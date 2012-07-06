Your comments this week – childhood, complaints and calls

In case you didn’t notice, we’ve got a new title for our comment round-up – ‘your comments this week’ is our chance to feature the best comments you’ve made in the past seven days. Is one of your comments included?

Complain for change

Our new ‘complain for change’ series started with Amanda sharing her troubles with an ‘immature’ Eat sandwich. However, Wavechange thinks we complain too much:

‘I feel very sorry for those who have to listen to all these complaints. A tasteless sandwich hardly deserves a complaint. How about a polite suggestion? After all, getting people on your side can be half the battle.’

But Bobblechien thinks Amanda had a legitimate right to complain:

‘A tasteless sandwich is something that should be complained about. You’ve paid good money for it and it wasn’t advertised as a “tasteless sandwich”. When was the last time you order food and added “…and make it tasteless!?”’

In Greenpeace’s Conversation, the campaigning group shared why it had concerns with the government’s Green Deal. Commenter Chris gives his take:

‘Incentives like a reduction in council tax or stamp duty for houses with better energy efficiency ratings are I think excellent ideas to encourage both Green Deal take up and energy efficiency in general. However, I feel to get the Green Deal to really succeed more incentive in the form of additional subsidy will be required. ‘Unfortunately I don’t think the government will come up with the incentives so the potentially very good scheme that the Green Deal is will flounder and credibility will be lost.’

Regular commenter Sophie Gilbert joined MEND’s guest Conversation to give her views on how to tackle childhood obesity:

‘I think that we are all responsible, the government, parents, supermarkets and food manufacturers. There are many ways we can tackle childhood obesity. ‘One huge problem we have to solve is the attitude that very many people have towards what they see as government intervention, as nannying as they call it. They will not see government advice for what it is – advice – and will therefore be very likely to disregard it on principle and keep on effectively making their children obese (and most probably themselves too). I would say tackle this first and the rest will be more likely to follow.’

Our latest nuisance calls Conversation saw W00shie joining us from Twitter. Her insight into a rogue cold calling company earned her our Comment of the Week:

‘I used to work in telephone sales and while most people would assume the numbers we had were from a database, that is most definitely not the case. We were given phone books, the kind that are posted through the door with endless phone numbers and addresses listed alphabetically. ‘On numerous occasions I heard workers playing practical jokes on members of the public via the phone. Obviously I wasn’t the one taking part, but it still made my skin crawl listening to the things some people were saying and I couldn’t say anything against it all without being bullied myself (they really were that immature) or worse, losing my job and I needed this job to pay for my studies. ‘One time I listened to a fellow worker threaten to drop a batch of manure on a pensioners door step, all because the call didn’t go his way. Needless to say she was was absolutely terrified.’

