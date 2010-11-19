It’s been a week dominated by tech stories here at Which? Convo, with our ISP emails discussion really taking off. But there’s plenty more to get you going, from tax on junk food to better bras. Never a dull moment, eh?

Tests show many Blu-rays no better than DVD quality

What’s your experience with Blu-rays? Our TV expert Mike Briggs has revealed research that shows that some HD movies aren’t what they’re all cracked up to be. Do you agree?

What is it with tech journalists who are so eager to find fault with new developments in technology, asks Ben Stevens. Dave Darwent backs Ben up, saying, ‘if the product really is a technological advance, then let’s all welcome it with open arms and celebrate the development’.

How did you feel when you heard British Gas was increasing prices by 7%? Most of you agreed it was unfair and argued that wholesale prices haven’t risen that much. ‘It’s time they realized that the public at large aren’t as stupid as they seem to think,’ fumes Marjie C.

By far our most popular Conversation this week, we ask what you use as your main email account. So far, web-based emails are winning, with 43% of you voting for this in our poll. At least these people won’t get left email-less when they want to switch broadband provider.

Citizens Advice says that 700,000 young people contacted the charity for help last year, but Laura Starkey insists it isn’t their fault. So far your responses have been varied, with Gareth stating, ‘how money management isn’t already part of the national curriculum is beyond me’.

This was the topic of discussion on this week’s Panorama, but we suggest that reducing the price of healthy options may be better. Past Sell By wasn’t so sure, ‘Yes, price is important, but perhaps the idea that some foods are ‘good’ and some are therefore ‘bad’ is the most dangerous issue.’

News that Durham Tees Valley airport introduced a mandatory £6 charge for all adults passing through security hit the headlines this week. But is this so bad, asks Jonathan Mitcham, when it’s helping to keep our local airports alive?

Scientists and retailers have set up the Bra Retailers Association on the back of our findings – enter many a bra pun. We started the ball rolling, and then our Twitter followers got involved. ‘It’s a service that should support women really well,’ tweeted Bram Weinreder and Beverley retorted with, ‘I thought your article was very “uplifting.” Glad to see there’ll be no more boobs in the measuring stakes.’ Make sure you comment on our article if you can do better!

Culture minister Ed Vaizey has come out to back a ‘two speed’ internet that’s in opposition to one of the internet’s founding principles, ‘net neutrality’. We’ve already had support to protect it, with Scruff7 saying, ‘a two tier system would be monumentally bad. The internet would end up like every high street in the country, dominated by the same shops and businesses.’

Parents have a real struggle on their hands when trying to fit their kids safely into a ‘family car’. Our motoring editor, Richard Headland, thinks manufacturers could boost sales by making cars that can store more child car seats. Have you struggled to safely fit all your kids in your car?