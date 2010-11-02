/ Technology

Win an Amazon Kindle with Which? Convo [Now closed]

Amazon Kindle
Profile photo of Patrick Steen Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
Now that we’ve been up and running for almost four months, we thought it was about time to launch our first competition. If you’re craving an ebook reader look no further for a chance to win a 3G Amazon Kindle.

Our first few months here at Which? Conversation have been jam-packed with an impressive 3,000 of your comments posted on over 300 Conversations.

But your comments on Which? Convo don’t just fall on deaf ears. You’ll not only find replies from our Which? experts, we’re actively listening and taking action.

Your thoughts on viewfinders missing from digital cameras are being taken to the manufacturers themselves, and your comments on terrible energy tariffs have been sent straight to MPs.

These are just some ways that your comments are really making a difference. However, there are other ways to interact with Which? Conversation. You can subscribe to our RSS Feed or follow us on Twitter @WhichConvo.

Which brings us to our first competition. We’re giving away a 3G Amazon Kindle – an electronic book reader worth £149! With free 3G wireless internet, enabling you to download thousands of ebooks on-the-go, the Kindle sports a high-contrast e-ink display that makes reading easy wherever you are, even in bright sunlight.

So without further ado, here’s how to enter our very first competition to win a graphite 3G Amazon Kindle. All you have to do is log-in to your Twitter account, follow @WhichConvo and tweet the following:

Competition: Want to win an Amazon Kindle? Just RT and follow @WhichConvo to enter! T&Cs here http://bit.ly/bxufxx #ConvoComp

The competition will close at midnight on Monday 8 November and we’ll choose the lucky winner soon after. If you’re not on Twitter you can easily sign-up for an account here and to learn the basics of the social networking site read our Twitter guide.

If you still need convincing that you want an Amazon Kindle, our technology editor Matt Bath argues for the ebook cause here. Otherwise follow @WhichConvo and tweet the text above to enter. Good luck!

[UPDATE Tuesday 9 November] – Thanks to everyone who entered our first competition on Which? Conversation. The competition is now closed and we will announce the winner, picked at random, on this very page on Wednesday 10 November! Good luck!

[UPDATE Wednesday 10 November] – And the winner of our first Which? Conversation competition for the graphite 3G Amazon Kindle is… Louise Higgins from Belfast in Northern Ireland or @missyhiggy on Twitter! We’ll be in touch with you later today. A big thank you to everyone else for entering, we hope you enjoy the debates here on Which? Convo and even feel compelled to add your own comments.

Which? Conversation Amazon Kindle Competition Terms and Conditions

1. To be eligible to enter the draw, you must have a Twitter account.
2. The prize draw is open to anyone who follows @WhichConvo on Twitter and re-tweets the following on www.twitter.com/ by midnight on Monday 8 November 2010: Competition: Want to win an Amazon Kindle? Just RT and follow @WhichConvo to enter! T&Cs here http://bit.ly/bxufxx #ConvoComp
3. Employees of Which? Ltd and anyone living in the employee’s household are not eligible to enter.
4. Entry limited to one per person.
5. One winner will be chosen at random from all eligible entries received by the closing date. The winner will be contacted within seven days of the closing date by direct message on Twitter at the account used to re-tweet the promotion’s tweet. The winner must claim their prize within 14 days. Failure to claim by this deadline may result in the prize being forfeited.
6. The prize is an Amazon Kindle. No cash alternative is available. Which? reserves the right to substitute a prize of equivalent value at its absolute discretion.
7. The winner will be announced on www.twitter.com/WhichConvo
8. Which? reserves the right to terminate the offer, extend the promotion period or to amend these terms and conditions at any time and for any reason.
9. If the prize is declined or if the winner forfeits the prize under these terms and conditions, then Which? may at its absolute discretion draw an alternative winner.
10. Proof of sending will not be accepted as proof of receipt. Which? takes no responsibility for entries delayed, incomplete or lost due to technical reasons or otherwise.
11. The decision of Which? is final and no correspondence will be entered into.
12. By re-tweeting the promotional tweet and entering the prize draw, you will be deemed to have understood these rules and agree to be bound by them.
13. Which? reserves the right to feature names, photographs and towns of winners in future promotions.
14. The promoter of the prize draws is Which? Limited, a company registered in England & Wales (company number 00677665) whose registered office is at 2 Marylebone Road, London NW1 4DF.

