Win an iPad 2! Your biggest consumer concerns [Now closed]

Which? Conversation 1st birthday party
Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
It’s Which? Conversation’s 1st birthday! To celebrate, we’re launching a competition to win an Apple iPad 2. All you have to do is share your biggest consumer concern for the coming year in the comments below…

It’s been a bumper year on Which? Conversation, packed with engaging debates on all number of topics. And we couldn’t have done it without you – the site’s been incredibly busy with your comments fuelling over 1,000 Conversations.

In the past year you’ve expressed your opinions in 14,000 comments, had your say with 40,000 poll votes and cast your judgement by making over 30,000 up/down thumb votes.

And your comments haven’t fallen on deaf ears. Not only have they inspired new research here at Which?, they’ve also helped us take action, with our campaign to bring back digital camera viewfinders a stand-out. You’ve even recently helped to save the cheque!

What are you worried about?

So to celebrate our first year, we’re launching our second Which? Convo competition. What’s up for grabs? A black 16GB Wi-Fi iPad 2… read on to find out how to win.

When we surveyed 1,298 UK adults in June this year we found that you’re more worried about energy and food prices than ever before. And public spending cuts and future tax levels weren’t too far behind.

With the economic climate as it is, over three in four adults have reduced their spending in the last few months – entertainment, holidays and clothing were most likely to get cut. In fact, the current situation has caused some people to delay major life changes, with 11% holding back on changing job and 9% on moving house.

But we know you’re not just concerned about spending and the economic climate – on Which? Convo we’ve talked about everything from care homes to matte screens, online privacy to nuclear power. So our competition tackles any of the consumer-related issues that you’re personally worried about.

So, what do you think will be your biggest consumer concern for the coming year – and why? Wax lyrical below to be in with a chance of winning!

We’ll mull over the comments and pick our favourite five and then ask you to vote for your favourite winner. And remember, sometimes less is more – so don’t feel the need to go overboard! Good luck!

[UPDATE 30 July 2011] – Our iPad 2 Competition is now closed for entry. Thanks to everyone who entered! We will now start picking our favourite five entries and then at some point next week (starting 1 August) you’ll see another Convo asking you to vote for your favourite ‘consumer concern’. The entry with the most votes will be the winner! Feel free to post more of your consumer concerns, but please note that they will not be entered into the competition. Good luck!

Which? Conversation iPad 2 Competition Terms and Conditions

1. To enter, you must add a comment with your biggest consumer concern for the year ahead at www.whichconversation.co.uk/consumer-rights/win-ipad-2-competition-consumer-concern Please ensure you use an email address we can contact you on. All comments must be received by Friday 29 July.
2. Employees of Which? Ltd, their families and anyone living in the employee’s household are not eligible to enter.
3. Entry limited to one per person.
4. We will pick the five best entries (as judged by Which? staff) and ask the public to vote for their favourite via a poll (expected to take place around the week starting 1 August). The entry with the most votes will be the winner. The winner will be contacted within 10 days of the end of the public vote and the winner must claim their prize within 14 days. Failure to claim by this deadline may result in the prize being forfeited.
5. The prize is a UK black 16GB iPad 2 with Wi-Fi. No cash alternative is available. Which? reserves the right to substitute a prize of equivalent value at its absolute discretion.
6. The winner will be announced on www.whichconversation.co.uk
7. Which? reserves the right to terminate the offer, extend the promotion period or to amend these terms and conditions at any time and for any reason.
8. If the prize is declined or if the winner forfeits the prize under these terms and conditions, then Which? may at its absolute discretion draw an alternative winner.
9. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. Which? takes no responsibility for entries delayed, incomplete or lost due to technical reasons or otherwise.
10. The decision of Which? is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
11. By entering the prize draw, you will be deemed to have understood these rules and agree to be bound by them.
12. All copyright in the rules submitted in response to this competition will be owned by Which? and Which? shall be free to use any of the rules submitted whenever and however it likes.
13. Which? reserves the right to feature names, photographs and towns of winners in future promotions.
14. The promoter of the prize draws is Which? Limited, a company registered in England & Wales (company number 00677665) whose registered office is at 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Guest
LISA says:
29 July 2011

UTILITY BILLS

0
Guest
Thelma says:
29 July 2011

house prices trying o get on the property ladder very hard

0
Guest
THOMAS says:
29 July 2011

dont mention fuel costs

0
Guest
TC says:
29 July 2011

The safety of our credit card details.
I was randomly debited £70 from a well know budget hotel chain a couple of weeks ago. I am not the only one, apparently it happened to lots of customers that had booked online with them at some point
The amount did not reflect a previous booking.
After many phone calls to a premium rate number and many unanswered emails I was told this could have been due to duplicate bookings, an unfinished search or fault with the bank.
After a fortnight I still hadn’t received a refund, many more excuses flowed.
Although I now have my money back, I am out of pocket from cost of calls and about 2 hours of my precious time.
Remember to check your bank statements.

