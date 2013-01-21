/ Technology

Why pay for antivirus? Windows 8 tops security software tests

Jessica Moreton
You don’t have to spend a fortune to keep your PC free from viruses. In fact, could the results of our latest security software test spell the end for standalone security programs?

How many of you keep your computer safe by using security software? And how many of you, once the Norton trial period has elapsed, just leave it to chance? I have to admit that I fell into the latter category with my first laptop. And let’s just say it didn’t end well for the laptop.

I actually have some good news for both camps. Not only does Microsoft’s Windows 8 come with free inbuilt security software, it topped our security software table this year.

Check out our Best Buy antivirus software table and the Windows 8 security software review specifically.

Stay safe and save money

This means that lazy people like me don’t have to worry about installing extra antivirus programs. And if you’re already good at keeping your computer safe, you no longer need to turn to pricey third party software. Yes, Windows 8 beat out all the paid-for software as well. If you don’t want to upgrade to Windows 8, Microsoft Security Essentials is a good bet and happens to be free too.

The security software built into Windows 8 has the right mix of keeping your computer safe from digital attacks, while also being very easy to use. It comes with lots of other handy features, such as parental controls to keep innocent eyes from seeing sites they shouldn’t. You can even manage the time your kids spend online to ensure the computer isn’t used after lights out.

It has great protection against malware, even blocking the download of malware in a zipped file. Many other packages don’t even look into zip files. Other standout features include being integrated with Outlook 2013 and auto-scanning when you  insert a USB stick. It also has a strong two-way firewall that lets you set different levels of security for different scenarios, eg in a café vs at home. All of this is packaged together as part of the Windows 8 operating system.

What’s the future for security software?

In the early days it seemed Microsoft didn’t pay much attention to security, leaving the door open for security companies to build their business around Windows. Now the tables have turned, with Microsoft launching Windows 8 and its outstanding inbuilt security software.

Will this mean a decline in traditional security software sales? What will familiar names like Norton do in the future?

My guess is that, since the threat of viruses is ever developing, there will still be a place for security software companies. They may also turn their attention to newer technologies like tablets and smartphones – both of which face potential security threats. As for PCs – would you trust security software built into your computer’s operating system?

[UPDATE 29 June 2015] – Since the date of this Conversation, we have significantly changed the way we test security software. We decided that it was no longer appropriate to report on Windows 8 security in the same way that we do on third-party anti-virus software (whether paid-for or free) and so it does not appear alongside our other product reviews.

That said, Windows 8 has strong built-in security and antivirus features, and Which? has found that it is not absolutely necessary to use additional security software if you have installed Microsoft Security Essentials.

Member
wavechange says:
21 January 2013

I’m sure that many of us would like to know why the security software in Windows 8 is so much better than in previous versions. Is it just good security software or is W8 inherently more secure?

Jessica Moreton says:
Member
Jessica Moreton says:
22 January 2013

Hi Wavechange,

Thanks for the comment.

With regards to security, Windows 8 is better built than previous Windows operating systems. It has a tighter system meaning that you are less likely to become the victim of an attack. The app store is also vetted in a similar way to the Apple store – meaning you can only download apps that have been checked by Microsoft.

In addition to this – it’s the first Windows system to come with the security software built-in. You don’t have to download extra software, as with Microsoft Security Essentials, making it easy to use.

I hope that helps!

Jessica.

wavechange says:
Member
wavechange says:
22 January 2013

Thanks for that Jessica. Although I am a confirmed Mac user, friends often ask me for advice, information and practical help with their PCs. After personal experience with Vista I thought that Microsoft had really lost the plot, but I’m impressed by Windows 8 and so are friends who have finally switched from XP.

Hopefully Windows security remains good because dealing with malware has wasted time and money for many users in the past. Let’s hope that people don’t become complacent about malware, like many Mac users are.

I am not sorry that vendors of security software will lose out, since commercial software was sometimes no better than what was available free-of-charge.

Member
Stephen says:
21 January 2013

I have used AVAST free and AVG free and McAfee and Trend Micro and Norton. I have found the best ones to be McAfee and Trend Micro. I found the AVAST and AVG free both missed viruses which were picked up when I used ones that you pay for. I know I had a virus as my machine was not working correctly. I still think the ones you pay for will be more effective than the ones that are free like the one in WIndows 8 or in Microsoft Security essentials.

