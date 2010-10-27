Looking to jump into 3D by buying an expensive new TV? Or maybe you want to buy your nearest and dearest a laptop? Well Sony’s hoping to grab your attention by giving you VAT back on some of its products.

With vast spending cuts and VAT set to rise to 20% next year, most of us are feeling slightly stingy. So this Christmas (yes, I’m writing about it in October again) we might be buying chocolates instead of cameras and novelty mugs rather than sparkling new tellies.

But Sony UK wants to change that with an offer to give tax-back on all of its products. Scratch that – most of its products. Although the company gives the impression that it’ll be offering tax back on all its products, I’ve been sent a list that has one obvious exclusion.

PlayStations aren’t in the bag, so gaming will be taxed this year. Plus not all product models are included – for example only some E, S and M series Vaio laptops will give you cash back.

That’s a tad confusing. Especially when the company is employing one of its most expensive ad campaigns to push VAT back on ‘Sony products’. I’d suggest you check in store before parting with your cash.

Big ad campaign to grab your attention

In the run-up to the fast-approaching wintery holiday, the electronics company will launch the following multimillion pound ad campaign, starring Sir Derek Jacobi as Ebenezer Scrooge, during The X Factor this weekend.

Sure, the ad is a little bit cheesy – but this deal could strike it hot with consumers. For a Sony Bravia 3D TV you could expect around £270 back, on a camcorder you could get over £100 and for a Sony Vaio S Series as much as £200 back.

Are you tempted by tax back offers?

So would VAT back on TVs, laptops and digital cameras make you splash the cash before the New Year?

The offer is available from tomorrow and will run until Christmas Eve. You’ll have until January 31st to claim the VAT back from Sony (yes, you’ll have to pay the full price in store).

It’s the first company to start battling for your hard-earned pennies this year and it would be good to see others jump on board. Especially if all of their products are actually included.