Comments
Guest
Tony King says:
2 November 2010

I’m not much of a reader really as I am a slow one, & my eyes tire quickly as I age, but the idea of being able to buy a book , or browse to see what is available instantly, & perhaps, to be able to choose the type & size of print really caught my imagination. So I was quite quick, once introduced to the e-book, to look out for an affordable, simple reader to try out. The Kindle caught my eye on Amazon & I fell for it,ordered one, & was using it within 2 days, already loaded with a couple of books of my choice..Now I have returned to being a book( but Kindle) reader once more. Pick up any time,open it & lo, there I am exactly where I left off reading last time I put it down. The page is easier on the eye than a printed paper one, clear with no reflections & enlarged if need be. Nothing to learn about how to operate, it’s so simple. There are many more advantages I think too, but the best is that it has, once again, made reading a pleasure for my tired eyes,& my jaded appetite has been revived, all because of some magical, to an old man, technology.

Guest
John Bennett says:
3 November 2010

I can see that for people reading a lot of novels this would be a big attraction. The problem is that most of the stuff I read is fairly obscure and takes in a lot of re-reads of stuff from my own library.

Guest
Anne says:
3 November 2010

I’ve always thought that a kindle wouldn’t be for me, I love my paper books so much. Then I looked at my bookshelves, overcrowded and bowing, and now I think a kindle is necessary for my reading addiction. So great competition.

Guest
Bat says:
8 November 2010

Why are you pushing this twitter ****?

Why can’t I enter the competition without being forced to join something which clearly has major security issues, breaches security, and requires the kind of mind that demands that every piddling thing we do is of interest to the rest of the world?

I have no interest in reading the minutiae of anyone’s life, least of all my own.

I have no desire to take partb in any form of self publicity – I am not so insecure.

So, I repeat the question, why can’t I enter the competeion without joining the pillocks on twitter?

Bat

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
9 November 2010

Hello Bat, I understand your frustration – but we feel Conversations, whether here or on Twitter are important.

We’re really ken to ensure that all consumers know about Which? Convo and we’re doing our best to get our name out to as many people as possible. We saw Twitter as a really good opportunity to gain more awareness and interest in the site, which is why we decided to do our first competition on Twitter.

And we know that not all competitions will suit all people, so we do have plans for other competitions that don’t involve social networks. Keep an eye out! And if you do decide to follow a pillock on Twitter, look no further than myself @PatrickSteen =)

Guest
maaa mullarkey says:
8 November 2010

I managed to have a look at a friends kindle, and must say, what a fantastic invention!
For me,it just seems a more pleasant way to reading, ok a lot of people wouldn’t agree with me,
but the space saving aspect is appealing to me, plus I have 2 young girls you love to have a look
through mums books, which can be a nightmare. So this would solve that problem.
The space to hold many books is great, if like me,you may read a few books at a time.
So, thanks for the great comp, and please enter me into it.
@mazzz39 on twitter.
x

Profile photo of shil77
Guest
SHILPESH says:
9 November 2010

I don’t read much, but my wife is doing her PHD and she could really use this. Almost bought one, but changed my mind.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
9 November 2010

Thanks to everyone who entered our first competition on Which? Conversation. The competition is now closed and we will announce the winner, picked at random, on this very page tomorrow! Good luck!

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
10 November 2010

We’ve now announced the winner of our first competition! They’ll be getting a brand new 3G Amazon Kindle in the post very soon, just in time for Christmas. Congratulations!

Guest
missyhiggy says:
10 November 2010

Just won the Kindle competition thanks to WhichConversation, and I’m well chuffed! Can’t wait to give it a test-drive, review to follow…

