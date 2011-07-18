It’s Which? Conversation’s 1st birthday! To celebrate, we’re launching a competition to win an Apple iPad 2. All you have to do is share your biggest consumer concern for the coming year in the comments below…

It’s been a bumper year on Which? Conversation, packed with engaging debates on all number of topics. And we couldn’t have done it without you – the site’s been incredibly busy with your comments fuelling over 1,000 Conversations.

In the past year you’ve expressed your opinions in 14,000 comments, had your say with 40,000 poll votes and cast your judgement by making over 30,000 up/down thumb votes.

And your comments haven’t fallen on deaf ears. Not only have they inspired new research here at Which?, they’ve also helped us take action, with our campaign to bring back digital camera viewfinders a stand-out. You’ve even recently helped to save the cheque!

What are you worried about?

So to celebrate our first year, we’re launching our second Which? Convo competition. What’s up for grabs? A black 16GB Wi-Fi iPad 2… read on to find out how to win.

When we surveyed 1,298 UK adults in June this year we found that you’re more worried about energy and food prices than ever before. And public spending cuts and future tax levels weren’t too far behind.

With the economic climate as it is, over three in four adults have reduced their spending in the last few months – entertainment, holidays and clothing were most likely to get cut. In fact, the current situation has caused some people to delay major life changes, with 11% holding back on changing job and 9% on moving house.

But we know you’re not just concerned about spending and the economic climate – on Which? Convo we’ve talked about everything from care homes to matte screens, online privacy to nuclear power. So our competition tackles any of the consumer-related issues that you’re personally worried about.

So, what do you think will be your biggest consumer concern for the coming year – and why? Wax lyrical below to be in with a chance of winning!

We’ll mull over the comments and pick our favourite five and then ask you to vote for your favourite winner. And remember, sometimes less is more – so don’t feel the need to go overboard! Good luck!

[UPDATE 30 July 2011] – Our iPad 2 Competition is now closed for entry. Thanks to everyone who entered! We will now start picking our favourite five entries and then at some point next week (starting 1 August) you’ll see another Convo asking you to vote for your favourite ‘consumer concern’. The entry with the most votes will be the winner! Feel free to post more of your consumer concerns, but please note that they will not be entered into the competition. Good luck!

Which? Conversation iPad 2 Competition Terms and Conditions

1. To enter, you must add a comment with your biggest consumer concern for the year ahead at www.whichconversation.co.uk/consumer-rights/win-ipad-2-competition-consumer-concern Please ensure you use an email address we can contact you on. All comments must be received by Friday 29 July.

2. Employees of Which? Ltd, their families and anyone living in the employee’s household are not eligible to enter.

3. Entry limited to one per person.

4. We will pick the five best entries (as judged by Which? staff) and ask the public to vote for their favourite via a poll (expected to take place around the week starting 1 August). The entry with the most votes will be the winner. The winner will be contacted within 10 days of the end of the public vote and the winner must claim their prize within 14 days. Failure to claim by this deadline may result in the prize being forfeited.

5. The prize is a UK black 16GB iPad 2 with Wi-Fi. No cash alternative is available. Which? reserves the right to substitute a prize of equivalent value at its absolute discretion.

6. The winner will be announced on www.whichconversation.co.uk

7. Which? reserves the right to terminate the offer, extend the promotion period or to amend these terms and conditions at any time and for any reason.

8. If the prize is declined or if the winner forfeits the prize under these terms and conditions, then Which? may at its absolute discretion draw an alternative winner.

9. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. Which? takes no responsibility for entries delayed, incomplete or lost due to technical reasons or otherwise.

10. The decision of Which? is final and no correspondence will be entered into.

11. By entering the prize draw, you will be deemed to have understood these rules and agree to be bound by them.

12. All copyright in the rules submitted in response to this competition will be owned by Which? and Which? shall be free to use any of the rules submitted whenever and however it likes.

13. Which? reserves the right to feature names, photographs and towns of winners in future promotions.

14. The promoter of the prize draws is Which? Limited, a company registered in England & Wales (company number 00677665) whose registered office is at 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.