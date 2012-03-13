If you’re after a new TV, this time of year throws up a dilemma for you. Buy now, or wait until the 2012 models hit the shelves? Well, if you go for one of last year’s model you could save a bunch of money.

Traditionally, new TVs tend to land in retail stores in March. So as retailers clear old stock to make room for new models, there are quite a few bargains to be had. And if you don’t mind buying a TV from last year, there are plenty of great models to choose from.

To give you an idea of how much you could save, let’s take a look at some of the prices of 2011’s models compared to how much they are now.

Save some cash by buying old TVs

Last year, Samsung’s high-end UE55D8000 LED TV would have set you back £2,600. Now, you can pick it up for around £1,900. That’s a saving of £700 – not too shabby.

Fancy something a bit smaller? How about an entry level Sony? The Bravia KDL32CX523 would have originally set you back £750. Today you can pick one up for just £330.

There’s definitely money to be saved here, but will you be losing out on features? Well, yes, you might be missing some of the bells and whistles seen on this year’s sets.

One new innovation for 2012 is Samsung’s motion- and voice-controlled TV, which lets you change the channel simply by waving your hand or asking politely. You won’t find this on any of 2011’s models, so if you’re after that Minority Report tech, you’ll have to pick up a Samsung ES8000 for as much as £2,500.

We’re also seeing a big push for seamless connectivity between your TV and your mobile device this year. Take Panasonic’s latest line-up for example, which lets you display your photos and movies from your smartphone or tablet on the TV with a simple swipe of a finger. Again, you won’t find this on any of last year’s models.

Get around missing features

Buyers of 2011’s most expensive tellies will also find a lot of their premium features, such as 3D and Freeview HD, have filtered down in to cheaper models this year. These previous high-end features are now close to becoming standard.

However, you can find ways around this. Take built-in wi-fi as an example. Most 2012 TVs come with this as standard, but if you buy a cheaper 2011 model and buy a separate dongle (around £50-70) you’ll still be paying less than if you went for a 2012 TV with wi-fi built in.

If you want a Smart TV, but that bargain TV you’ve spotted doesn’t have these smart features, you might want to consider connecting a separate Smart TV box, or an internet-connected Blu-ray player to get the features you’re after.

So, if you’re willing to compromise on the latest in TV tech, why not pip for a 2011 model?