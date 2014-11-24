Windows 8 and its much needed apology

An apology, at the very least – that’s what I expect from Microsoft. Because that’s what it owes its customers for the misery that was Windows 8, which will be remembered as a failure ever more.

Windows 8 revealed a company struggling to keep up with these touchscreen times. Clearly, heads have rolled at Microsoft HQ, and the newly unveiled Windows 10 is its effort to win back the trust of its customers.

Windows 10, though, not 9? Perhaps the marketing gurus are putting some distance between the new effort, which will be released next year, and the woefully received Windows 8. But as for an apology – perhaps even this isn’t enough.

Free upgrade to Windows 10

If Microsoft wants to truly earn the love of its customers, it could do a lot worse than to make Windows 10 a free upgrade for anyone who suffered through 8. Not discounted. Free. This is something that Apple has managed to do with all of its recent OS X updates, for example.

Let Microsoft pay the cost for its mistakes with Windows 8 – customers shouldn’t have to

What was you experience with Windows 8? Were you happy with Microsoft’s OS or has it pushed you away to other operating systems?

Should Microsoft give Windows 8 owners a free upgrade to Windows 10? Yes (92%, 1,831 Votes) At least a discount (6%, 125 Votes) Don't know (1%, 23 Votes) No (1%, 21 Votes) Total Voters: 2,000