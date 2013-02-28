When you use precious gadgets around water, it’s easy to get a bit nervy. One spill in the kitchen while you’re following a recipe app could mean a watery grave for your beloved smartphone. Soon this could all change.

For the past few days I’ve been immersed in the world of Mobile World Congress – a large tradeshow in Barcelona where all the big names in mobile tech show-off their upcoming products.

There were lots of shiny new gadgets on display, but the tech that caught my eye and made me gasp most was P2i’s new waterproofing technology.

A sneak peak at P2i’s dunkable technology

P2i has named this waterproofing technology ‘Dunkable’. And it certainly deserves this epithet. Simply spray an invisible ‘nano-coating’ to the surface of an object to make it totally waterproof.

In the demonstration video below you can see that a tissue coated with the Dunkable spray comes back out of the water totally dry. To me, this is amazing – imagine walking through heavy rain and not actually getting wet!

We saw other waterproof tech at MWC 2013, such as the Sony Xperia Tablet Z. You have to close the ports to prevent water from seeping into the tablet. The problem with this is that once you’ve closed them the ports are very difficult to open, as I found out at the event.

P2i are currently in talks with various manufacturers to apply the coating to phones and tablets during the production stage. This means that waterproof gadgets could be on sale as early as next year.

There are some caveats – there’s likely to be a depth limitation, somewhere around the one metre mark. And there could even be a time limit to how long you can submerge the device as well.

So, have you been waiting for a fully waterproof tablet or smartphone? Or is it another tech gimmick that doesn’t whet your appetite?