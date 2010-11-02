Now that we’ve been up and running for almost four months, we thought it was about time to launch our first competition. If you’re craving an ebook reader look no further for a chance to win a 3G Amazon Kindle.

Our first few months here at Which? Conversation have been jam-packed with an impressive 3,000 of your comments posted on over 300 Conversations.

But your comments on Which? Convo don’t just fall on deaf ears. You’ll not only find replies from our Which? experts, we’re actively listening and taking action.

Your thoughts on viewfinders missing from digital cameras are being taken to the manufacturers themselves, and your comments on terrible energy tariffs have been sent straight to MPs.

These are just some ways that your comments are really making a difference. However, there are other ways to interact with Which? Conversation. You can subscribe to our RSS Feed or follow us on Twitter @WhichConvo.

Which brings us to our first competition. We’re giving away a 3G Amazon Kindle – an electronic book reader worth £149! With free 3G wireless internet, enabling you to download thousands of ebooks on-the-go, the Kindle sports a high-contrast e-ink display that makes reading easy wherever you are, even in bright sunlight.

So without further ado, here’s how to enter our very first competition to win a graphite 3G Amazon Kindle. All you have to do is log-in to your Twitter account, follow @WhichConvo and tweet the following:

Competition: Want to win an Amazon Kindle? Just RT and follow @WhichConvo to enter! T&Cs here http://bit.ly/bxufxx #ConvoComp

The competition will close at midnight on Monday 8 November and we’ll choose the lucky winner soon after. If you’re not on Twitter you can easily sign-up for an account here and to learn the basics of the social networking site read our Twitter guide.

If you still need convincing that you want an Amazon Kindle, our technology editor Matt Bath argues for the ebook cause here. Otherwise follow @WhichConvo and tweet the text above to enter. Good luck!

[UPDATE Tuesday 9 November] – Thanks to everyone who entered our first competition on Which? Conversation. The competition is now closed and we will announce the winner, picked at random, on this very page on Wednesday 10 November! Good luck!

[UPDATE Wednesday 10 November] – And the winner of our first Which? Conversation competition for the graphite 3G Amazon Kindle is… Louise Higgins from Belfast in Northern Ireland or @missyhiggy on Twitter! We’ll be in touch with you later today. A big thank you to everyone else for entering, we hope you enjoy the debates here on Which? Convo and even feel compelled to add your own comments.

