Why PlayStation Move Wii’s on Nintendo’s parade

Motion-controlled gaming’s taken the world by storm. But while Wii sales might be lagging, rival Sony hopes to relight the fire with PlayStation Move. I, for one, am enjoying the Move from waggle to 1:1 motion.

Yes, I know the title’s a little childish, but Nintendo did the dirty on us when they renamed their console from Revolution to the Wii. As for PlayStation Move, the name might not excite and its tech may not be a ‘revolution’, but it’s upped the stakes in motion gaming.

The bobble-topped controller looks a bit odd, but once it’s in your hands and glowing a multitude of colours, I’d say it’s a little more pleasing to hold than the slightly slippery Wii-mote.

Tech editor Matt Bath has already given his views on the controller, finding it to be ‘more of the same’. Yes, Move’s main attraction is increased accuracy, but in my view that’s key.

The frustration of imprecision

After spending some quality time with PlayStation Move, it’s almost immediately clear that this is what we’ve been missing. Sony’s EyeToy gave us a snippet of unresponsive casual gaming, and Nintendo built on that with the Wii. But, quite frankly, all that’s old tech.

With the Wii, running on the spot or whipping your wrist around certainly gets your heart racing, but when your waggling barely represents your on-screen character’s actions, it gets old fast.

The question is – does accuracy make Move more fun? Well, although enjoyment is entirely subjective, there’s definitely a case for precision increasing satisfaction. Imagine your frustration if every shot in Halo went slightly off course, or a perfect corner in Gran Turismo simply required a tap of the X button.

The opportunity of accuracy

I’ve been religiously playing Move Table Tennis (included in launch game Sports Champions) for the last few days, and at risk of sounding clichéd, it almost feels like the real thing.

With a quick twist of the wrist I can add spin, or reach forward to hit a short ball. On the Wii this experience is largely limited to flicking in the ball’s general direction. Sure, that’s a laugh, but for how long?

In Sports Champions’ disc golf (think Frisbee) I was surprised to find that I could throw the disc using the more difficult forehand, or even roll it along the floor. Accuracy opens up so many more possibilities. Real-time strategy (RTS) game RUSE shows how a genre that’s traditionally been limited to the PC mouse, can be rejuvenated by Move’s precision.

What about the kids and grannies?

All of this does come with a potential drawback – the skill required can leave out the inexperienced. But though they might at first struggle, there’s an intuitiveness to PlayStation Move that grows as soon as you’ve shaken off the ‘waggle syndrome’. My housemate was hooked after she stopped waving the controller like a maraca and treated it like the real thing.

Plus, casual gamers aren’t left out. Start the Party’s mini-games not only put you on-screen, they place objects in your hands. Whether you’re painting with a brush, or whacking moles with a mallet, having these objects in your hands is both surreal and satisfying. This type of augmented reality is something I hope we’ll see much more off.

Sure, the PlayStation Move launch line-up might not win awards, but consumers only bought the Wii for one game – Wii Sports. With two stand-out titles and many more planned, it’s only a matter of time before PlayStation Move demonstrates it’s not only accurate, it’s fun too.