Member
Julian says:
22 January 2013

Interesting. This months PC Pro magazine leads on the poor quality of Windows 8 security. It points out that it updates its virus definitions infrequently, so is not aware of the latest threats. I think I will continue to install a security suite.

Member
Creoulo says:
22 January 2013

Remember some banks give free internet security to costumers.

wavechange says:
Member
wavechange says:
22 January 2013

One example is Rapport, offered by NatWest. I doubt that this affords comprehensive protection and I have seen various criticisms.

Member
Julian says:
23 January 2013

Indeed. Barclays customers can get Kaspersky Internet Security suite for free. This is the security suite that I’m currently using.

Corek says:
Member
Corek says:
30 September 2015

Of course the problem with Kaspersky is that Google Project Zero has reported vulnerabilities.
Kaspersky Lab has fixed some of the vulnerabilities in its antivirus products, but a new report from Google Project Zero reveals there’s more work to be done.

Kaspersky Lab has fixed some of the serious antivirus vulnerabilities reported earlier this month, but it still has more work to do, as Google Project Zero has reported new Kaspersky software vulnerabilities.

This week, Google Project Zero researcher Tavis Ormandy reported how he discovered some of the Kaspersky zero-day vulnerabilities, as well as how the vulnerabilities can be exploited.

In a statement provided to media outlets, Kaspersky Lab stated that the vulnerabilities publicly disclosed by Ormandy, “have already been fixed in all affected Kaspersky Lab products and solutions,” noting further that Kaspersky specialists “have no evidence that these vulnerabilities have been exploited in the wild.”
And this is Which best buy? I don’t think so.

Member
Snowdin10 says:
27 January 2013

Could I point out that Rapport is not an anti-virus programme? If you choose to protect a website with Rapport it protects the connection to that website from the effects of malware on your system. Some sponsored sites are protected automatically and you can, when I last checked, add up to 100 “my sensitive websites.” So if you are on your bank’s website, it will block screen capture, keylogging, cookie access and re-direction to an unexpected IP address etc. It will not stop viruses landing on your computer and gathering up all your personal data for transportation elsewhere, or the use of your computer for a botnet. I have found their tech support really helpful.
Tescobank provides the similar Trust Defender, an Australian programme, which really does lock down your connection to the bank to the extend that you can’t use any other window to connect elsewhere on the internet while contacting the bank. This programme can also check that all software running is known to be authentic. If you just loaded the latest Adobe update it won’t accept it for a couple of days. It also checks for rootkits. When you connect with the bank it tells you if the connection is secure. If there is anything running on your computer it doesn’t like it goes into a special mode to doubly secure the connection. It only works for the sponsoring bank, you have to buy a “Pro Gold” version at £16.47 annually to add extra websites.

wavechange says:
Member
wavechange says:
1 February 2013

Thanks Snowdin10 for this useful information. I had appreciated that Rapport does not provide comprehensive protection. Companies offering this and similar products should make this clear in case customers assume that they are being given full malware protection free of charge.

Member
Cribs says:
23 January 2013

Hey Jessica, you said that Security Essentials topped an antivirus test, but I guess you forgot to mention the name of the test. Because I’ve heard that SE actually failed to receive certification in the latest AV-Test session…

Jessica Moreton says:
Member
Jessica Moreton says:
23 January 2013

Hi Cribs,

Good point! Microsoft Windows 8 topped the Which? anti-virus test. We put the biggest names in security software through a rigourous set of tests to see how they handle threats and how easy they are to use.

More info on our security software test can be found here: http://www.which.co.uk/technology/software/guides/how-we-test-security-software/

Thanks,

Jess.

