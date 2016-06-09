/ Money, Technology

Have you been hit by this Vodafone billing blunder?

Vodafone
Lauren Deitz Conversation Editor
Major billing problems have hit thousands of Vodafone customers across the UK. Have you checked your bill?

Now I don’t know about you but I have a fairly strict budget. I recently purchased my first house so I’ve meticulously worked out which direct debits are coming out of my account, when and how much for.

I’m still learning what’s ‘affordable’ – currently that’s not a lot – so I would be seriously peeved if I were to discover that I’d been randomly overcharged due to known billing problems.

Vodafone billing

Well that’s exactly what seems to be happening to Vodafone customers across the UK after it recently came to light that thousands have been hit with billing errors.

Errors we’re aware of include customers being registered on the wrong tariff, and incorrect amounts being debited from bank accounts. Some have even reported large sums of money being taken.

Vodafone has said many of the billing issues are related to the migration of billing and services platforms onto a new state-of-the-art system.

With some 20 million customers in the UK, it’s likely that many more Vodafone customers could be affected by these billing problems.

Challenge your bill

If you’re a Vodafone customer then make sure you check your bill – are you on the right tariff, and is the amount you’re being charged accurate?

If you think there’s something wrong then you need to challenge your mobile phone bill by reporting it to Vodafone. You can contact Vodafone by either calling 44555 for free from your Vodafone mobile or contacting it online. Make sure you keep a record of all correspondence, including dates and the names of anyone you speak to.

We’ll also be following up with Vodafone ourselves, so tell us if you’ve been affected by billing errors and what your experience has been.

So have you been affected by a billing error? Has this been resolved for you yet? What’s your experience been?

Phil Smith says:
11 June 2016

I’ve already challenged Vodafone several times. I’m disabled and in wheelchair and my hands are gradually giving up, so it’s especially annoying and difficult for me. I must print out all their bills, check my bank statements and challenge them by writing to their head office. Nothing else has worked so far.

Share   
David Turner says:
11 June 2016

Give me an email address and I’ll send you my log of 35 hours (yes, thirty five) of phone calls to resolve billing problems over period of 9 months, which included monthly attempts trying to get unbarrd for non-payment. And when I eventually left them on 8th March this year it didn’t stop them sending me monthly bill reminders for anything up £112!

Lauren Deitz says:
13 June 2016

Hello David, thank you for your comment. If you have anything that you would like to share with us then please send it through to conversation.comments@which.co.uk – thanks

Matt says:
13 June 2016

I’m just days away from leaving Vodafone so very happy. In October ’15 I began trying to cancel my son’s Sim Only contract (we had 3 contracts running, the other 2 suffering billing errors). It took until April this year whilst all the time being charged for it……….I could go on ad nauseam, so, ditto all the comments above about hours/days on the phone. It seems almost IMPOSSIBLE to believe Vodafone’s business is communication.

Robin says:
13 June 2016

Two days after reading this news item about Vodafone Billing Blunders, I got a text through from Vodafone telling me that my new bill was now ready to view and would be paid via my direct debit in just over a week’s time.
Slightly curious, because my normal £18+ charge had only just been taken out of my bank account a week before, I went online and contacted Vodafone via their “Chat Now” service on the website simply to confirm that this was an oversight.
After going through “security”, I was told to my absolute horror that this was not an oversight and there was indeed a new bill for £368+, in my name, on a completely different account, waiting to be paid.
When I had calmed down enough to ask them for the details, on investigation, I was told it was a charge for ‘terminating my contract early..!!’ Clearly, say I, as I am still on the number in question and have been billed for it a week ago, this cannot be the case….

It took two emails, two more website chats and eventually a real live person, to sort out the fact that it was indeed a mistake by the Vodafone billing department, and this “live” person would send through the necessary notification to stop the company trying to withdraw £368 from my bank account, in a week’s time which would actually take that account into overdraft..!!
As a retired pensioner on a strict budget, all I can say is that I will be checking my bank account daily for the next week, and if Vodafone pinches so much as a penny out of my account that it shouldn’t, I will be storming into their head office in Newbury shouting very loudly..!!
Robin

Harry says:
14 June 2016

Totally agree and support the earlier writers. I had similar experiences involving a DD being cancelled and then being charged for reregistering. Took over 4 months to sort out. The web site seems designed to keep customers at bay and going into a shop proves no better. I’ve been with the provider virtually since inception and came very close to quitting. It’s an unacceptable scandal that needs publicising in the hope of improvement. Hence this!

