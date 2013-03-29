When we looked into the unusual issue of LED light bulbs interfering with DAB radios, we found that the stories were true. So we asked you to share your experiences so we could see how many of you were affected.

We sent a number of cheap, 12V LED bulbs to our lab for testing. And we found that when a digital radio was placed within a few metres of the switched-on bulbs, the signal went fuzzy. Within a few centimetres, the signal cut out altogether.

We asked you if you’d had similar experiences, and 2Dears was one of many who told us they had:

‘In November, we replaced 9 lights in the kitchen with 4.3w MR16 warm white LEDs for use “with an existing Lv transformer”. The DAB radio in the adjoining dining room stopped working immediately the lights were turned on’

We also heard from commenters like George who were having trouble with their FM radios:

‘Our FM kitchen radio gets a hiss over the speech (to the extent that BBC R4, our usual channel, is almost unusable) when the LED spots are on.’

John Dalton has a similar issue:

‘I tried to be green and bought some 12v MR11 LED spots for our kitchen downlighters. Switched them on and Radio 4 went to white noise on the portable VHF FM radio on the kitchen table.’

Shining a light on the problem

David Lewis had a big problem with LED bulbs, but he managed to find a solution:

‘I purchased Ikea lights (6 x 12v halogen bulbs) per 8m run of wires, plus transformer. With the lights on there was no interference of radio reception. I replaced the halogens with 5watt LEDs and replaced the transformer with the appropriate driver. ‘From then on – disaster. Switch one set of lights on and the station would be interrupted by a series of loud plops. Switch two sets of lights on and the tuner would cut out completely. Today, I replaced the indoor aerial with an external five element Triax DAB aerial. Problem solved. Superb reception with any number of LEDs on.’

A number of you experienced problems with electronics other than radios, like Keith:

‘I have two TCP 6W LED GU10 bulbs. The problem I have is when they are switched on and you stand near them, I have a high pitched whistle in my digital hearing aids.’

Tonyp isn’t too hopeful for a resolution, but we liked his metaphor so much, we’ve given him Comment of the Week!

‘There is little scope to make radio receivers less sensitive to this type of interference. The problem is that the lights are radiating energy at the frequency being received. Removing the interfering signal is rather like trying to remove the milk from a white coffee – possible but difficult and rather expensive.’

Looking on the bright side

But we’re pleased to report that a number of commenters, like Graham Pickworth, have had no problems:

‘I have six Aurora brand LED GU10 6watt 3000k non-dimmable light bulbs in my kitchen, purchased from Amazon. There is also a Bose VHF radio within 64 inches of the nearest bulb and I get no interference at all. I also have a Roberts DAB radio which I held up to within about 2 or 3 inches of one of the bulbs. Once again radio reception was perfectly clear.’

Finally, Wavechange had an interesting idea to help shoppers find the right bulbs: