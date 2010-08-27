We’ve all been ogling 3D movies at the cinema. Avatar broke box-office records, but it looks like consumers are happier to spend a tenner on the 3D experience than shell out a grand for it in their living room.

What percentage of us Brits would buy a 3D TV? 25%? 10%? How about trying 2% for size? Of the 4,199 UK shoppers YouGov asked, only 89 said they’d consider buying a 3D-ready telly within the next year.

That’s not quite the number TV manufacturers want to hear after already jumping head-first into 3D technology. Our very own Mike Briggs has already argued that 3D TV will fall flat on its face, and with stats like these he may be proved right.

When we drill down into the demographics, it’s not even looking promising among the techy 25 to 34 year olds – only 5% of them would be likely to buy a 3D TV by the summer of 2011. Only 1% of those aged over 44 would even consider it.

3D TVs still young and expensive

Perhaps it’s no wonder really. The format is still in its infancy, with there only being around five 3D Blu-ray films on the market (the real ones, not those crummy red and blue ones we’ve had since the 70s). Plus, Sky’s 3D channel has only just stepped onto the boardwalk.

Of course, 3D TVs are still downright expensive for what they are and with our economy being in the state it is, who’s going to cough up a grand for a telly without content to watch on it? Most of them won’t even buy an HD TV any (if they haven’t got one) let alone a 3D TV this year, despite everyone and their granny already having one.

There’s no reason why 3D TVs need to be priced out of most people’s pockets – and soon they’ll be in the same price bracket as the ‘traditional’ HD TV. In fact, I think you’ll be hard-pressed to find a flatscreen TV that isn’t 3D-ready in a couple of years.

Would I buy one in the next 12 months? Hell no. But then, would you buy a breadmaker if there was a flour shortage?

When will you buy a 3D TV? You mad? I won't (51%, 319 Votes) Within the next five years (27%, 171 Votes) Within the next 12 months (12%, 72 Votes) Within the next two years (10%, 61 Votes) Total Voters: 623