The reason I bring up these musings is because of a comment made on a Conversation by tech researcher Mike Plant in favour of smartwatches. Joe commented:

‘I sometimes wish Which? would employ their researchers a bit nearer the average age of the Which? reader, late 40s, 50s? As you can see 62% of us have no interest whatsoever in the latest techno gimmick that in reality does nothing to enhance your life whatsoever. Perhaps I’m being a bit harsh. Maybe it does add something exciting to the life of someone in their 20s and 30s. However, anything that records, tracks, reports, monitors my every movement fills me with horror. ‘Maybe some kind of wearable technology will become essential in your everyday life but it will not in mine.’

BobC loves his FitBit

I’m with Joe on his disdain for smartwatches, as argued in a post earlier this week. However, I was pleased to see the following comments in response. BobC said:

‘I’ve reached the ripe ‘old’ age of 67. I’ve recently worked my way through three different smartphones before settling on a Galaxy Note 3. I also have a Fitbit that I use in conjunction with MyFitnessPal – it’s great and has helped me lose some weight and get enough exercise. ‘Can people please accept that you can be over 60 and have a fascination with and skill in using technology!’

Agatha agreed:

‘I just want to support BobC and others like us. I am 56 and also love new technology, it’s creative, fun and useful so I for one welcome any info on what’s new and available out there!’

So, for fear of posing a patronising question, do you think you can be too old to have a passion for new tech?