Member
Jitesh says:
11 July 2014

Hii Jessica.you said that windows 8 comes with antivirus built in it..but I cant understand that if this antivirus is good o bad for me….I have dell inspiron 15 laptop in which I got windws 8.1….Mcafee antivirus..pls say about it..is this antivirus is good for my laptop….and I have a another problem that windows office 2013 which I got with windows 8.1 is not working….juct said that try to it or paid…but my friens use is for free…and told me what can I do..? pls

Member
Ippo says:
23 January 2013

This misinformation arrived just in time to cover microsoft’s failure to deliver an effective antimalware solution.. Try to be more informed nexttime 😉

Member
BHunter says:
23 January 2013

MSE is in fact the worst antivirus. You should check the test result of AV-TEST:
http://www.winmatrix.com/forums/index.php?/topic/35886-bitdefender-is-the-best-antivirus-mse-the-worst-according-to-av-test/

Matt Bath says:
Member
Matt Bath says:
23 January 2013

Thanks for the post!

AV-TEST did indeed test MSE 4.1 – in Windows 7.

Our tests at Which? looked at the new, integrated version included with Windows 8.

Our tests did find that MSE did not perform as well under Windows 7, but does seem to have undergone a significant overhaul in Windows 8. That likely explains the difference between our results – we tested Windows 8, AV-TEST used Windows 7.

Hope that helps!

Matt

Member
will says:
1 September 2014

im late to the party here but strongly feel i need add my opinion as i think which are talking absolute shit.

From using over 7 different internet security software suites including eset, fsecure, norton, kaspersky, trend, avg free and microsoft essentials. If i were a hacker, id want you to use microsoft security essentials because id be signifigantly more likely to access your computer, and independent tests concludes that too. Even microsoft themselves! recommend you use somebody else. so i find it rather amusing that which recommend pretty much the worst security suite out there.
now either i have no idea what im talking about, in which case just use microsoft and i hope ur a savvy person ( with over 200million virus’s and more than 30,000 being created every day, odds are you’ll catch one and never know about it because microsoft will never find it. to the average internet user out there id recommed avg free (still shit but better than micosoft) or avast if you refuse to pay for security or are a little above the average user and can fix your pc if you get a virus. if your the type of person that does not want any hassle or does not want a higher potential for your pc to get infected id recommend buying, kaspersky, bitdefender or f secure. (kaspersky potentialally free for 1-2years for barclays bank customers and f-secure free for one year with virgin media if your with sky or bt you can possibly get mcafee as part of your tv,broadband package, they’re not the best but still half decent and free if your one of their customers, so might as well use them.

this is all just my opinion so take that however your want, but from working in the industy for a good time now and seeing various friends/family members using avg/micrsoft because “jimmy said its the best one to use so he put it on my pc for me” well firstly “jimmys know f**k all about computers, he just knows 1/10th more than you which is barely anything. then they wonder why their pc is so bad 2years after buying it.
anyways if you got this far thanks very much have a good one 😉

RWC says:
RWC says:
25 January 2013

So now you have established beyond any doubt that the best security software is free, when will Which expose the practice of salespeople in the big chains scaring PC innocents into buying Norton that is totally unnecessary.
It has become the extended warranty of 2013…

Member
John Duncan says:
25 January 2013

Having recently bought a new computer running Windows 8 I find that I cannot even access Windows Defender – when I open the app it simply says ‘Windows Defender is turned off and isn’t monitoring your computer.’ No suggestion as to why that is, which I presume because the pre-installed Norton 60-day trial has blocked access to it. So my assumption is that once my 60 day trial is up I can remove Norton and then will be able to access WD. I figured it out, but it’s not exactly intuitive.

0
clint kirk says:
Member
clint kirk says:
27 January 2013

It’s all very well saying how good the built-in security is on Windows 8 and that you don’t need anything else, but in reality this security is all too often replaced by third-party security software which, after expiry of its trial period, if you don’t pay it leaves your PC with no protection (unless you are an experienced computer user who knows how to fix this issue.) The third party vendors pay the PC manufacturers to have their software on new PCs and the consumer has no say over their inclusion. I remember some time ago Which? did publish a complaint about ‘bloatware’ appearing on new PCs, and this trend continues. This time it’s not just bloatware, it’s a potential security risk for those who are not confident with operating system administration.

