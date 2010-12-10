What were your top Google searches of 2010?

Google’s ‘Zeitgeist’ list of the nation’s top searches is fascinating reading. From our desire for cheap holidays to our technology obsession and even what we love and hate, it reveals a lot about what we’re really thinking.

It’s nearly the end of the year, so it’s time to roll out the ubiquitous annual round-ups of 2010.

And as any regular Which Convo visitor will know, we’re not adverse to a bit of a round-up – we’ve recently started writing up our top ten stories each week and we’ve even got some exciting ‘best of 2010’ Conversations coming up around New Year (so keep your eyes peeled).

Still, it can get a bit tedious as January rolls around and another ‘best of’ gets wheeled out, but no one could accuse Google of being boring with its release of the top searches of 2010. Its ‘Zeitgeist 2010’ list is a fascinating glimpse into the nation’s obsessions, pleasures, interests and habits, with some rather amusing insights into what we love, hate, want and even feel, thrown in.

The best of the Zeitgeist list

Let’s start with the sensible stuff. When it comes to bargain hunting, it seems we all just want a cheap holiday. Out of the top ten searches starting with ‘cheap’, seven are related to travel, with flights, holiday and train tickets taking the top three spots.

Our love of technology and social networking shows no signs of abating either, with iPad as the third ‘fastest rising’ search of the year. This trend continues into the ‘overall most searched’ list where Facebook takes first place, closely followed by YouTube, but Twitter was nowhere to be seen.

But where it gets really fun is in the more personal searches. The fastest rising search starting with ‘I want’ is ‘I want popcorn’ – now I know the internet is clever, but unless I’m missing something I don’t think it can make us tasty snacks.

Apparently, people also think it’s a mind reader, as number four on the same list is ‘I want you’. And judging by the ‘I feel’ list, we’re also a pretty schizophrenic nation as the top four searches are I feel better, free, depressed and lonely.

There’s plenty more revealed, but instead of rattling through the whole list, I’ll leave you with Google’s Year in Review video and pose the question – what were your top searches of 2010?