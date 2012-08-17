Your comments this week – wi-fi, fries and probiotics

Are wi-fi hotspots fast enough? Are you fed up with being offered extras at the checkout? Do you think probiotic drinks live up to their claims? You’ve been chatting about these issues and more this week.

Enough already!

Do you get annoyed by shop staff trying to ‘upsell’ extras at the till? Em does:

‘The one thing that *really* annoys me is buying diesel at a garage and being pestered with some deal on sugary snacks and loyalty cards. This is before the assistant has even had the courtesy to greet me, or start dealing with my basic need to pay for fuel and leave.

‘Rather than risk snapping at the assistant, my tactic is to approach the till and announce: “Hello, pump number three please. I do not want any chocolate and, no, I do not have a Shell card.” This sometimes gets a smile and a sheepish admission they are told to ask each customer this, or risk some unspecified purgatory from the management.’

But it doesn’t bother Loskie at all:

‘I am perfectly capable of saying no as most of you should be. I do sometimes feel sorry for the assistant who is told to ask this question. It is certainly not worth getting annoyed over.’

Nick Davies gives some sound advice to those with tummy ache:

‘I don’t take much notice of anyone’s advertising claims for anything. I take it [probiotic drinks are] supposed to make you “regular” or something. I guess if you think it does and that’s what you want then it isn’t going to do you any harm. But most importantly if things have recently changed in that department for no obvious reason it is vitally important that you seek proper medical advice rather than relying on over the counter remedies.’

Anthony was impressed when he tried out his provider’s wi-fi hotspot:

‘I mostly use my 3G connection when out and about. But recently in a national pub chain I tried The Cloud as I am Sky broadband customer. I was impressed. Easy connection, fast delivery and no trouble at all. My wife was with me and her device could also connect without problems.’

However, commenter FC360 didn’t have a very good experience:

‘I would never do anything other then gaming on a public wi-fi hotspot and probably wouldn’t do this anymore after my last attempt at a restaurant; connection dropping all the time, taking forever to find a match and eventually ending with a member of staff walking up to me and asking what I’m doing and saying I’m not allowed to use the wi-fi even though it’s free.’

Steve Lewis was chuffed for a certain British diver at the Olympics:

‘The opening ceremony exceeded my expectations and lifted the nation’s mood. My one real desire was to see Tom Daley get a medal and what a tense night that was – so pleased for him!’

But rich835 felt he was cheated out of enjoying the Games:

‘The media build up messed it up for me. They led us to believe that there would be huge security issues, mass traffic problems, and that generally we were not ready to host the Olympics. As a result I stayed at home, didn’t watch much of it, and didn’t apply for tickets. Now it seems that it ran very well, and there were no problems and it was a huge success, with plenty of tickets available. Thanks for that, I missed out.’

Along with many other commenters, Skeptictank does think drivers should do their cycling proficiency:

‘I agree that motorists should do cycling proficiency training as part of their licence training. It would make them more aware of cyclist vulnerabilities and possibly encourage a few more of them to be more regular cyclists themselves. I also think that cyclists should do cycling proficiency training, but making motorists do so would make great inroads into this anyway since about 80% of adult cyclists are motorists.’

Bruce, who gets our Comment of the Week, argues that it’s car makers, not car users, that are to blame for falling DIY among over 50s:

‘My first car, in the late 60s was a mini. I used to dismantle and clean the carburettor, adjust fan belts, bleed the brakes, replace distributor cap, change oil etc. All of that became more and more difficult or just redundant on subsequent cars. A company car finally made any DIY completely unnecessary. I gave up owning a car for a little while but now I have another and wouldn’t have a clue where to start on any DIY. ’

Comments have been edited due to length, so make sure to read them in full on their relevant Convos (by clicking on the red title link).