Member
BK2beingME says:
17 May 2013

even tho ur post is very informative,u forget to mention HOW to rmeove that vloatware and even more important,the registry-remnants…
answer is easy,google “Revo Uninstaller”
not only does it uninstall the app,it also stops any related services that might still b running,
as well as a thorough scan AFTER the uninstall to remove EVRYTHING related to the program uve uninstalled…
after uninstall,best to do a registry defrag,and tadaaa,ur all set
now u CAN restart ur built in defender…. which i strongly advise AGAINST…knowing MSE trackrecord….
personally i favour ESET,their 6th gen can either be used as AV only,OR u can install the entire suite which gives u antitheft options,a better firewall,as well as the antivirus

Rob says:
Rob says:
25 January 2013

My Windows 8 doesn’t appear to have any built in security. (If it’s hidden somewhere, how do I turn it on?) My new laptop came with a 2 month subscription to McAfee, which is about to expire. I was going to renew the McAfee. Are you sure I don’t need to?

Rob says:
Rob says:
25 January 2013

Ah, I have found Defender (by using Search rather than looking for it in the list of installed programmes)! Have tried switching off McAfee firewall but even with that done, I can not switch on Windows Firewall. I guess it is necessary to let McAfee expire, remove it and then switch on Defender?

Rob says:
Rob says:
31 January 2013

Have deleted McAfee, apparently without any problems. During the deletion process Windows Defender “popped up” and appeared to switch itself on.

DavidL says:
Member
DavidL says:
25 January 2013

Another episode in the Which/Microsoft lovefest. Before accepting this endorsement seek out an independent review.

Member
PeterD says:
2 June 2013

Unfortunately, most other “independent review” websites not only review AV software but also receive kickbacks from the manufactures for promoting it – including for free versions that then nag you into l upgrading to a paid for version. Which? do not receive revenue from AV manufacturers which probably explains why their view may not coincide with websites that do.

steddyeddy says:
Member
steddyeddy says:
25 January 2013

I have found Avast positively brilliant. Not as clunky as AVG, which itself is OK. Don’t know what more you can expect for free!

Member
Peter says:
25 January 2013

The best security move I ever made was to switch to Linux. I’ve never been so secure on line.

christhompson says:
Member
christhompson says:
26 January 2013

I used to have McAfee on a PC and found it very difficult to remove. To be fair to McAfee, they do allow one to download a program which totally removes the program and allow other applications to be used. I have always used Norton and find it very good. It is updated several times a day, or so it seems, and I always manually update to ensure I get all of the updates and not just the ones for anti-virus. I cannot really see Windows 8 being better than Norton in terms of security as I would think that being a specialist company in this field Norton/symantec must have a much bigger global team working around the clock to protect its customers from attacks. I do think, however, that the Internet is much better policed than it was in the early days of dial up connections and the risk of picking up a virus have been greatly reduced. The main concern now seems to be Internet fraud.
I am running Windows 7 at the moment and don’t normally upgrade until the first service pack is released as this normally means that most of the problems have been ironed out and that most drivers and apps are available and run correctly.

Member
Peter says:
27 January 2013

Windows 8 Defender IS Microsoft Security Essentials as used on Windows 7, just rebranded.
“In Windows 8 and Windows RT, Windows Defender provides the same level of protection against malware as Microsoft Security Essentials. You can’t use Microsoft Security Essentials with Windows 8 or Windows RT, but you don’t need to—Windows Defender is already included and ready to go.”
http://windows.microsoft.com/en-GB/windows-8/windows-defender#1TC=t1

Member
Jurgen Watson says:
27 January 2013

I’m happy using the AVG paid for security for my PC & Laptap, & now my wife wants to get an Ipod which can also be covered. It’s not expensive, but gives added peace of mind.

Member
Redhead says:
30 January 2013

Good luck on trying to uninstall Norton Antivirus
It should be renamed Klingon as it is extremely difficult to get rid of.
I bought a PC, new, six years ago, with Vista installed along with Norton on a 60 day trial.
I did not enable Norton as I was using Avast Free, but every time I switched on the PC, Norton came up insisting I must turn it on as my PC is unprotected, I think it refused to accept Avast already being installed
Eventually I was told of a programme which will clear out Norton and finally I was free.
I am still using Avast and, so far, I haven’t had any problems with bugs etc.

