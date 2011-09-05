/ Technology

When it comes to tech, energy saving is a turn-off

One of my bad habits is that I don’t switch off the TV at the socket before I go to bed – it drives my husband insane. But, according to our latest survey, I’m not alone. Do you switch off your tech products at night?

It seems most of us leave technology products on at night. Of the 1,496 people we asked, 98% have a TV, 96% a printer and 80% a desktop PC (despite talk of the latter’s imminent demise).

Of those who own these, just 60% turn off their TV, 71% their printer and 60% their desktop computer at night.

In these times of spiralling energy costs, why aren’t more of us switching off our tech before we hop into bed?

Switching off is too much hassle

The main reason I don’t switch off is, like over half of our survey respondents, because it’s too much hassle to do so. Writing that here makes it sound like a poor excuse. Is it really too hard for me to take the few steps from the sofa to the TV’s plug socket?

Laziness is a poor excuse, but physical design is to blame too. As my colleague Al Warman wrote earlier this year, many TVs no longer come with a physical on/off switch – their power buttons will only put them in standby. This means that you’re forced to reach for the socket. And in our survey, around one in ten blamed the lack of a hard on/off switch for not turning off their tech at night.

The second most popular reason for not switching off is that four in ten believe that the amount of money saved will be minimal. And there’s some truth in that. Our tests reveal that most TVs consume less than 1.5 watts when in standby, meeting recommendations set out by the Energy Saving Trust.

A little energy goes a long way

While the savings may be small, it seems crazy not to switch off these devices at night. Even with the move towards energy-saving light bulbs the only light left on in our house at night is a small night light in my daughter’s bedroom.

This night light serves its purpose, whereas there’s absolutely no need for our TV, desktop and printer to stay on at night. I can’t remember the last time I engaged in a spot of late night printing, or web surfing for that matter.

And if you multiply the energy used by the 29% not switching off their printers, the 40% running all-night desktop computers and another 40% leaving their TVs on standby, it doesn’t take long to realise that collectively huge savings could be made.

With winter drawing near and my own energy bills set to rise I’ll be changing the habits of a lifetime and turning off my tech products at night. My husband will be delighted.

Comments
wavechange says:
5 September 2011

There are some who are obsessed with this, some who don’t care at all and others who don’t give the matter a lot of thought.

The easiest solution is to try to get manufacturers to offer products without standby and with power switches that actually switch off the power. Many people look at the energy ratings for kitchen appliances, so why not do this for TVs etc?

dean says:
5 September 2011

Let’s see, BT Homehub, NAS drive, TV, fridge, freezer, phone charger, PS3, microwave, boiler – all these items are left on or on standby in my flat every night.

Things like NAS and Homehub cannot be turned off as you want them to work immediately after you turn on your computer/phone/xbox/hifi etc. I would advise against turning off a fridge or freezer or a boiler too. 🙂

Realistically the only things I can switch off are the TV, the PS3 and the microwave (all currently on standby), but when all remaining things are left on or on standby, what’s the point?

Energy is cheaper at night anyway and 10p off my next bill isn’t really going to make any difference.

rarrar says:
5 September 2011

Lets get realistic and keep a proper perspective on energy saving actions.
It gets things out of proportion to suggest huge savings on a “collective” basis if we all save the odd watt-hour here and there especially when turning on and off all these devices involves a lot of effort.
It would probably result in a significant increase in banged heads, broken items etc and actually cost more energy.

Driving very slightly slower, turning off the Central Heating for a few minutes a day or setting the hot-water temperature to a more realistic ( and safer) 50 degrees would save far far more energy with hardly any effort.

It is not helpful to push or publicize actions which reduce a tiny percentage of our energy consumption especially when they involve effort – it can result in many people thinking that they are doing their bit when in fact they are making no significant savings.

Dave D says:
5 September 2011

Hot water needs to be at 60 or higher to kill off Legionnaire’s bacteria in the pipes / cylinder / boiler etc.

Other than that I absolutely agree with rarrar.

The savings in energy that will make a big difference are the ones that no one is prepared to make, such as all appliances being made with hard off (or no on off) switches so that the power really is cut off (or you are forced to pull he plug out) or shops, offices and businesses being forced to switch off heating between May and October as it always used to be, and air con at all times the heating is on. How often do you find that in a shop or other public building there is heating blasting out unwanted warmth in summer, with e doors open and someone say on top of an air con unit trying to keep cool? It’s certainly a very common occurrence everywhere I have worked.