Steve says:
14 June 2016

It’s not all bad with Vodafone. I was about to change providers because of the almost non-existent signal strength where I live when I got a call from one of Vodafone’s agents and as a result they sent me a free Suresignal plug-in that works fine so no problem at all in my house now. On another occasion I was on holiday overseas when I discovered that I could neither make calls nor receive some calls. After contacting Vodafone a nice young lady fixed the problem immediately. The only difficulty was finding a Vodafone contact number. I spent nearly two hours trawling through Vodafone’s websites and up several blind alleys before I found a number that worked. Clearly Vodafone are discouraging complaints by telephone.
p.s I’ve never had any billing problems but then I’ve always been with Vodafone so I haven’t experienced the leaving difficulties that some people have.

wavechange says:
14 June 2016

It’s maddening that a phone company does not want its customers to communicate by phone. 🙁

I was planning to leave Vodafone because even before I bought my new home I realised that the signal was so poor that I could not always make a call. Looking at their website I saw that improvements were planned and before long I had a reliable 4G connection. I renewed my contract for one year and was able to tether a laptop for the two months period of unlimited data, by which time fibre broadband became available in the area and was installed. I was disappointed that Vodafone did not give me a discount on their contract price, which they had offered for the past two years, though I have an extra data allowance. I agree that it’s not all bad.

Marrieanne says:
14 June 2016

I had a year of nightmare communications with Vodafone when I bought a second handset and they ended up billing me and charging me extra charges completely contradicting with the agreement we had over the phone when I did my purchase, that was in addition to numerous other blunders.
Hundreds of hours were wasted trying to communicate with agents from all over the planet, which turned out that there is absolutely no communications between their call centres and no accurate log of customers calls. Whenever you manage to talk to someone, passing the first hurdle of accessing a human voice rather than a stupid machine, there is the second hurdle of talking to someone who can actually understand what you’re saying or you understand what they’re saying, followed by the hurdle of connecting and reconnecting information they missed to log the previous time you called and having to repeat yourself one million times before you get your message across, then after that, if you are lucky, you might be talking to a polite agent, a lot of them are not, and you get lots of encouraging promises and you feel better, but these promises are completely up in the air, nothing actually happens, no one do anything and you have to start the cycle all over again.
Luckily I kept a detailed log of a full year of these nightmares with which I put my case to the ombudsman, and finally my issue was sort of, not completely resolved, but not straightforward as I found out the ombudsman services are Biased and not easily convinced to rule against any telecom services. They won’t bite the hand that feed them! most ombudsman agents are either wwere or still are in the telecom business, so it makes sense to them to keep the judging against vodafone to the minimum.

kashmir says:
15 June 2016

I do not understand the structure of service at Vodafone. When I first bought my phone and the plan from their Guildford …the branch did not want know anything after sale….the head office was passing me from one to another…. for three months they messed my account and three time they charged incorrect ie more….. approaching Head Office, or the Headman useless!!….I still know there are mistakes but do not have time….to stay on lines for hours….I feel sorry for people on the street who do not understand ‘Mobile Indusry atall’……I can so many comments …….

Sue Turnbull says:
15 June 2016

I’ve had loads of trouble with this bunch of idiots. I had a mobile broadband, the contract expired but I left it going. Gave 30 days notice having been assured no cancellation charge. Rang as don’t trust them and was going to be charged £90 for early cancellation. Had number of calls then I said would just alter bank account number and they could sue me for the rest of the sim only contract money. Also said had so much trouble I’d report to Action Fraud as clearly deliberate. I record all conversations and go into local Vodafone shop who are ashamed of customer relations and record what is said. Now on really cheap sim only contract. My advice is BUY phone from Apple or whoever and sim only. Saves hundreds of pounds and much easier to tell the phone companies to get lost.

Gwynne says:
17 June 2016

I have now sorted this out but not before contacting Ofcom and complaining repeatedly. But I notice that they have yet to remove the notice on my credit score?

swarna says:
19 June 2016

Vodafone in whole provide a crap service. I have had trouble with them since joining. I was being charged for device that was returned, disconnected me completely mobile number when I only asked for go on pay as you go, reconnected me against my wish my tablet sim which I had previously disconnected and charging me. And still prob has been resolved. Once resolved , switching back to my old network. For me vodafone = imcompetent, unreliable, untrustworthy, thief. I have had enough of them.

Mr Andrew Bosmans says:
21 June 2016

It appears Vodafone have been up to this for a while – On Which Legal advice I had an issue before Christmas in which I was cut off after starting a new contract with them for four phones and four lines.

I had a right tussle in which I cancelled all four lines after transferring them to another provider but was hit with a £458 bill which I challenged with Vodafone unsuccessfully.

Which advice was wait 8 weeks then go to the Communications Omudsman which I did. Their case load is immense and there is a patient wait – more so now because it would seem that Vodafone have needed a dedicated case line to aswer queries such is the backlog!

The upshot is I have been awarded a full refund AND compensation for time and effort. Pity really, Id been with Vodafone as a relatively satisfied customer for 20 years with the same number…but with them, it does not count, you are always speaking to some call centre in remote Bangalore or wherever.

So my advice is go for it, complain to Vodafone, keep all your logs of calls and what they say – or better still go for online chat with them then the transcript is kept by you! – wait 8 weeks for a reply, if you dont get a satisfactory response, go to the Ombudsman who may well, given the weight of evidence ( I provided around 100 pieces of evidential paperwork), rule in your favour.

Next obstactle – when does the compensation and recompense arrive?