Member
Matt says:
16 June 2015

you had two negatives there my friend Vista and Norton.
in tests Windows 7 outperforms Vista by miles, me and loads of others had problems with Vista.
It would have been ok had they just tested it properly, i found the free Norton annoying.

Member
Gerard Phelan says:
31 January 2013

You must uninstall an existing anti-virus / security system such as Norton or McAfee before installing another such as Microsoft Security Essentials, AVG or Avast. It is NOT good enough just to turn it off using any built-in facilities. As others have written this can be hard to do and may require more computer skills than the average user may have available.I have struggled in the past even though I have worked as a problem resolver for my companies PC support teams.

The benefit of the paid for systems is that they bring together many different security tools and in theory if not always in practice are easier to setup and use. In fact Which? regularly writes reports describing and analysing these facilities!

Member
dennis says:
1 February 2013

steddyeddy likes his Avast,as do I,but it drives me wild with frequent pop-ups e.g telling me every time
it has blocked a Trojan.The duration of such messages can be minimised,but there is no obvious way
to remove them completely.I may be driven to change my A-V provider!

Member
moaner says:
8 February 2013

i used to use norton 360 and was reasonably happy with it until the year was up and they tried to con me in to downloading next years update for £60+ when it was available on amazon for less than half that amount. i ordered from amazon and the package never arrived so after that i gave up and settled for microsoft’s free protection and haven’t paid for anti virus or firewall protection since. no complaints so far.

Member
ShayKaPow says:
26 March 2013

I have to say when I used Windows 7, I always used Microsoft Security Essentials which was great. Windows 8 has the built in Defender which is Microsoft Security Essentials and it’s still one of the best antivirus app. Lightweight and simple to use and does the job better than other security vendor products.

For example the FREE version of antivirus app from other security vendors have advertisements which I can understand but then again even with paid versions you still get advertisements to upgrade and get add-ons which I think should be removed from paid versions. Microsoft security products don’t have any sort of advertisements.

Security vendors know that Microsoft Security Essentials is a huge threat to them and now that Windows 8 has it built in many customers won’t even bother looking at paid antivirus. Paid Antivirus apps are overpriced and full of advertisements these days.

[This comment has been edited to remove an advertising link. Thanks, mods.]

Member
John Sneddon says:
22 April 2013

I have only recently downloaded and use Microsoft Security Essentials, alongside my Norton 360, Security Essentials is picking up High and Medium threats that Norton has not picked up, like today Essentials picked up Adware;win32/open candy a medium threat and removed it, I will be contacting Norton to give me some answer as to why they have not detected this threat, and make my decision to keep or stop 360 by the answer they give.

Member
Matt says:
16 June 2015

I was told that Norton is the worst you can use because it slows your computer down and never had good protection because in the lab they didn’t test it properly

Member
suman roy says:
6 May 2013

does any anivirus require for nokia lumia 520 windows 8 phone? plzzzzzzzzzzz rplyyy

Member
ezz69 says:
1 October 2014

Hi suman roy

You do not need any antivirus for your Nokia Lumia 520, all apps are vetted and scanned by Microsoft before they allow then in their store.
Also if you look through Windows app store you will not find any antivirus or malware apps to download.

Member
Sandeepan says:
6 May 2013

Thanks for helping in understanding the problem once again.
I was using AVG since 2006 and since 2011 Avast (Both Free Versions) Antiviruses.
With the coming of Windows 8, bundled with its inbuilt security I really never felt like using any other for the trouble till date.
I use to be online a lot and download too, but may be I now am experience to find the right websites and files. And I am sure any test with any online gaming and dating site will reveal a lot. Just remember days from 1998 till 2004, there was like at least a virus in any given PC during any part of the month. Then came along the Security Suites and thus I personally feel its lot safer now.
And Windows 8 features are amazing! After XP professional SP2 its the best versatile OS for sure.
Any new thing is a trouble in the beginning but once we understand it, then we love it like none!

Ron says:
Member
Ron says:
12 May 2013

Hi Jessica,

it is good to know window 8 has built-in security software, I just bought a new PC with window 8, how do I get to window defender?

Many thanks,

Ron

Member
ShayKaPow says:
12 May 2013

Move your cursor all the way to the bottom right corner, the bar on the right side will appear.