Of course small savings at home are worthwhile – they cannot be counter-productive – but they will never ever result in the scale of savings that are so desperately needed.

Katy says:
6 September 2011

I wonder why people seem to be adverse to a bit of “effort”? Doesn’t take long to switch off and it really is only a matter of forming a habit.

merfyn says:
6 September 2011

A little warning about turning off your router. Recently I upgraded to ADSL 2+ but my download speed halved rather than doubled; I found that BT had put a cap on the line because I was turning my router off when not in use and overnight and that this registered as some sort of a a line fault to them The only way that I am able to maintain the available download speed is by leaving my router switched on 24/7. So much for BT`s contribution to energy saving

wavechange says:
6 September 2011

Thanks for the warning. I was planning to put a timer on my router this evening, but I will carry on wasting electricity for a little longer.

What I was told (and it was not in writing) was that over the first week the maximum reliable speed would be negotiated, though I was not asked to leave the router on all the time. I was not happy and after the third phone call, something magical happened and the speed increased about threefold. Incidentally,

My neighbour turns the router off every night and gets the same speed as I do. I am not with BT.

Dave D says:
6 September 2011

I use Post Office broadband over a BT line. It is (and always has) been unplugged when not in use. Boot up time for the router is as fast as for my Mac (which is much faster than any PC running windows) and I have never yet had any problems with speeds, capping or updates.

All routers and most broadband providers operate differently, so my experience is by no means to be taken as a guarantee that everyone else will be so lucky.

Diggle says:
6 September 2011

I tried turning off my Freeview and PVR boxes at the socket but found that they lost time and programme settings, and upgrades.

Katy says:
6 September 2011

I guess the point of all the effort is to work out which appliances can be switched off and which are best left on standby. My broadband automatically switches on to standby at the end of the evening and comes back on at 7.00 am. That is the only item which i leave on now.

wavechange says:
6 September 2011

Diggle – this is an example of poor design. Ten years ago I had one VHS recorder that remembered the time (and a different make that lost it if switched off for a very short period). It would not be difficult to design Freeview and PVR boxes that switched on only when needed and occasionally to do the updates. The small amount of power needed could be stored in a rechargeable battery or capacitor and this would mean zero power consumption most of the time.

Considering how far we have moved on with computers and smart phones I cannot understand why large manufacturers are still selling products that need to be improved. But I agree with Dave that this needs to be kept in perspective.

richard says:
6 September 2011

I do not turn off my TV at all as it is used as a part of my music/radio system which is on all night – and Cabletop box is left on standby. If there is no background sound my three pet greyhounds will run out in the garden through the dog door to bark at all invading cats which can be many – (this was also true when they were at our racing kennels – though not at cats). I also leave on one 8w CFL all night which illuminates the entire open plan ground floor to ensure the greyhounds do not injure themselves by racing into furniture as they are playful, fast but clumsy. A broken leg can cost £3000. In addition I also like to listen to DVDs of radio programmes while going to sleep – over 150 hours of selectable programmes.on one DVD controlled by the Remote control. Telephone left on..

I switch off the entire PC network (all PCs, Printers, broadband and scanners on separate mains switches as well as a Master switch via a Master Surge Control Panel- I leave on fridges and freezers – the central heating and hot water are on a single dual control time switch usually on for just two hours all also thermostatically controlled. while on..The time switch left on as it wouldn’t work otherwise.

MrP says:
6 September 2011

Having recently had a smart electricity meter installed , thats acted as a great incentive to the whole family as we can see the immediate impact of switching something on. Yes it does take effort to switch off, but then i can say that my bill has not increased since i first bought a property 20 years ago and that has because of taking time to invest in good energy saving products and switching things off.

rarrar says:
6 September 2011

I’m not saying dont make the effort to switch every small item off at night or during the day when you are out but dont delude yourself that you are making significant savings.
Probably less than 1p day for the broadband router and 0.2p per day for a modern Sky box.
It might even cost you money and energy by reducing the items lifetime switching on & off everyday.
In comparison switching the Central Heating off 10 mins earlier could save you several times more.

Claire says:
14 September 2011

I have always wondered about the saving of turning off lights v the life of bulbs. We have lots of ceiling lights so one switch turns on/off 9 lights. Is it worth turning off every time you go out the room or does turning the lights off a dozen times a day shorten the life of the bulbs 12 x £1.50 is a lot of money.