Great Result Which and thank you for the advice!

Manon Marsden says:
23 June 2016

My contract with Vodafone expired on 31st January 2016. I wrote to them giving 30 days notice, as required on 16th December 2015. Received a letter confirming the disconnection by their customer services.

I asked for a final bill so I could settle the account. They said I should receive one within 4 – 10 days. Did not receive anything. As I paid my bills monthly by direct debit, I stopped my D.Debit in December 2015.

Kept receiving emails saying I owed Vodafone £81.41 for early termination. After numerous emails and communications on their online chats, to rectify their error, I did not get any joy. Still continued saying I owed them this large sum.

To clear my account for the final month of January 2016, I send them a cheque. This should have solve all the problems but I kept receiving demand letter saying I owed them £84.14, which I ignored.

The last straw was when I received a letter dated 14th June 2016, saying it was a final notice and if I did not pay within 14 days, they would register me as a bad debt with a credit agency. They have instructed a debt collector to collect the payment.

I was annoyed and tried to talk to someone at Vodafone with great difficulty – was given the wrong number, being cut off, kept waiting. After about an hour of waiting, thankfully I did managed to speak to customer service who sorted the mistake, after I reminded him that I did not owe them a penny.

Hazel says:
5 July 2016

Below is a complaint I sent to Vodafone in May and then a lady called Lucy started to call my son and spoke to him each week and told him there is a system error and trying to sort it. It is now 6 weeks since she made contact and my son is working abroad and this lady is still saying the same thing to him. I am currently using a resolver from money saving expert website and things are no better. I am at the end of my tether……….

I was a customer with VODAFONE for approximately 10 years paying for 3 phones. During his time I had no issues with them until last year. One day I tried to log on to my account and I couldn’t get my bill to load. After numerous calls I was told that you were changing systems and that is why I couldn’t log on, so I decided to leave. Then my son still had an account with them, which was still being paid by me. He then got his first job and decided to pay for it himself and I was told by your operator that it was very easy to transfer ownership….. Well this is where it became a saga and very stressful as follows:

1. Transfer of ownership was done over the phone (didn’t take the Asian ladies name) in June 2015 and my son gave his bank details. She informed both of us that this is all done and will be in the July statement.
2. A few months after I asked my son if he had the payment taken off his bank and he checked and it hadn’t. Nothing had come off mine, so I had presumed that it was coming off his. He called up and was told it would be sorted.
3. Again we checked in October and my son spoke to a Scottish gentleman called Jamie. He seemed to be very helpful and even spoke to his supervisor and assured him that it was all okay and totally apologetic and said he would not be billed for the money owed, as it was Vodafone’s fault, but it may take time to sort.
4. In January my son noticed it was still not being taken out of his account and called again, but forgot to take the gentleman’s name. He again apologised and said it will definitely be taken off.
5. Then in March I got a bill for £64 and it came off my bank account again, which infuriated me, as I didn’t realise I still had my direct debit active.
6. In April my son and I decided to go in to the Vodafone shop to try and speak to a person face to face to make sense of it all. A young lady (whose name I have forgotten) tried to help us, but told us that she has to phone the same number as we do and was met with the same frustrations as us. She couldn’t find my son’s account on the system, so he yet again had to speak on the phone to give his bank details yet again. When he asked why he was billed for £64 he was told that they don’t know as they couldn’t bring up his bill. Now he is being billed double when it is supposed to be £37 per month. The young lady in the shop told me to cancel my direct debit, because he has given his bank details enough times.
7. Again on 19 April I then got a text to say my son’s bill is £54.80. Why me? He phones up yet again another operator, who was an Irish girl called Kerri. She was again trying to be very helpful and sort it out. He yet again gave his bank details. She told him that she has been dealing recently with another problem like this?? It seems your company is some big mess!! She promised to get back to him in a few days, he is still waiting!!
8. On 30 April I receive another text to say that the payment is overdue, because Vodafone has obviously tried to take it from my account, which I cancelled, on the advice of their employee. You shouldn’t be taking it from me any way, as the bank details are in my name not my son’s.
9. Then on Thursday 12 May my son has his phone cut off, so he can’t make calls or texts. This is what I feared you would do, because of your incompetence.
10. He then spent ages on the phone again telling another operator the same old saga over and over. He was then put on to another person called Heidi and she did put his phone back on, but told him his card is new and needs to be actioned in his bank and this is what he has to do. I have never in my life had to action a card for a direct debit?? I spoke to Heidi also and vented my pent up frustrations on her and told her that my son better not have to pay back what is owed, because he has tried about 10 times to do so! She guaranteed that he wouldn’t.
11. On Friday 13 May my son went to his bank and explained about the payment. They said they don’t know what you are talking about, as there is a direct debit active from Vodafone on his account.