0
Guest
Rhyno says:
29 July 2011

University textbooks!

0
Guest
NATALIE BRADLEY says:
29 July 2011

The cost of fuel and car insurance is huge can just about bearly run my car at the moment

0
Guest
suzanne says:
29 July 2011

Negative equity trap and interest rates rising:(

0
Guest
Sue Harrison says:
29 July 2011

Fuel prices

0
Guest
Alistair Richardson says:
29 July 2011

Utility bills. British Gas are in the news for the record fine they received for their poor customer services and the way they dealt with complaints but even though the fine was a record, it was a drop in the ocean to BG. Fines need to get a lot bigger before the Utility companies start to take complaints seriously.

0
Guest
juliette says:
29 July 2011

with all the news about hacking I think Privacy must be very important to every one.

0
Guest
Kuli says:
29 July 2011

A concern may be
the cost of food and drink
with increased V.A.T
It will affect those on the brink.

0
Guest
Julie says:
29 July 2011

Rising cost of food and utility bills, with British Gas announcing big profits, it is hard to swallow their 18% price rise. Ordinary people are being squeezed and with a decline in disposable income, it is hard to see how the economy can recover.

0
Guest
Amy Brown says:
29 July 2011

With the econmy the way it is and living in a military town my fear for the next year is most certainly how are we going to maintain a strong military and national defense???

0
Guest
carol phile says:
29 July 2011

The ever increasing cost of heating the house, both for myself and for my elderly patients who have frequently spent the night on the floor before being found and brought into hspital – if they can't afford to have the heating on, it doesn't bear thinking about…

0
Guest
stubbo says:
29 July 2011

Train fares rising four times faster than wages. Stagecoach (owner of South West Trains) reports a 52pc rise in full-year pre-tax profits. Network Rail failing to reach efficiency targets but paying out big executive bonuses. Ever get the feeling decent hard working commuters are getting ripped off? Toothless regulators need to get tough and ban excessive profiteering. Which? can you help?

0
mikeranscombe says:
Guest
mikeranscombe says:
29 July 2011

The rising cost of my "gold-plated" Local Government pension. There's a a lot of bad press about how good public sector pensions are compared to the private sector, but the truth is we pay a high percentage of our salary into them, and now the Tory-led Government wants us to pay more even though the Local Government scheme is fully funded and collects more in contributions each year than is paid out in pensions. The extra will just go into the Treasury to be used to pay down the "deficit".

0
Guest
CChapman says:
30 July 2011

Agree totally – they should pay far more attention to the pensions of those in the city who got us all in this mess – after all we have been repeatedly told that we are all in this together…..

0
Guest
Jane says:
29 July 2011

My concern is the cost of petrol. I find it horrendous paying £8 per day for petrol to get to work! I don't think I even earn that much per hour after tax. It is brining households below the breaking point in budgeting!

0
Guest
Sharon Hingley says:
29 July 2011

My biggest concern is the ever rising cost of gas and electricity. Consumers seem to have little protection and companies continue to make extortionate profits at their expense.

0
Guest
Stephen Curtis says:
29 July 2011

No-one is addressing is the appalling predicament of patients on hospital wards that are mis-treated by nursing staff and are powerless to do anything about it. If they complain (and to whom can they complain?) then the treatment and humiliation can only get worse. There are no obvious solutions, apart from bringing back the profession, dedicated matron led system. In no other area of British life is the "customer" so helpless.

0
Guest
Sally W says:
29 July 2011

Elderly, care homes, Council bureaucrats & the support available. I’ll try to be brief but this is becoming all consuming. My mother came to live with us in January 2007 – early stages alzheimers, my dad (dementia) had just died and her alcoholic son (my brother) was overheard scheming to burn down her house. My brother also suffers with COPD.

Mum’s alzheimers got worse, but we coped. Rolling programme of respite weeks and day care helped, along with carers morning and evening. I had a 6 month old son and then fell pregnant again. I had horrible complications after 2nd birth and mum ended up in respite a few months.