Phil says:
7 September 2011

Don’t forget that like with everyday spending, little things really do add up. My wife and I are lucky enough to be retired so time is not always of the essence for us but some things are just so easy. In spite of them being rubbished in the recent Which review I use that little plug and remote unit which turns off anything plugged into that socket. In my study the router, PC and printer all go and in the living room the TV, PVR/DVD recorder and stereo all are turned off. Whoever said that it takes too long to reboot a router must have a duff router or be very, very impatient. My BT 3 router takes all of 1.5 minutes to boot up! The TV and PVR are fine and lose no tuning, ditto the stereo (Bose CD/radio). It might not amount to much individually but several million people doing it would make a difference.
Add in sensible things like turning on the gas boiler for water when you need it (usually only 2 brief sessions a day here) and turning the heating thermostat down a couple of degrees make a huge difference. If you can afford it or when you have to, change your car to something more sensible and it goes on and on making big savings. Even driving your car just that bit more economically adds more. Use that acceleration when you need it and don’t even hold up any but the worst boy racer but anticipate driving situations and you’ll be more relaxed and not take any really significantly longer to reach your destination.
The list goes on and on when you think a bit about what you’re doing. Don’t be a bore but do be sensible and the savings are still there!

dazaboy says:
19 November 2014

The power used to reboot your router would far exceed the power used had you left it on standby, thus defeating the object, also turning a router on and off all the time usually affects the download speed and since this is the only time when your router uses any significant amount of electricity leaving a router switched on standby to maintain maximum download speeds is most cost effective

wavechange says:
19 November 2014

An inexpensive plug-in monitor will show how much power is consumed and I very much doubt that rebooting it will consume extra power. Mine certainly does not.

ryan says:
9 September 2011

i have a gadget that is linked 2 all the sockets just one click and they all turn off easy

CJ Deane says:
9 September 2011

I am disabled, and would find switching off products a total nightmare. It is also worth knowing that some items last longer, and hence are ultimately more energy-efficient as there are less needing to be manufactured, if you do not keep switching them on and off.

Harry Macdonald says:
9 September 2011

Switching of PCs at night can be a real pain, especially if you then remember something you need to do and need to restart it again. The power used by a few hours in Hibernate or Sleep mode is probably about the same as the power taken to restart it in the morning.

Bobby says:
9 September 2011

I was told by my supplier that TVs should be left on standby overnight as that is when updates arrive. If it causes no harm to the equipment I would rather turn off overnight and when I’m away.

pjk says:
9 September 2011

I never switch off my PC as it takes an age to boot up if I do and I need it on for remote access when I am working away from home. My printer is usually switched off when I am not using it, mainly because it lights up like a Christmas tree and the lights annoy me. TV, DVD etc all left on standby unless I am away then they are switched off at the wall. My central heating is switched off when the weather is warm enough and switched back on when it isn’t! I live in the North East of Scotland so the winters are long. I refuse to shiver for the sake of saving a few pence that will make little or no difference to my bill.

HTT says:
9 September 2011

Please can Which? do something sensible such as calculating the actual cost of leaving the following on:
3 laptops on standby
3 sets of external PC speakers connected thereto
a monitor screen
a digital photo frame
a laser printer
a wireless modem router
two backup hard disc drives
a bedside clock
a 28″ LCD TV on standby
a Humax Freesat box (with hard disk)
a DVD player
my son’s PS3 (probably)
the kitchen HiFi/radio (which loses all station settings if turned off at wall)
a landing light (dimmed).

Sounds a lot. I suspect, though, that the landing light is the most costly, and that all the rest add up to less. Trouble is, it’s an old house and lots of the wall sockets are behind furniture and hard to reach. And it takes 5 minutes to boot up the PC and everything, which doesn’t fit the morning rush. And backups run at night. So it’s have to be a big cost for most people (including us) to get into the habit of turning it all off and on again, even if we are conscientious recyclers, drive lowish-consumption cars and run the dishwasher and washing machine on a timer.

Hard, isn’t it?

wavechange says:
10 September 2011

Unplug your fridge, fridge-freezer and switch off everything else for long enough to measure the power consumption over a period of 30 minutes or an hour. It is really very easy.

If you want to find out which of these items is using most power then you will need some sort of meter. I bought one in Maplin. Anything that gets warm is likely to be using most power.

I agree with you about the inconvenient power sockets. Many of us have exactly the same problem.

Keith Collins says:
9 September 2011

Recently bought multiple controller from Aldi (£9.99) which now controls TV & recorder, tv in kitchen and tv in conservatory – before bed simply switch the “all off” and in the morning or first time you want a tv swith “all on” or individually. Simple.

