Will you buy a 3D TV?

We’ve all been ogling 3D movies at the cinema. Avatar broke box-office records, but it looks like consumers are happier to spend a tenner on the 3D experience than shell out a grand for it in their living room.

What percentage of us Brits would buy a 3D TV? 25%? 10%? How about trying 2% for size? Of the 4,199 UK shoppers YouGov asked, only 89 said they’d consider buying a 3D-ready telly within the next year.

That’s not quite the number TV manufacturers want to hear after already jumping head-first into 3D technology. Our very own Mike Briggs has already argued that 3D TV will fall flat on its face, and with stats like these he may be proved right.

When we drill down into the demographics, it’s not even looking promising among the techy 25 to 34 year olds – only 5% of them would be likely to buy a 3D TV by the summer of 2011. Only 1% of those aged over 44 would even consider it.

3D TVs still young and expensive

Perhaps it’s no wonder really. The format is still in its infancy, with there only being around five 3D Blu-ray films on the market (the real ones, not those crummy red and blue ones we’ve had since the 70s). Plus, Sky’s 3D channel has only just stepped onto the boardwalk.

Of course, 3D TVs are still downright expensive for what they are and with our economy being in the state it is, who’s going to cough up a grand for a telly without content to watch on it? Most of them won’t even buy an HD TV any (if they haven’t got one) let alone a 3D TV this year, despite everyone and their granny already having one.

There’s no reason why 3D TVs need to be priced out of most people’s pockets – and soon they’ll be in the same price bracket as the ‘traditional’ HD TV. In fact, I think you’ll be hard-pressed to find a flatscreen TV that isn’t 3D-ready in a couple of years.

Would I buy one in the next 12 months? Hell no. But then, would you buy a breadmaker if there was a flour shortage?

When will you buy a 3D TV?

You mad? I won't (51%, 319 Votes)

Within the next five years (27%, 171 Votes)

Within the next 12 months (12%, 72 Votes)

Within the next two years (10%, 61 Votes)

Total Voters: 623

Comments
Guest
KingNintendoFanboy says:
27 August 2010

Maybe I’d consider buying a 3d tv if it were less expensive and my current glasses could somehow instantly turn into 3d tv viewing glasses at the push of a button.

Guest
Sam says:
27 August 2010

I see no point at all in a 3D TV. Until it’s proper 3D and not just pop-up book 3D I’m not interested in the slightest.

Guest
Mitch says:
27 August 2010

The majority of those people probably haven’t tried true Stereo-3D (not conversion or anaglyph).

Many people are poorly informed about 3D and there are a lot of widely accepted myths.

And anyway, in 5 years time when some people may want to upgrade to a newer, decent HDTV it’ll be 3D capable because the tech is so cheap for manufacturers to implement into TV displays; 3D tech in TV, disregarding the emitter, is simply a natural progression of 2D specs, the high prices now are them simply riding the wave of the 3D branding, prices will drop dramatically and displays will be 3D capable regardless of what happens, it will become a complimentary option you can turn on in any decent HD set; it’s unavoidable.

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
28 August 2010

I tend to agree with your vision of 3D TV…it will simply become part and parcel of flatscreen TVs.

Guest
Bawheidbob says:
27 August 2010

I am planning to get one next year as my Birthday present to myself – That being said i aint spending over a grand.

Profile photo of richard
Guest
richard says:
27 August 2010

I will only buy a 3D TV when and if my current TV goes on the blink – if it is incorporated into the TV without extra cost – Mainly because I only watch a tenth or less of the channels I have already – most of the few I do watch are rubbish.

I tend to watch programmes not effects.

Guest
xino says:
27 August 2010

people can bash 3D TV all they want, because it will not fail!
And it will be accepted around 2012!

Guest
Matilda says:
27 August 2010

I have been waiting for this for ages. I’m old enough to remember the 1950’s matinees when Kevin the manager used to hand out the special glasses on a Saturday morning. True, he had to wipe off the excitement of the previous screening but he was very diligent. I’m just glad a part of my past is now my grandchildren’s future.

Guest
pickle says:
29 August 2010

what’s the point? 3D just for occasional thrills? Ay great cost? You must be mad!!

Guest
Michael Bates says:
31 August 2010

I sympathise and indeed agree with many of the above comments.

Personally as someone who wears glasses, the addition of any glasses worn over the top of my own makes for a very uncomfortable and distracting experience.

Some of the 3 D films I’ve seen recently at the cinema haven’t impressed with the 3D effects anyway.

The expense, lack of 3D media, uncertainty about which technology will ultimately win the battle; if indeed battle there is are more reasons for me not to get involved

Profile photo of terfar
Guest
terfar says:
1 September 2010

It won’t last in this current format. I cannot see users wearing glasses to watch 3D TV. It is far too expensive, far too inconvenient and there’s far too little 3D media or programs.

More money than sense comes to mind. These marketing departments are really good at manipulating the gullible.

Profile photo of digitalgenius
Guest
digitalgenius says:
21 September 2010

The main resons I would not consider buying one of these new TVs are. There is such junk on 90 percent of tv any way, and even if there were more programmes available it would still be the cheap to make rubbish which ordinary TV is full of. Long gone are the days of good entertainment. Today it is soaps and so called reality shows whether in 3D or ordinary TV once you take for granted the visual effect you are still watching junk. An actor or singer is only as good as the song or script. The other reason is the obvious one which is the cost and also how long is the life of one of these TVs before it ends up in the landfill?. Also we all remember that there will be several different systems developed, remember VHS and BETAMAX tape systems, and more recently CDs and MP3 files for music . You can’t stop progress but at these initial inflated prices I for one won’t get involved.

Profile photo of roy81b
Guest
RoyJ says:
26 December 2011

Extremely unlikely as I believe that the HD is just a scam, as was HQ earlier to just raise prices a few tweaks here and there costing little but charging a lot. HQ was just pure kideology, and HD although a little better the difference is not really noticeable unless you have wall sized screens and the equipment to match. I understand that late in 2012 we will be offered holographic TV, now that MAY be worth looking into, but I will wait and see.

Guest
KilmoryMike says:
15 November 2016

I bought a 3D TV some 4 years ago for well under a grand. So far I’ve enjoyed films like Avatar, The Hobbit trilogy, Hugo, MIB. However 3D is not for everyone, some people simply can’t use 3D glasses, but having a TV which can be used in both ways is a bonus.