Her property wasn’t taken into account by DWP. My husband and I both fell victim to recession and were both made redundant – me in 2008 & him in 2009.

March last year mum went for usual respite. We got swine flu & were desperately ill. Mum was found on the floor and taken to hospital with a fractured pubic rami. Discharged a week later back to care home. Two more times over next few weeks she was found on the floor and taken to hospital. A 4th time, the care home rang me to say she was dying when in fact she was dehydrated! A meeting was held with various officials after this and it was agreed that a stair lift was needed before she could be allowed home. We begged social services and Occupational therapy to let her come home, despite kids, lego, cats etc she’d never been found on the floor with us. We’d also had OT to vist in October 2009 & asked for a stair lift and been told a categoric ‘no’ as she had alzheimers. I said I would use the last of my redundancy to pay to put it in if the grant would pay me back – but this isn’t allowed and would take circa weeks. IN this space of time mum was found on the floor again with a broken hip – had it replaced and was unable to relearn how to walk due to her very bad alzheimers.

Social services asked us to pick a care home for her to be discharged to whilst the OT’s did their stuff to put in a disabled facilities grant application. The social worker stronly recommended a home, so we went with that. January 2011 got a letter from social services Ot to say they were pleased mum was settled, had closed the case etc. I got straight onto them and got passed from pillar to post. They assessed mum’s contribution incorrectly, reassessed it correctly and forgot to tell the care home. I called the director in February to say we needed to sit down to work out what I’d overpaid – he said it was small potatoes and he wanted his £25k – this was teh first I knew I was meant to be paying. Shortly after I got a deferred payment agreement to sign, then got another with the new lower contribution figure. I paid for legal advice and was told they were likely wrong in their decision to do this. So, I didn’t sign it and raised a complaint. The director of the care home issued mum with an eviciton note (on the advice of someone from social services) as this was intended to make them put immense pressure on me to sign. Didn’t get a satfisfactory response to complaint so escalated it. The care home director then wrote me aletter to say he’d had no contribution since February (this was end May) – which was correct as it needed recalculating – he cc’d it to someone in the council who, on the day it was received, called me at home and took great delight in telling me they were starting a safeguarding vulnerable adults case about mum and me and did I know that I was actually abusing my mother!!!!!!! Whilst this is going on my complaint won’t be looked at.

This is all very upsetting and is clearly just being done as a bullying tactic to make us sign the form. Bear in mind my brother still lives in mum’s house up North and he has told various valuers to ‘FO’ so we don’t even know how much it’s worth to put a charge on it.

This council seem to be getting away with being super inefficient and love to talk down/get on a power trip with you.

It’s appalling and I have already spoken to others who have been in same situation. I don’t think enough people shout up about things like this as we are frightened of making it worse and the bullies, like those at our local authority know and rely on us feeling like this.

It all needs a good investigation and brining out into the open – in the interim I have a very disabled mother who I want at home and they won’t let her. They want a best interest meeting now – I am cynical enough to think the end result is a fait accompli.

0
Guest
CChapman says:
30 July 2011

The details of this case are absolutely shocking. Suggest you go straight to the top and report this awful catalogue of disasters and failings directly to the Minister responsible – Paul Burstow MP, to show him the sort of dreadful things that are happening to vulnerable people. His email contact details are on the Parliament website, or just Google.
You might also want to contact the Patients Association or UK Carers Associationfor some advice.
If you join the professional networking site LinkedIn – there are some very good professional groups on there relating to social care – whom you could contact to bring these appalling issues to their members attention and see if someone can help you. If you like and with your permission I would be happy to copy what you have written on here, onto the social care LinkedIn Groups for you. So very sorry to hear what you have suffered and do hope that things soon start to improve for you and for all of your family.

0
Guest
Sally W says:
30 July 2011

Hello CC Chapman – i’m glad I asked this site to email me updates when there were any, otherwise I would likely have forgotten to come back and visit. I am happy to take whatever help is offered and would be very grateful if you could copy this onto the relevant groups on LinkedIn. I am in the throes of trying to do a chronology to my MP to see if he can help me out, but it seems to be becoming a muddled confused tome (which in reality it is!) and I don’t want him to lose interest and not read it.

I do think that my ‘case’ is probably heading towards the extreme (or, I hope it is), but I have genuinely met some very random people recently and shared my woes (usually in floods of tears) and there are so many who have suffered very similar situations and people either don’t have the time or the will to do battle; are frightened of repercussions (rightfully so judging by me) or just presume that because it’s the council what they say and do must be right. I also forgot to mention that the ‘respite centre’ is owned and staffed by the council as well.