I am appalled at the stress they have put me and my family under just because of a mobile phone. Their system is seriously flawed and dealing with 10 different people does not solve any problems. Not once has anyone contacted my son to find out why there was no payment. How long would it have been before you noticed if he had not called you? I believe in integrity and paying my way in life and I have never owed money to anyone and I have tried to instil this in my own family. I am very concerned that this will give him a bad credit rating when he is only starting out in working life. My credit which is unblemished is now going to be affected. He is going to need his phone for his work and can’t afford for to be cut off and he his tied in to a contract till next March. I wish he wasn’t because we could end it now. I will never return ever as a customer.

Tina says:
17 July 2016

I have been a customer for over 20 years and never missed a payment until they had their new system, all of a sudden I was being threatened with restricted service due to non payment. I queried the amount as this was over what I would normally pay and was told they would put a fraud enquiry on my account as there had been an order for 2 phones which I hadn’t made. That enquiry ended in hours & hours over weeks & weeks of fraught calls by myself to Vodafone about my account but to no avail. They continued to threaten to cut me off if I didn’t pay, I stated I would pay my normal monthly charge and they agreed however they actually took a huge payment for something I hadn’t had and my enquiry fell on lots of deaf , non English speaking customer service staff. I should of left when I had the chance but it will cost me to leave them now. How annoying

duncan lucas says:
18 July 2016

Tina – I am aghast at the number of complaints about customer service at Vodaphone the list is endless . From TP through a wide range of complaint websites — all 1 star out of 5/6 . Web page after web page of complaints and not just the UK . So much so I checked where there service is based -surprise surprise ! the same country BT is getting its service out of — India -Mumbia Maharashtra is one place Goa is another .The India service is so bad that US websites have a customer complaints – India consumer complaints forum and a –bad Vodaphone service club. I have a large amount of info on them now thanks to, US websites and its not pretty reading. They work a 24 hour system and the website I visited had 13803 complaints and thats just one website . Its all about profit Tina you pay cheap wages -you get cheap service but customers pay big $$$ .

john leak says:
24 July 2016

I am presently dealing with vodaphone and have been for the last 4 months over billing problems and have experienced everthing mentioned in above article. Eventually the vodaphone shop in Preston explained about the new billing cycle (ie being billed for an extra 22 days rental – although still not sure this is legal or morally correct) on one excessive bill but after 2 hours convinced me that the second excessive bill immediately after was due to exceeding data usage (I pay for 10GB and had used 13GB). However I did not receive any warning emails or texts advising I was about to exceed usage which is what they had always done previously. After returning home I studied by online bill and within 10 minutes I had discovered that while they had extended the billing period by 22 days they had not allowed an extra 22/30ths of data usage, hence the reason I had exceeded 10GB. 4 months of phone calls (god knows actually how many or how long) and 2 visits to the shop no one was able to work this out. I have now eventually agreed with “Live Chat” a refund of £60 but will now persue some form of compensation for all the time and money I have spent trying to resolve their mistake. However, the reason I have written this response is that If this has happened to me, how many 1000’s of other customers must have been affected by this problem ? Vodaphone customers need to check their bills very carefully. I also intend to discuss the matter with my local MP and national newspapers to get this problem into the public domain. This could be the next PPI scandal !!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Kevin Carrell says:
30 July 2016

I have had problems since the first 4weeks of my contract. They were never mentioned. And 18 month’s later, after an internal decision where I proved my point, even to the point of being advisd benefits of a very attractive nature should be coming my way. An old system auto mailer. Or maybe a new one?

Causes changes to the system that stop, restrict, or financially punish, on the new database. I would love to say deliberately, however I believe that allegedly is legitimate in this case. The fact no one will investigate that little chestnut, is deliberate though.

Computer says no!? After database changes at midnight, and conversations with the same analyst the next day. It was yes.

Who says it departments are not worth it?

Carlpurchase says:
21 September 2016

Hi all, I joined up with Vodafone this year, home phone and broadband. I contacted them on numerous occasions to setup up an account which was already done. When I go on their system to show me my account, it keeps saying that there is no services active on this account. Told them this enough times, last call I made they said it’s done. Sadly it’s not and they have not charged me a penny as the services went live.
I’m a little on edge of what they say if I contacted them again. If they don’t want the monthly cost then it’s their problem. Advice would be great please.

duncan lucas says:
21 September 2016

Carl-all it requires is for Vodafone to hit a few computer keys in the accounts dept. and your account should be activated and show services used , you are not going to get away with a “freebee ” they will charge you in the end. Vodaphone has a website called -vodafone.intelliresponse.com in which it says= need help ? activate your new Vodafone service, if that is not what you need then there is a dropdown – support tab which gives you choices including a complaints section. Personally I would have no hesitation in demanding action from them or I would take my business elsewhere. On the posts on My Vodafone several customers with posts only a month or two ago have the same problem –Vodafone hasnt answered them. Go to MY Vodafone and put in a complaint Carl. There are many customers not happy with Vodafone service response .

Lindsay Mungin says:
2 November 2016

Vodaphone mucked up my direct debit, cut me off and charged me a late payment fee. Totally unacceptable. I was told they new it was themselves to blame. A nightmare but no apology.