Norm Price says:
10 September 2011

I’ve only just found this conversation, having been mesmerised by the one on energy saving light bulbs. Consequently I’m not certain, but I have not read anything about the fire risks associated with leaving any device permanently switched on. All such devices have internal or external power supplies which means they invariably use a transformer to lower the applied voltage. It is not completely unknown for these to overheat and to possibly cause a fire. (I know af a ‘plug-in device for elliminating kitchen smells which did just that) All such devices should ideally be unplugged when leaving the house for a long period ie holidays. At other times switching ‘off’ on the device, or at the socket should suffice.

wavechange says:
10 September 2011

Any electrical appliance can overheat and even smoke, but there should be no fire risk as long as it is properly designed. I have not heard of CFLs causing fires. If this was a problem, those strongly opposed to them would be sure to let us know. Nowadays lampshades and light fixtures are marked with a maximum wattage because some people have used large incandescent bulbs that could present a fire risk.

We rely on manufacturers to ensure that electrical equipment is not a fire risk, but sometimes action is needed (see Conversations about Beko fridge-freezers) when this does not work.

Norm Price says:
10 September 2011

You are quite correct, wavechange, in saying any electrical appliance can over heat, but only if it is switched on or on standby, and only if it is connected to the mains, (plugged in).
PLEASE can we leave CFLs out of this convo ?? I got heartily fed up with that thread and have dissasociated(?) myself from it.

PATRICK DE-PASS says:
10 September 2011

I live in a three bedroom large flat, and had a large gas and electric bill for last January to march , gas £226. electric £306. because i was not careful ,and left televisions on in different rooms, lights on in many rooms, gas heating on twenty four hours, , upon receiving the bills it taught me a good lesson, i instantly changed my quarterly bills to monthly bills , and switched off all plugs (not fridges ) and only used them when i needed too , my last gas bill was ten pounds for the month, and electric was twenty eight , i was not being tight i was simply trying to see what my minimum use would cost , i fully understand that this is summer so we do not use as much, but this trial has me programmed into next winter , ie, don’t use what you don’t need .

abmscopes says:
10 September 2011

I don’t really get all the fuss about the ‘hassle’ of switching stuff off; As already mentioned, it’s just about forming a habit, then you’ll think little more about it. In these times of dwindling resources and rocketing energy prices, I find lame, spurious comments about injuries sustained in stretching to switch things off, quite pathetic really.

Excuse the lack of a concrete figures and source (I’ll google it, if you must know), but I remember reading from a reputable source (possibly New Scientist), that a fair number of UK nuclear power stations could be switched off, if everyone suddenly stopped using standby functions, i.e. only used devices as and when required. The point being that 1watt here and there, does of course add up to megawatts over an entire country.

The wife and I switch off everything except the boiler, VCR, microwave (no other clock nearby), and fridge/freezer overnight, and we have a lot of gadgets! I don’t get why people think it’s a hassle- it’s just the part of the night-time routine and it takes less than a minute to hit some switches. If your power switches are hidden away.. well that’s your bad room layout; move things so that switches aren’t hidden away or use extension leads- simple!

Routers and wifi get switched off too, even if we pop out for a few hours (apart from the power issues, it lessens the chances of passers-by hacking in). Start-up time isn’t an issue; they boot up in about the same time that my windows 7 machine boots up, so another non-issue here.

I stayed overnight at a friends house a few weeks ago and was appalled; he switched nothing off at all, not even standby- even the Nintendo Wii was left glowing away, waiting days for its next disc to be inserted…. wasteful, wasteful, wasteful 🙁

John W R Matthews says:
12 September 2011

As the Meercat says “simple”
I have my TV ,Sky box, Wireless Sky router, DVD player, Wireless Printer, all pluged into a surge protection bar.
One plug to pullout on the way to bed. Never had a router speed problem.

Phil Corrall says:
14 September 2011

I’m not sure being lazy is the main cause for not switching off TVs and other kit. In my lounge the sockets are behind the TV and Hi Fi units and therefore almost impossible to reach. My solution was to have an electrician fit a switch in an easy to reach place that controls the supply of power to all the sockets used by the TV, DVD, Sky box, etc. So now at night, one switch kills the power to all of them – simples!

Chris says:
12 November 2011

OK this one isn’t good news – I work offshore for 6 weeks at a time and don’t even turn my PC off when I’m away as I access it remotely on occassion.

Louis says:
17 December 2011

Thank you for the suggestions. I forgot about the microwave oven and the router. But I must leave the phone on, in case of emergencies.

