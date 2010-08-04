You’d hope Britain’s broadband speed would stand up well in an international league, but compared to the rest of the world our broadband is not much faster than an asthmatic ant with heavy shopping.

As we reported only a few days ago, us Brits aren’t getting the broadband speed we’ve paid for. But now, to add to the pain, it seems the speeds we do get are lagging behind the rest of the world. A new report by Akamai puts the UK’s average speed in a sorry 27th place.

Surely some UK cities made the cut? Actually, no they didn’t – you won’t find one UK city in Akamai’s top 100 list. Sure, 12 cities in Europe cut the mustard, but these were in Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands – none were on our shores.

If you want the best, you’ll have to move to Japan – 61 of their cities made the top 100, with a respectable 14 from North America. Woe is the UK and its ancient copper wire network.

Surprisingly the report found that Britain’s average broadband speed was just 3.8 megabits per second – slower than Ofcom’s recently reported 5.3Mbps. If we take Akamai’s speed and compare it to the average advertised ‘up to’ speed of 11.5Mbps, our internet service providers are only bestowing us with 30% of what we’re promised! Thanks guys.

South Korea comes top of the world, with a 12Mbps connection, Hong Kong’s in second place, closely followed by Japan. Even Romania and Latvia have faster connections than the UK, coming in fourth and fifth respectively.

Even though we’re languishing behind on the worldwide speed stakes, what’s most important is that everybody gets access to a decent connection. A good 2Mbps is good enough for most of us – it’s just a shame this rural rollout won’t be completed for another five years. Time to jump on a plane to Latvia?