Thank you very much for your help, I truly am very grateful.

Kind regards

Sally

ps I will try and email Paul Burstow, thanks for the tip off.

0
cchapman says:
Guest
cchapman says:
31 July 2011

Dear Sally

Am just about to go away for a few days – so will post the information that you have provided here as a case study on the LinkedIn Social Care Groups and NHS Managers.net, just as soon as I return.

Where shall I forward any advice, suggestions etc that are received as a result, onto? Do you have an address I can forward them to – as it may not be very practical to try and copy and paste them all onto this site, and we dont know how much longer we will be able to communicate via this forum anyway.

In the meanwhile Good Luck with Paul Burstow – and I sincerely hope that you can get a sensible outcome as soon as possible.

Kind regards

Christine

0
Patrick Steen says:
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
1 August 2011

Thanks Sally, we have investigated care homes, so please do make a comment on there and I’ll see if we can get any advice for you. Stay tuned.

https://conversation.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/care-homes-are-failing-is-it-too-hard-to-complain/

0
Guest
Sally W says:
1 August 2011

Hello Patrick

Thank you very much. I will go look when I get a minute (my toddler and little boy are proving a bit charcter building at the moment and we’re only one week into the holidays!) as there may be something on there that can help me out.

My main gripe at the moment is really with social services. The very people that are meant to help you out are inefficient and kick you and kick you very hard if you won’t tow their line – I think they are getting a ‘rise’ out of it. I think I mentioned that this clearly isn’t the first time this has happened – I have met with various random people in my day to day life – you get chatting and they all have a similar tale to tell – though to varying degrees. There was one lady I met who needed the occupational therapists to assess her mother and put measures in place prior to her coming home from hospital; the local authority (same one as mine) wouldn’t send anyone until her mother was home and to see how she got on for a few weeks!

My mum has been with us 4+ years. The LA has only now decided to ask for proof of the DWP disregarding the property, proof of my brother’s disability. They got the director of the care home to write to me to say that I hadn’t paid mum’s contribution for 3 months (which the local authority had given him the wrong figure and I was waiting for him to contact me to discuss the revised amount outstanding) – this is when they then suspended my complaint and said I was abusing my mother – that was at the beginning of June and they still haven’t finished their investigations, though I don’t know what these entail (i’ve done my bit and proved myself ‘innocent’) – nor do I know what the SVA process involves and the timescales – even a criminal has his rights read to him, I haven’t even had that. I have also complained to the local authority under the safeguarding vulnerable adults scheme as to the physical treatment my mother ‘hasn’t’ received resulting in massive neglect to her feet – I have sent photographs in support of this – that was on 13th July and I have had a note back to say they will let me know when they have appointed a case manager, though the director of the care home has written to me to say that he is disappointed that I have complained about him – how does he know already? – this all stinks to high heaven (as my dad would have said) and I really don’t think i’m alone. They are damned inefficient, full of their own self importance, think it’s their own money (my mother has been denied an OT assessment and the subsequent disabled grant application as the local authority don’t think she should get pension credit, so therefore they don’t think she should be considered for a DFG – the fact is she does get pension credit and so can and should be entitled to apply for a DFG).

This link highlights something vaguely similar to my situation – I certainly know how Mr Nicholas Austin felt/was made to feel and it seems, despite the authority assuring Mr Austin and the panel (first paragraph, closing remarks) that this complaint would form part of training and development for social services staff – clearly it has failed to filter through. Though some of the complaints were upheld, it doesn’t change what Mr Austin & his family have had to go through.

I could go on all day ……………… but I won’t. Like I said, my gripe is about the social services department – they seem to be a law unto themselves, especially here in Sussex.

Thanks for listening.

Sally

0
cchapman says:
Guest
cchapman says:
15 August 2011

Hi Sally – am putting the details of your case on the LinkedIn Social Care Groups tonight – hopefully someone might be able to help you. Will f/w any significant replies/offers of help to you via this Which? Forum. Kind regards – Christine

0
Guest
Nigel Walker says:
16 August 2011

Hi Sally. Your tale seems complex and appalling and I am sad that anyone has to go through this when people are supposed to be in a position to help. The advice you have so far is very sound and Taking this via the official routes is all that you can do. I am certainly not going to excuse anyone involved in an official capacity for failing to get to grips with the situation but sometimes the complexity baffles those who should be in the know and getting to the right person who can put it all together in a simple and understandable way (even for themselves!) is the challenge. In addition to those paths already suggested you could also speak to your local councillor. They are your elected rep on the Council and may help get you closer to someone who can really help. But I would try to speak to them rather than write although they will probably ask

0
Profile photo of sue smith
Guest
sue smith says:
17 August 2011

Hi Sally,
This is a sad and very complex story, and not unusually the person who appears to be suffering most apart form you and your family is the one person that does not appear to be able to speak up for herself your mother.