1. Click on Search
2. Type Defender
3. Run Windows Defender

Enjoy!

Ron says:
Member
Ron says:
13 May 2013

Many thanks for your instruction step by step. However, it shows” Window defender has been turned off and is not monitoring your computer”. I am wondering maybe my laptop has 3rd party security software installed at moment as McAfee security software is on and will be expired in July 13.

I just bought the laptop with window 8 recently, I am not quite sure what I need to do next to turn on window defender when McAfee is expired?

Many thanks for your advices.

Kindest Regards,

Ron

Member
ShayKaPow says:
13 May 2013

Best thing to do is, uninstall McAfee.
Search for Control Panel > Uninstall A Program
Remove McAfee and all related McAfee products and then restart laptop.

Defender should automatically turn on if it doesn’t you need to click the white flag on the bottom right task bar and follow instructions on how to enable.

Ron says:
Member
Ron says:
14 May 2013

Many thanks for your prompt response, what happened if I wait till McAfee expire in July 13?
Do I still need to unstall McAfee first before turn on defender?

Many thanks,

Ron

Member
ShayKaPow says:
14 May 2013

You can wait until expiry date. You need uninstall McAfee in order to enable Windows Defender.

However McAfee is bloatware. Uinstall McAfee and just use Windows Defender 🙂

Member
Mike says:
17 December 2014

I uninstalled Mcfee after trial date and used their tool but now my defender wont update and my scan goes so far then repeats itself i am sure it is macfee doing this but am lost as what to do next without installing some other kind of malware I dont know. Update says I am not online and cant update error ox8024402c

Ron says:
Member
Ron says:
1 July 2013

Several questions circled around built-in security software for Window 8.

I uninstalled McAfee today in order to enable Window Defender. When I re-started PC and tried to run Window Defender, it is not turned on automatically, then I clicked white flag on the bottom right task bar to enable window defender.

Window defender has 4 tabs: Home, update, history and setting.

1. In the “Home” tab, which option do I need to choose? full scan or quick scan?
2. In the “Update” tab, how often do I need to manually update?
3. In the “History” tab, currently “quarantined items” are ticked from the past scan, what about the option of “All detected items”?
4. In generally, how often do I need to run window defender to ensure my PC is best protected from virus?

Many thanks for your guidance.

Kindest Regards,

Ron

Member
Matt says:
16 June 2015

how often do I need to run window defender to ensure my PC is best protected from virus?
Depends how often you use your Computer and what you do it’s always good to do a full scan once a week, full scans are most effective.

Make sure you update Windows defender using the update tab first before you run a scan for best results

Adam Marshall says:
Member
Adam Marshall says:
16 June 2015

Yep, Matt’s suggestion sounds spot on to me, Ron. If you’re particularly concerned and use your computer regularly, you may even want to run a daily quick scan as well to be on the safe side. This runs in the background and shouldn’t slow down your system too much.

Member
DURGA says:
25 July 2013

hi, i am having Nokia Lumia 520. Whether i have to install anti virus software..?

Member
Chris says:
9 February 2014

This is the kind of thing Which? is really good for Thanks team!). As a user of AV software, you can tell if it seems to be using a lot of resources, or bothering you with lots of messages and tasks. But you can’t tell much about how effectively it is actually protecting you from threats: as a general user you shouldn’t be nuts enough to try to infect your computer deliberately, as Which? can do. As a general user you’re hopefully left having had no malware problems, which could be your excellent AV software, or just luck!

Member
Andrew says:
7 June 2014

I have a Nokia Lumina Windows 8 phone. What protection is installed? Is there a need for anything additional and, if so, what would you recommend?

maxwild says:
Member
maxwild says:
22 January 2015

It’s now January 2015 and Which? has just published the latest “Test Lab. Security Software”
There is now no mention of Windows 8 but only that Microsoft Security Essentials in Windows 7 is no longer a Best Buy and has been omitted from the Best Buy Table.
It then adds “It’s a solid option for Windows 7 users, but should always be used in conjunction with the default Windows 7 security tools.”
It is almost exactly two years since Jessica Moreton posted “Microsoft Windows 8 topped the Which? anti-virus test. We put the biggest names in security software through a rigorous set of tests to see how they handle threats and how easy they are to use.”
Would she or one of her colleagues like to comment?