Since I started switching my oven light of and using central heating less, my bills are lower. But I’ll confess to being guilty of leaving my PC on during the whole day, even when I’m not sitting at it or not being as efficient as I should with my electric oven. I also tend to work at night, using up electricity to light the room.

I put my PC in hibernation mode. I always thought that this switched it off.

Also, must one pull the plug from the socket, or is it enough to use the power off button, with the appliance still plugged in?

Thank you for the idea of unplugging when one is away for an extended period.

Rebecca says:
19 May 2012

Yes it is effort to turn things off using the hard-off button (switch off at the wall) and the savings might be small initially, but think of this:
1) you are getting a tiny bit of extra exercise
2) if everyone made the effort, giant conglomerates would notice we as a nation are not creating demand meaning we can get a saving soon!

Think of the bigger picture!!

Rex says:
26 January 2013

It’s not just about laziness.. it’s incredibly inconvenient in some cases to turn everything off, and not always practical in others. I leave my computer running all night.. it’s often working away on things for me anyway. I have other devices left connected to power points too, like my stereo and speakers, 4 external hard drives, kettle, and all white goods and major kitchen appliances, many of which have switches you cannot easily reach.

We all want to cut our bills of course… but it is the year 2013 right.. it kinda annoys me that we are all being expected to put on extra layers of clothes in Winter in order to save a few pounds here and there.. stumbling around in the dark etc. The real solution to the problem is to push harder for new forms of energy production and a phasing out of the ones which pollute the environment or which are inefficient. We also should get rid of all these large private companies which increase the costs of our energy through their need to make large profits. Why can’t our taxes pay the infrastructure for the rather essential modern-day need of energy for homes and businesses etc.. I think these basics should be state-owned, and run at a lower rate of profit, which would be funneled in to expanding and improving the service in future, instead of lining the pockets of a handful of super-wealthy overseas investors. Why should we freeze our butts off to stop them from getting rich. Let’s just cut them out of the equation and turn our attention to more important things.

Dave D says:
26 January 2013

@Rex.
Politically I absolutely agree with everything you say.

Additionally – a point I have made before – I also wish that Which? and politicians would campaign / legislate that all appliance switches must be “hard on / off” – i.e. physically interrupt the incoming mains line to the appliance – since there are billions of appliances left on either because the plug is hard to reach, the user is lazy or the user innocently, and very reasonably, thinks that if they switch “off” then it really is switched off.

I have to say that I am only in partial agreement with some of your arguments for knowingly leaving things on an – especially in the case of white goods – I would point out (as I and many others have before) that this is a major fire hazard, though it would not be so if the on / off switches worked as mentioned above.

Bottom line, though, is that whilst ever politicians fail to act, W£which? and other pressure groups fail to lobby and users fail to understand (or are lazy) we will never satisfy the ever growing demand for power, which comes back to a political argument, so – sorry politicians, but it is what you are (over) paid for – the buck absolutely stops with Parliament.

Christopher Boone says:
14 October 2015

All non essential electrical items should be turned off at night not only for
power saving but for fire safety !

Electrical faults in appliances are a major cause of home fires especially things like
phone chargers which can overheat melt down the hot melted plastic setting fire to whatever
it drips on ,
recently a friend had a serious fire in her flat she had left a hairdryer switched off but still
plugged in which developed a fault and set fire to her bedroom !

Any body who tells me that they can’t be bothered to push the switch to off on a wall
socket when they have finished using and electrical item it is in my opinion LAZY!

Terry says:
7 June 2017

I cannot believe that no-one is considering or mentioning the bigger picture of the combined and quite unnecessary Global carbon emmissions and contribution to Climate Change caused by the millions of TV’s and electrical devices being left on standby at night Worldwide. To combat this problem and the ‘lazy’ consequences it has created, I think there should be legislation to force manufacturers to restore an on/off switch with rechagreable battery backup where necessary.

[Sorry, your comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

duncan lucas says:
7 June 2017

Terry you have a problem , as you speak a multi national conglomerate with a budget bigger than small countries who tells countries what to do is lobbying TM and saying -don’t let that Terry guy posting on Which achieve his aims . Redmond wont allow you – updates/downloads / system security /etc mostly downloaded in the “wee sma , hours ” otherwise -halfway through working on your computer, all of a sudden it freezes due to 100 % CPU.. Web full of complaints when the updates don’t take and your computer keeps on re-booting , would you rather that happened during the day ? . Same goes for “smart TV,s ” Having said all that I have LInux and yes I unplug my PC at night.