Raj says:
9 December 2016

I’ve joined Vodafone this year looking to move over from 02 to Vodafone. Sales team are helpful and that’s the only positive thing i have to say about Vodafone. After that I noticed my bills were overcharged time and time again by hundreds. I duly informed them of the errors and every time i was promised resolution and reimbursement but nothing was resolved. After repeated calls and visiting store speaking to managers again and again to sort out simple billing issue it took Vodafone 4 months to sort out and not once did they call me back even though i was promised every time.
So i decided to cancel my contract at which point they promised me maximum discount to keep me on board, against my instinct i fell for it!!! Biggest mistake of my life, incentive i was promised hasn’t been applied and now Vodafone are denying they ever offered discount!! No notes or recordings, I’ve challenged them on this as i fortunately recorded the details every time, names times dates and conversation details.

Vodafone – verdict you are better of paying more to another network then the scandalous billing issues and promises being broken.
Suffice to say I’m looking to escalate this issue, Vodafone has mis-sold their product and I intend to make a formal complaint to Vodafone, I am also contacting OFCOM to complain and I intend to ask my local newspaper to investigate the blatant lies and un-professionalism of Vodafone after sales service.

mike ruscoe says:
16 January 2017

i have been having ongoing problems since early last year they hadnt taken out the money from my bank so called then to be tols i didnt owe anything as it had been paid which i told then it hadnt the next month was the same and this carried on but my bills were going up more that what my contract was for i spoke to them again with no luck so i cancelled my dd with the bank untill they sort it out last week i had a bill for £755.oo so spoke to them again they couldnt confirm my account over the phone and told me to go to my neaest voda phone shop whic i agreed to do toda y 16/01/2017 i have had a letter from a dept recovery firm demanding £1760.36p so an incease of over £1000 since i spoke to them last week HELP

graham says:
17 January 2017

I have finally resolved my over-billing issues with Vodafone that began when I upgraded my phone in May last year. They have offered me what I consider a derisory 100 GBP in compensation for 8 months of calls to their customer services department, trips to the local shop and seemingly endless and ultimately useless text chats with them. All to try and stop them taking money on a direct debit for a mobile number attached to a devise I had returned to the local shop.

Have other people accepted compensation from Vodafone for recent billing issues? If so I would be interested to know the levels of compensation that they are prepared to go to.

CK says:
2 February 2017

I’m hoping that I’ve not missed the boat on the help front but here goes..

So since the summer Vodafone has been sending me text messages saying that I owe the full amount of my contract as opposed to the monthly payments I had agreed with.. I spoke to Vodafone, they advised me not to pay my bill as they had no way of accepting payments less than what their faulty system was requesting and told that they would be back in touch when they had a solution. So now they are contacting me and basically asking me either to cough up the ~£350 or pay half of that over the next two months – which I obviously cannot afford considering I agreed to a £30 a month contract.. What are my rights in this situation??

duncan lucas says:
2 February 2017

I don’t believe this ! Vodaphone unlike most big companies REFUSE to print their terms + Conditions on the WEB , in other Convo,s I could help people out by reading the legal points and replying . Not so Vodaphone EACH individual customer must apply PERSONALLY to Vodaphone . You would think you were trying to join MI6 , it means they can vary it to suite themselves . CK in NORMAL circumstances they are breaking the contract they have with you by changing the conditions you agreed to on taking out the contract. What they are going to say-well YOU broke it because you didn’t pay in contract time terms thats ********* business practice (trying to keep within the law ) BUT as I cant obtain the terms+conditions I am stuck for a better answer . Its not your fault their computer wouldn’t accept payment . What I will do is check to see if this type of practice has been criticised on the web officially then it becomes public knowledge and I can post what I really think. Vodaphone has moved all their customers onto a new computer dealing with all aspects of its service , this has led to complaints to OFCOM to go through the roof they have been advised if Vodaphone wont budge then you should escalate it to Ofcom,s, approved dispute resolution scheme.

Rosemarie says:
21 May 2017

I have been a Vodafone customer for 13 years. I trusted Vodafone as everything was great for tye first few years.then last year I noticed my bill almost doubled.I phoned Vodafone and they knew it was not right and sorted it. I then started to look back all my bill. To my shock for about 5 years they had been charging me for things I used or had. I contacted them and was basically shouted at by customer services, I was trying to explain where and when it all started but he would not listen. For months I was neve off the phone as I would ask for copies of my bills that I did not have, was give the run around for almost 5 months. I then said I would pay no more and and was going to ombudsman to get it resolved. I was not owe them money but they cut my phone off and told me I would get it back on when they had requested paperwork that they had to get back within theor own company. A man named omar in customer resolutions team blatantly lied to me on the phone and he and his senior left me on hold for almost an hour for no reason. All this resulted in bank charges even affecting my credit scoreand was paying for a phone contract that they turned off.luckily I had all the evidence to prove that they had been over charging me. They then offered me me £357. Off my bill but I was never even owe that money in the first place so all they were doing was correcting their mistakes. I spent 7 months having to get it sorted some days I would have to call 5 or 6 times as they would say yes sort it now then wasn’t. For all the hassle and stress of being lied to almost every day for 7 months having no phone and credit score affected. They offered me nothing. They said as a good will gesture they would wipe the bill that I never owed them. That was only for last year. I will now be going back to ombudsman with all my evidence of bills bank statements of when it started 5 as I never got the past bills resolved. Feel totally let down by a company I had been with 13 years and was treated in a discussing manner through it all. Can definitely say I won’t be renewing my contact and wI’ll be not recommending them to friends and family