Member
Owen Jacobs says:
2 March 2015

I want a antivirus

Andrew Collins says:
Member
Andrew Collins says:
3 March 2015

Morning Owen – I’m delighted to let you know that our Tech Research team have reported about several antivirus software here:

http://www.which.co.uk/technology/software/reviews/security-software/

You may also find the following guide about choosing the best security package useful:

http://www.which.co.uk/technology/computing/guides/choosing-the-best-antivirus-software/

maxwild says:
Member
maxwild says:
13 June 2015

It is now June 2015 and this week’s “Weekly Scoop” has its leading article on “Stamp out phishing threats”
Is it still the view of Which? that:

“Microsoft Windows 8 has strong built-in security and antivirus features, and Which? has found that this means you don’t need to use additional security software if you’re running Windows 8.”

This I found by following the useful link supplied by Andrew Collins in the previous contribution to this thread.
Please can we have an update on if those with Windows 8.1 (Soon to be Windows 10) need invest in further protection.
Thanks.

maxwild says:
Member
maxwild says:
23 June 2015

The weekly scoop on 20 June repeats much of the commentary but further confuses the situation.
The comment about Which? finding no requirement for additional security for Windows 8 is repeated but under FAQ I see there is “If you are installing a third party piece of security software make sure you uninstall Microsoft Defender.” The first section “Security software program reviews” has
“Get the best security software to protect your computer with a Best Buy
Find out whether free security software works as well as paid-for software
We’ve tested security software from brands including McAfee, AVG, Norton and Windows”
Then, in the list of the 24 programs reviewed, there is no further mention of Windows.

Please can we have a clear opinion?

Adam Marshall says:
Member
Adam Marshall says:
25 June 2015

Hi maxwild. Thank you for your comment and apologies that this is not clearer.

To clarify, the main reason there appears to be some contradiction in our advice is because this Which? Conversation post is almost two-and-a-half years old. Since that time, we have significantly changed the way we test security software and decided that it was no longer appropriate to report on Windows 8 security in the same way that we do on third-party software (whether paid-for or free).

That said, we stand by our recommendation that you have cited with regard to the strengths of Microsoft Windows 8 Security Essentials.

And it is also correct that if you decide to buy a third party package, you should uninstall Microsoft Defender.

As to your point about the fact that Windows is mentioned on the ‘Security software program reviews’…I absolutely agree – very confusing. I will be removing this mention shortly.

maxwild says:
Member
maxwild says:
29 June 2015

Sorry but I am still confused.
You have changed your methodology so the security of Windows 8 (soon to be 10) cannot be ranked against third party software.
But you stand by your recommendation about the strength of Windows 8 Security Essentials. ie We don’t need additional security software.
Does this mean that you could have prefaced your latest report:
“We recommend that if you are running Windows 8.1 (soon to be 10) then you do not need additional security software. You may want to disregard this advice and install third party software. If so these are our recommendations:”
Daft, I know, but I think this is implied by your comments.
Thanks for contributing to this thread.

maxwild says:
Member
maxwild says:
29 June 2015

Blimey! That was quick. Not quite my words but nearly(!!) as good as:

“That said, Windows 8 has strong built-in security and antivirus features, and Which? has found that it is not absolutely necessary to use additional security software if you have installed Microsoft Security Essentials.”

Slight obfuscation to use the word “absolutely” to qualify “necessary” but I am not complaining!

Member
simon says:
26 May 2016

Need anti virus for mu phone

Member
Paul says:
11 April 2017

Linx 7 intel Quadcore 32gb 7″ Windows 8.1 TABLET Do I need Microsoft Security Essentials, (or something), for this tablet? Is it also possible to install Malware Bytes, also? Please be explicit. I am new to all of this. Thank you.

duncan lucas says:
Member
duncan lucas says:
11 April 2017

Hi Paul Yes , there are viruses out there targeted at tablets , not so much as other systems , I would install Malwarebytes rather than MSE , thats about as explicit as I can get other than to say-dont listen to- oh no you dont get viruses on tablets.

