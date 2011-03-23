When you buy a shiny new gadget and whip it out in the pub, what do you expect to hear? Oohs and aahs right? Well, if you buy a Windows Phone 7, you might get a much less desirable response.

Microsoft’s Windows Phone 7 (WP7) has become the latest victim – rather unfairly in my opinion – of the infamous “fanboy”.

I keep seeing sensible, fair-minded people, completely consumed by fanboyism – the irrational love for one brand, coupled with the complete hatred for any competitor based on nothing but the logo on the casing.

These techno-zealots have chosen their team and they’ll defend it with an enthusiasm more commonly found on football stands than in electronics stores. It’s a fervour only overshadowed by the animosity they show for any competitor that dares to sell a similar product.

Apple and Android fanboys gang up

In the case of WP7, Android addicts and Apple aficionados have joined forces to pour vitriol over the new entrant, solely because it’s made by Microsoft.

I have been astounded by the anger and derision aimed at both the operating system and people guilty of nothing more than casually saying they were interested in buying a phone running it. Heaven help you if you’ve actually bought one.

I understand Microsoft doesn’t have the best reputation when it comes to mobile phones – and try as it might it will never be a ‘cool’ company – but does WP7 really deserve all this hate?

We recently gave the Samsung Omnia 7 a Which? Mobile Best Buy, the first WP7 phone to achieve this. Isn’t this proof that Microsoft’s offering can mix with the best and be a top operating system?

WP7 is slick and easy to use, yet you’re likely to get the same reaction from your friends as you would if you were buying a Skoda in the ‘80s. Isn’t it time we gave Windows Phone 7 a chance?