duncan lucas says:
21 May 2017

Your post is shocking Rosemarie and the WWW is full of complaints about customer service from Vodaphone- Australia-USA- Egypt- India – every part of the globe that has a Vodaphone “service ” reams of webpages complaining of rude, aggressive, arrogant , lying service , and how can I post this ? because website after website in every country has customers complaining of this treatment—and worse !! Its not just “in the public domain ” its broadcast on every social website including the big worldwide ones . I can not accept that Vodaphone “dont know about this ” you would need to be dead in your grave not to see. hear the comments, British newspapers Australian newspapers , , Indian newspapers it just goes on . My question is –if this is a British company then its doing a grand job of bringing down this countries prestige , the government must know about this but because of British “lax laws in relation to businesses they ,seemingly can run roughshod over British citizens . On the other hand Vodaphone have sold up in the USA to Verizon for $130 Billion and I can work out why , as I have posted many times the US Federal Authorities look after US citizens and wouldn’t let this type of thing go unchallenged not just fines but restriction of business , depending on individual States as well introducing State legislation. You know what USA Today newspaper says — First headline—the largest US wireless carrier is NOW 100 % American- good for them !

duncan lucas says:
21 May 2017

NYSE- London-Vodaphone Group PLC(VOD.LN ) 5 days ago- set for more profit+gains in the current year after achieving its target for fiscal year -2017 -adjusted earnings -March 31st -rose 3.4 % to 15.8 BILLION euros . I am sure the multitude of people including Rosemarie have “helped ” here. VOD Group market capital-76.32 Billion ($) Why not contact head office ? – Vodaphone House , the Connection Newbury, RG14-2FN -phone – 0163533251 maybe you will get better attention ?

Lauren says:
23 May 2017

Please can someone offer me some advice. I took out a contract with Vodafone in 2012, first couple of months everything was fine. I had a DD set up, so didn’t check my account on a regular basis, I also had a works mobile through the company I worked for and wifi at home, hadn’t been abroad etc. so there was no reason for my bill to rise significantly. However when I noticed that several hundred pounds a month had been leaving my account over a period of 6 months (I found this out, as several of my payments bounced one month and I budget quite tightly so know what is going in should cover what is going out as long as there are no drastic changes and nothing unexpected) I contact my bank and then Vodafone to query it. I was confused and assumed that there had clearly been some mistake on Vodafone’s part, that this would be simple to investigate and resolve. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Upon speaking to Vodafone the first time (of many many phone calls to come) round about this issue, their customer service representative informed me that it was my own fault for not checking my bills more regularly and basically said why should they do anything about it, if I couldn’t be bothered to check my account. I’m sure you can understand how astounded I was by this. I am a single mother of two, who also works full time, so checking my account with Vodafone monthly to make sure they had not made any mistakes (should I really have needed to do this with ) was not something I considered I needed to add to my to do list. I asked to speak with manager, multiple phone calls ensured, all along the same lines. I explained that the figures couldn’t be right and they said there was nothing they could do. I even asked them where the substantial amount of charges were coming from, one person told me it was calls, another data but no one would provide me with a breakdown or any detail (my normal contract amount was around £60 and I was being billed between £115 and £250), eventually someone suggested I go into a store as there must be something wrong with my phone. I went into the Altrincham Vodafone store, explained to the guy my issue. He was very nice about it, said clearly something was not right and swapped out the sim car. He also suggested that maybe my phone was making internet calls every time I made a phone call and maybe this was contributing to the substantial and unexplained charges, although he wasn’t sure if this was possible ad unable to explain if this was the case how this could be prevented. Still worried, I went into Carfone Warehouse Geek squad a few doors down from the vodafone store and asked them whether they had any advice. They said that my phone (an old LG Optimus model) was incapable of even connecting to the internet whilst making a phone call at the same time, so that could not be the case. Even so they recommended I take the sim card out of the phone for a month and not use it (I was luckily able to rely on my works phone in the interim, as I barely used my personal), so this is what I did. I actually left the sim card out for nearly two months and continued to ring Vodafone in the meantime to explain what I had done and try to get the issue resolved about the unexplained charges. During the time the sim card was not in my phone, i was charged £257 one month and £227 the next which was again taken out of my account by DD. I rang Vodafone each time and explained that this was impossible as the sim card was not in use, they said they would look into it and no one ever got back to me. On one of my last phone calls to them I was so upset as they had overcharged me by over £800 at this point, I explained that all I was asking was for this to be investigated, be able to trust that my bills would be accurate and for them to refund any moneys that had been taken by mistake. I also explained that I was unable to use my Vodafone account as I was worried that it was just going to keep bleeding me dry each month. Again they were less than helpful, on each call there seemed to be little if any record of previous calls and it was like talking to a brick wall. Eventually I asked them to cancel my contract, I explained that I knew I had 8 months left of an 18 month contract and there may be some cancellation fee, which I would be happy to pay as soon as they had sorted out their issue and were able to account for the overpayments that I had already made. They said someone was going to call me back and they never did. I rang my bank as I had to cancel the DD and explained to them the situation. My bank investigated the matter and actually claimed back the £800 overpayment on my behalf. I rang Vodafone again and explained and again requested that my account be cancelled and that they resolve the issues as I was still getting bills from them. As I understood it, my account was being cancelled and the case looked into. The last time I rang Vodafone was in April or May 2013.
The next I hear about this is nearly a year later from their debt collection agency. I explained to them the situation and they said they would go back to Vodafone and put it on hold until they had a response. I had several letter from them to my new address and rang them to explain the situation each time and each time it was as if they had know nothing about the last conversation (surely they must keep notes of phone calls).
The next I hear about this is via my credit rating, where I find out a CCJ has been put against my name to the tune of £1,418. Around the same time I also find out that my application for a new tenancy on a house which I hoping to move into with my children in just over two weeks time has been declined. All checks were passed with flying colours other than the credit search which only shows this CCJ. I have until 5pm today to provide proof to the letting agent that this is a mistake by Vodafone and not me or the next Applicant will be put through instead. I am now panicking. I have spent over an hour on the phone to Vodafone today (note their customer services are far more polite and are at least trying to help, compared with how they were several years ago when the issue was initially going on) all they can do is send me an email, saying this is being looked into by their complaints team and it will take four days for their complaints team to come back to me. It has taken months to find this house, in an area where houses go way to quickly, finally I find something that is perfect for me and the children, paid the £150 application fee (which I will lose if I don’t get the house) and now it has been scuppered because Vodafone quite clearly had some technical issues a few years ago. I understand that migrating from legacy systems can cause issue, problems happen in every line of work, but what I can’t understand or accept is how it was dealt with by their customer services team, the fact that it was never properly investigated or resolved.

