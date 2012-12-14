Your comments this week – umbrellas, ebooks & price rises

It’s that time of the week again – welcome to the comment round-up! This week you’ve been talking about capsule coffee machines, ebook readers vs tablets, and O2 being the latest mobile provider to put its prices up.

I hate umbrellas

With the prospect of an innovative ‘air umbrella’ in sight, we wondered what you thought of traditional umbrellas. Sophie Gilbert said:

‘The umbrellas that really get me are the golf ones. They’re like 4x4s in town, excessive and self-indulgent.’

While Richard also finds them impractical:

‘I never personally use umbrellas – though I have one that I use if escorting a woman. I have always found good waterproof coats and a hat very effective – but I do walk my dogs regularly and often and it is impossible to hold an umbrella and walk three large 50Kg dogs at the same time.’

We asked how you felt about the recent trend for capsule coffee machines. Jacqueline Pye is very keen on hers:

‘We’ve had a Nespresso machine for some time and vary the flavours, making one cup each (occasionally two) every day mid-morning. Find the coffee really good, and make in small cups with a dash of warmed milk. Lovely. And much cheaper than coffee in town.’

But Dave in Newcastle isn’t convinced:

‘It just goes to show that one can learn to be addicted to almost anything, not just alcohol, drugs, food and sugary soft drinks – but overpriced coffee too. The best things in life are free – well, almost. I am happy with most varieties of “brown dust” (instant coffee)!’

This week O2 put its prices up for existing customers. Many Convo commenters, including Lollybeth, are angry about it:

‘Great – another price hike I can’t afford. I haven’t had a pay rise in three years yet every company in this country seems to think I have money lying around to throw at them! And yet again I have no option but to accept it.’

James is disappointed:

‘It’s not the amount, it’s the fact that they’re doing it on a contract they call ‘Fixed.”

We asked if you were sold on e-book readers and tablets, or preferred to stick to old-fashioned books. William France earned our comment of the week when he told us:

‘I was not interested in e-readers. However, I was given a Kindle for Christmas last year. Since then I have not looked at a paper book. ‘It is small enough to fit in my jacket pocket and I can carry what would be a weighty volume easily. The experience is so like reading a book that for a couple of months after I started using it, I turned the Kindle over to read the next page! ‘Using my wife’s tablet is not the same at all. It is too big for a pocket and heavier. I also find the back-lit screen more tiring. It has many valuable features but e-books are distinctly a compromise.’