You have been provided with some good advice by the 2 comments above.
I don’t want to complicate the situation by the comments I am about to make but they may assist others in a similar situation. Unfortunately there are many people that go through distressing stories as yours when they are endevouring to advocate on behalf of their disabled and elderly relatives.
I am now an independent Social Worker and social care consultant and have many years experience in the adult social care sector as a Social work manager the last 9 years of those were as a Quallity Monitoring and Development officer within a local authority.
One of my roles was to investigate safeguarding issues associated with Adult social care providers, many of them where not dis similar to the ones you identify, and I am sorry to say some were much worse. Following investigation I worked with these providers to assist them to improve the serivce they delivered.
I will try to respond to issues that are highlighted with in your original comment posted 15/8/11.
1/ You advise that your mother came to live with you after your fathers death, because of the behaviour of your brother, you also state he is not allowing her property to be valued. Does he have part ownership in this house? has it been his long term home? because he may have a right to remain. If none of these are the case he is actually depriving her of financial benefits of the property this is in fact financial abuse and a safeguarding alert could potentially be raised in relation to this issue.
When these issues arrose when she was at home originally was her local Social Services “up north” involved in her assessment of need? I ask this because they can arrange for placements to take place near relatives if this is decided to be the most appropriate option and could be any where in the country they would continue to be responsible for her continued funding though. Therefore before moving relatives across the country advisable to involve the local authority where they live because if they remain the legal owner or payer of community tax for their home/property many local authorities where the person has moved to will refuse to take responsibility for funding.
2/ Your mother was found on the floor and admitted to hospital with a # pubic rami subsequently she was found on the floor on other occasions the last time a # fema was the outcome. One has to ask what was the home doing to allow this to occur, where a person has a fall and # the risk assessment MUST be reviewed and measures introduced to reduce the risk. The home should have visited your mother prior to discharge from hospital to ascertain any changes in needs she had BEFORE her discharge.
The types of measures that should be identified by the home are –
The home should have requested an assessment by the falls prevention team of the local health team/authority, this would be done via the homes G/P or D/N.
When in bed increased checks should have been made every 15 to 30 minutes [depending on assessed risk] to ensure safe.,
Sensor pads should be used to alert staff when someone is trying to get up, a good home would have these as a matter or course.
A mattress or soft landing can be placed by the bed to cushion someones fall [but caution must be used here as this can also be a trip hazard]
Your mothers care plan should be updated to identify the risk areas and identify what actions and outcomes are required to try to minimise her risks.
If you are acting on her behalf you have every right to see these documents and ensure the appropriate care is being delivered.
3/ You also identify that your mother suffered from dehydration – it is the responsibility of the home to monitor her fluid and food intake, if there are issues also keep to keep daily records especially for some one with dementia as they are likely to be unaware they are not eating or drinking enough. There are clear signs that are evident and staff should be trainied to be observant even care staff can do so they don’t have to be medically qualified. To have your mother get to the stage where the home thinks she is dying is actually negligent why was a safeguarding alert not raised???
4/ From my perspective and due to the issues you high light it would have been appropriate for a safeguarding alert to be raised against this home by your mothers social worker. You can also do this and your local authority website will identify how a ley person can do this.
5/ Re all the issues with the 2nd care home and finances I would suggest that you need to involve an independent advocacy service your local authority can advise of these if not contact your local Age concern or Altzheimers society who frequently can support you with this type of service.
6/ With regard to the safeguarding alert that has been raised against you, [tis is stage 1] it may be dropped once the initial investigation is completed [this is stage 2] get advice and do not attend any meetings [stage 3] with out an advocate supporting you.
7/ Has a mental capacity assessment ever been undertaken regarding your mother by any health or social care professional if not this should have been done to ascertain which if any areas she has capacity to make a decision.
8/ Re funding appropriate equipment to get mum back to your home it appears that this has been lost in all the other issues that have been going on. It sounds as though you have been pushed to pillar and post trying to get this sorted out. Where ever there is ongoing problems like this I would always recommend that you always ask for the name of one person possibly the team manager of service manager and ask for their email address and contact number.
9/ Where ever there appears to be difficulties arrising ALWAYS keep a record of your phone calls and never delete emails. It is very difficult not to personalise and get angry but try to be logical and factual in all the recording you retain, this enables you to provide clear cronology of all occurences.
I am sorry that this has been rather long winded but I hope it offers some assistance if not answers. I sincerely hope that an appropriate resolution for both you and your mother arrises from all this mess.
Kind regards
Sue Smith
Independent S/W and Social care consultant.
.