Please can someone advise the best and fastest way to move forward with this? Thank you in advance.

Lauren says:
23 May 2017

Please can someone offer me some advice. I took out a contract with Vodafone in 2012, first couple of months everything was fine. I had a DD set up, so didn’t check my account on a regular basis, I also had a works mobile through the company I worked for and wifi at home, hadn’t been abroad etc. so there was no reason for my bill to rise significantly. However when I noticed that several hundred pounds a month had been leaving my account over a period of 6 months (I found this out, as several of my payments bounced one month and I budget quite tightly so know what is going in should cover what is going out as long as there are no drastic changes and nothing unexpected) I contact my bank and then Vodafone to query it. I was confused and assumed that there had clearly been some mistake on Vodafone’s part, that this would be simple to investigate and resolve. I couldn’t have been more wrong. Upon speaking to Vodafone the first time (of many many phone calls to come) round about this issue, their customer service representative informed me that it was my own fault for not checking my bills more regularly and basically said why should they do anything about it, if I couldn’t be bothered to check my account. I’m sure you can understand how astounded I was by this. I am a single mother of two, who also works full time, so checking my account with Vodafone monthly to make sure they had not made any mistakes (should I really have needed to do this with ) was not something I considered I needed to add to my to do list. I asked to speak with manager, multiple phone calls ensured, all along the same lines. I explained that the figures couldn’t be right and they said there was nothing they could do. I even asked them where the substantial amount of charges were coming from, one person told me it was calls, another data but no one would provide me with a breakdown or any detail (my normal contract amount was around £60 and I was being billed between £115 and £250), eventually someone suggested I go into a store as there must be something wrong with my phone. I went into the Altrincham Vodafone store, explained to the guy my issue. He was very nice about it, said clearly something was not right and swapped out the sim car. He also suggested that maybe my phone was making internet calls every time I made a phone call and maybe this was contributing to the substantial and unexplained charges, although he wasn’t sure if this was possible ad unable to explain if this was the case how this could be prevented. Still worried, I went into Carfone Warehouse Geek squad a few doors down from the vodafone store and asked them whether they had any advice. They said that my phone (an old LG Optimus model) was incapable of even connecting to the internet whilst making a phone call at the same time, so that could not be the case. Even so they recommended I take the sim card out of the phone for a month and not use it (I was luckily able to rely on my works phone in the interim, as I barely used my personal), so this is what I did. I actually left the sim card out for nearly two months and continued to ring vodafone in the meantime to explain what I had done and try to get the issue resolved about the unexplained charges. During the time the sim card was not in my phone, i was charged £257 one month and £227 the next which was again taken out of my account by DD. I rang vodafone each time and explained that this was impossible as the sim card was not in use, they said they would look into it and no one ever got back to me. On one of my last phone calls to them I was so upset as they had overcharged me by over £800 at this point, I explained that all I was asking was for this to be investigated, be able to trust that my bills would be accurate and for them to refund any moneys that had been taken by mistake. I also explained that I was unable to use my Vodafone account as I was worried that it was just going to keep bleeding me dry each month. Again they were less than helpful, on each call there seemed to be little if any record of previous calls amd it was like talking to a brick wall. Eventually I asked them to cancel my contract, I explained that I knew I had 8 months left of an 18 month contract and there may be some cancellation fee, which I would be happy to pay as soon as they had sorted out their issue and were able to account for the overpayments that I had already made. They said someone was going to call me back and they never did. I rang my bank as I had to cancel the DD and explained to them the situation. My bank investigated the matter and actually claimed back the £800 overpayment on my behalf. I rang Vodafone again and explained and again requested that my account be cancelled and that they resolve the issues as I was still getting bills from them. As I understood it, my account was being cancelled and the case looked into. The last time I rang Vodafone was in April or May 2013.
The next I hear about this is nearly a year later from their debt collection agency. I explained to them the situation and they said they would go back to Vodafone and put it on hold until they had a response. I had several letter from them to my new address and rang them to explain the situation each time and each time it was as if they had know nothing about the last conversation (surely they must keep notes of phone calls).
The next I hear about this is via my credit rating, where I find out a CCJ has been put against my name to the tune of £1,418. Around the same time I also find out that my application for a new tenancy on a house which I hoping to move into with my children in just over two weeks time has been declined. All checks were passed with flying colours other than the credit search which only shows this CCJ. I have until 5pm today to provide proof to the letting agent that this is a mistake by Vodafone and not me or the next Applicant will be put through instead. I am now panicking. I have spent over an hour on the phone to Vodafone today (note their customer services are far more polite and are at least trying to help, compared with how they were several years ago when the issue was initially going on) all they can do is send me an email, saying this is being looked into by their complaints team and it will take four days for their complaints team to come back to me. duncan lucas says:
23 May 2017

Contact a lawyer at once Lauren , you should never have had to go through all this dreadful situation, its Vodaphone,s fault for not sorting this out with you . You have the legal right to a breakdown in all your charges from a telephone company , BT whom I am with would supply me as well as it being available on MY BT . Its Vodaphones administration problem , the arrogance is beyond belief. Contact the Ombudsman services for this country , but this has gone so far that its affected your whole life , they obtained a CCJ -how – did you not contest it ? I would be on my bike and visiting a good lawyer and taking Vodaphone to court-pronto . British company ?? – using hard-nosed US big business tactics . Vodaphone – no shame , no manners , wont take the blame for their own faults , who do they think they are -GOD ???? or maybe its Yahweh . Disgusting !!!!

Lauren says:
23 May 2017

Hi Duncan,

Thank you for your response.

I think this is the route I am going to have to go down. I was hoping to avoid it, as I understand that small claims courts cost, but can’t believe they can get away with this. Have just spoken to another of their customer service representatives who was quite aggressive. He said it is impossible for that to happen. I agreed that it should be, which is why I don’t understand and was looking to get it investigated. He said it isn’t customer services fault if I racked up charges, even after explaining to him that I hadn’t. He said he had a breakdown in front of him and was going to email them to me and then said he couldn’t as I email is not working, even though I received an email to the same email address from them 20 minutes before that.

He said his name was Kila and I asked him whether he had a id number or operator number he could give to me, he said they weren’t allowed to give them out. He kept saying I he couldn’t help, so I asked to speak to his manager, whom he said is not available, so I said there must be someone senior working in their department and that I would happily hold. He responded sarcastically saying “yeah ok, if you want to hold for two days”, so i pointed out that this was clearly sarcasm and asked whether he though this was good customer service, to which he responded, yes, absolutely, I do. OK, you can hold and put the phone down on me.

I can’t believe people in business can treat each other like this.

Regarding the CCJ, I had moved house, so did not know about the CCJ until it already existed, although Vodafone had my email address and I had previously given their debt collection company my new telephone number.

Thank you for your comments, I will seek legal advice.

duncan lucas says:
23 May 2017

I see OFCOM has fined Vodaphone $4.6 million for its customer “service ” for those wanting a bit of light relief on the Vodaphone subject read this comical+ sarcastic letter written to the head of Vodaphone by a business man in 2008 : http://www.dearcustomerrealations.com/best-ever-complaint-letters/vodaphone-a-communicational-conundrum/ most browsers come up with Vodaphone publicity dept instead of scathing comments. BlackRock investments hold a lot of shares – American Global Investment management , worlds largest asset manager . Ah ! I have got them -total shares-671 institutional holders -275,451,112 total shares held , I have download the first 3 pages running to 40+ but yes guess who owns the biggest shares all the well known American “suspects ” well at least I know them and think World Banks/ IMF etc and their owners.

[Sorry Duncan, your comment has been edited to align with our Community Guidelines. Thanks, mods]