0
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
19 August 2011

Hi Sally, we’re really sorry to hear about your experience. Although you have already marshalled help and support, here are some companies and numbers for advice agencies who may be able to help: First Stop http://www.firststopcareadvice.org.uk/ Carers Uk http://www.carersuk.org/ the Alzheimers Society http://alzheimers.org.uk/ and the Relatives and Residents Association http://www.relres.org/aboutus.html

I hope those help, thanks.

0
Guest
G says:
15 September 2011

Hello Sally

Make a complaint to the Local Authority Ombudsman. Further to this you probably need legal advice. Check your household insurance to see if you have access to this before going to see a solicitor.

0
Profile photo of Shire of rose
Guest
shire of rose says:
30 July 2011

1.Utility bill rises every year. 2. Fuel cost 3. Rising food bills.
4. Bus and Train fare rises . 5. Council Tax ,Income tax and insurance goes up
6.More contribution to pension 7. Massive job losses everywhere. 8.Saving accounts earning less interest. 9. Elderly care cost goes up 10 Cow boys cheates with public . 11.Burglary,Theft, 12 Between Rich and Poor gap widens. * All listed elements contributes unhappiness and sadness to us. It creates big health problem also. It destroys family life also..Now tell us, how our future can be bright and prosperous ?

0
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
30 July 2011

Our iPad 2 Competition is now closed for entry. Thanks to everyone who entered! We will now start picking our favourite five entries and then at some point next week (starting 1 August) you’ll see another Convo asking you to vote for your favourite ‘consumer concern’. The entry with the most votes will be the winner! Feel free to post more of your consumer concerns, but please note that they will not be entered into the competition. Good luck!

0
Guest
Samuel says:
31 July 2011

There are a number of ways in which established service providers such as Banks, Insurance companies and Utilities extract added revenue and profit from the unwary consumer. Often the consumer has to work quite hard to get the best deal because of the strategies used by the service providers. The kinds of things I am referring to are limited term deals on interest rates and on utility tariffs, rises in premiums when customers automatically renew insurance, as well as some very dubious and hard to police practices such as discounts or extras for the first so many applicants for some deal.
I would like to see a code of practice with the aim to control and limit these stratagems by service providers so that there are service products on offer where the terms and conditions meet a set of ‘consumer friendly’ criteria. For example, the consumer will get a competitive rate when they renew a long standing policy or contract. Service providers could choose to offer products that fulfil the code of practice or not but the purpose is to guarantee a reasonable deal for the consumer without too much effort. Many people are busy with jobs, or other life challenges and do not have time to change provider or look for the best deal. The deal does not have to be the best but it must lie within a defined cost band relative to the market.
Products meeting the code of practice should be identifiable by a suitable logo and or slogan that can only be used by service providers if they meet the defined criteria for the particular service and tariff.

0
Profile photo of Hannah Jolliffe
Guest
Hannah Jolliffe says:
4 August 2011

Thanks to everyone who has entered our competition to win the iPad 2 – we’ve now picked the five best for the short list – come and see if yours is included – and if not vote for the one you think should win!

https://conversation.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/convo-competition-vote-for-your-favourite-consumer-concern/

0
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
12 August 2011

Hello all, the voting for your favourite concern has now closed and we’ll announce the winner later today! Good luck!

0
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
1 September 2011

Here is a picture of Su, our competition winner with her new iPad 2! 🙂

And here’s the message she sent the picture with:

“I’m a bit of a novice with these, and have been busy working my way around the ipad, which I am loving. In fact the minute it’s put down someone else in the family picks it up. Thanks again Which? Conversation.”

0
Guest
Peter G says:
3 February 2012

Taxes on Petrol. There were huge protests when the price rose to 118 per litre. Now it is 143 and no-one is complaining! Why not? How much Tax is charged now compared to then?

0
