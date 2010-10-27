/ Technology

‘Unlimited’ mobile use should do what it says on the tin

45
Unlimited texts and unlimited web data
Profile photo of Ceri Stanaway Ceri Stanaway Head of the Which? Money and Travel Research Group
Comments 45

Don’t be fooled by claims of unlimited mobile phone internet or unlimited texts by many mobile operators. You could actually be left paying a fortune for exceeding your ‘unlimits’.

I’ve just received a text from my current mobile provider, reminding me that my unlimited mobile internet use has come to an end. From now on, my data allowance will be capped at 500MB.

You might think I’d be a tad peeved at this news – but far from it. Instead, I’m pleased that my provider is being honest about the limits it’s imposing, rather than continuing to offer a so-called ‘unlimited’ deal with a host of small-print strings attached.

Know your unlimited limits

Several mobile operators – including 3, O2 and Vodafone – have done away with false claims of unlimited mobile internet in favour of realistic usage caps. But others, I’m sad to say, have yet to see the light.

  • Orange’s ‘Panther’ tariffs offer unlimited texts and internet, but texts are restricted to 3,000 per month and mobile data to 1GB per month. Exceeding your fair usage could mean restricted use or the benefit being withdrawn from your account.
  • T-Mobile promises unlimited data on a number of its mobile deals, but has a ‘fair usage’ limit of 1GB a month. It says it won’t charge you for exceeding it, but may restrict your use ‘depending on how often you go over your amount and by how much.’
  • Tesco’s ‘unlimited’ mobile internet contracts restrict users to 500MB per month (iPhone users get 1GB). If you exceed this Tesco could impose further charges or move you to another tariff.
  • Virgin – which is otherwise highly regarded by its customers according to Which? surveys – also sets a mobile internet ‘fair usage’ limit of 1GB a month on its unlimited packages. It reserves the right to charge for exceeding this at their standard rate. The same rule applies to ‘unlimited’ calls and texts, which are restricted to 3,000 apiece per month.

Tesco, O2 and Vodafone all offer unlimited call and/or text deals to which they apply fair usage policies – but each say these will only apply if your use is ‘excessive’ or adversely affects other users. It’s not quite clear what would be deemed ‘excessive’.

Generous allowances don’t need dressing up

Why on earth do operators bother with this level of jiggery pokery? In mobile internet terms, 1GB is a hefty chunk of data and unlikely to put most prospective customers off. So why not just advertise that limit, rather than hiding it in small print.

Likewise, I can’t imagine even prolific texters being put off by an overt texting cap of 3,000 texts per month – I’d risk repetitive strain injury if I tried to send 100 texts a day.

On the other hand, even if ‘fair usage’ limits will never affect you, I think you’d have a right to be upset on principle to discover your provider engaging in false advertising.

So, mobile providers, try a little honesty and make sure your customers know their limits.

Comments
45
Guest
Sophie Gilbert says:
28 October 2010

Why may the word “unlimited” be legally used when what is offered is limited? This shouldn’t have to do with honesty (pah!) but with the law saying “you may not use that word unless what you offer is unlimited”.

2
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of scott1984_fp
Guest
Scott A J Reynolds says:
28 October 2010

Definition of “unlimited” in the Oxford English Dictionary: (adjective) not limited or restricted in terms of number, quantity, or extent.

Tesco Mobile Pay As You Go (PAYG) do not offer true 100% unlimited deals/packages &/or unlimited internet access mobile internet access for £2.00p a week & only offer 100 mb’s a week & there terms & conditions (t&c’s) are hidden, they are not clear & then they charge £4.00p per mega bite without any warning 🙁 :/

Its a shame there’s no reviews on Asda Mobile & Talk-Mobile,

&

Not forgetting the best sim card only mobile pay as you go (PAYG) network run & backed by O2/Telefónica who offer 100% true unlimited deals/packages through 30 days goody bags 🙂

Inderpendent research & reviews on GiffGaff.com at: http://reynolds1984.multiply.com/journal/item/290

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of Ceri Stanaway
Guest
Ceri Stanaway says:
28 October 2010

Thanks very much for this and all your comments Scott – nice to have someone agree with my views on ‘unlimited’ deals so wholeheartedly.

My summaries of ‘unlimited’ policies were meant as a snapshot to get the point across rather than a comprehensive review of all tariffs. So I ‘limited’ myself to looking at the pay-monthly policies for a range of the most popular providers. Always good to read about the real-life experiences and recommendations of our readers to add an extra dimension.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Steven says:
28 October 2010

I work for a phone network and the logic behind saying ‘unlimited’ is ecause most people don’t go near the fair use limit (a recent stay suggested that approximately 98.5% of users do not go over he allowance) and that people do not understand limits like ‘750Mb’ or ‘1GB’. That is one of the most common questions I encounter when selling, ‘How long does 500Mb give me?’

I’m not saying I agree with the networks, I often wonder what the reasons for having such a fair use policy is if 98.5% do not use anything near it. Surely it should be an internal measure rather than imposed on customers?

That said, my data allowance has a fair use policy of 750mb and I used about 850 2 months ag and 1GB last month, and nothing has been said.

Sent from my iPhone using my ‘unlimited’ data 😉

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of scott1984_fp
Guest
Scott A J Reynolds says:
28 October 2010

Definition of “Unlimited” in the Oxford English Dictionary: (adjective) Not limited or restricted in terms of number, quantity, or extent:

63336: Unlimited means: not limited or restricted in terms of number, quantity, or extent; eg. the oxygen supply was unlimited. It can also refer to a company.

Definition of “Unlimited” in the Oxford English Dictionary: (adjective) Not limited or restricted in terms of number, quantity, or extent.

From 118 118, 63336, 66000, 🙂 😛

You can’t have unlimited packages/deals with an fair usage policy/policies, as that’s not unlimited, its called: capped/limited 🙁 :/

I don’t thin Tesco Mobile’s unlimited mobile payg for £2.00p isn’t unmlimited & in fact it’s capped to 100 mb’s a week 🙁 :/

Orange Mobile never offered true unlimited text messages either 🙁 :/

[Hi Scott, we’ve edited your comment to remove capped up text, and the capitals at the beginning of every word. It’s a bit difficult to read! Thanks.]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Rosie P-S says:
28 October 2010

I agree with Sophie, the word ‘unlimited’ should not be used when it clearly isn’t.

Thanks for bringing this to people’s attention. I’ve just looked in to my latest Orange bill (Dolphin tariff) It appears that the reason for my slightly-higher-than-usual bill this month is because I’ve gone over my ‘data limit’ of my ‘unlimited data use package’.

But is there anything we can do about it? Can we get a refund? Can we dispute our ‘limits’? I expect not, just as I expect my ‘limit’ is in the small print…

I have heard before that ‘unlimited’ texts are capped but when I raised this with someone at Orange, they convinced me that there are no such caps on text messages. Unfortunately I don’t send 3000 texts a month to check how true this is.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of scott1984_fp
Guest
Scott A J Reynolds says:
28 October 2010

I got an full refund from PAYG Tesco Mobile of £37.00p,

But if I wasn’t on PAYG, I would have got an bill in the hundreds of pounds area 🙁 :/

Tesco PAYG Mobile, said the refund was an good will gusture & not a sign of wrong/guilt 🙁 :/

I suggest you all move to GiffGaff.com, its the best thing I’ve done 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Michael Lea says:
15 August 2014

That’s not entirely true, I’m a giffgaff customer and can get ‘unlimited’ data on £12, £15 and £20 price plans with varying amounts of texts and minutes, however I recently received an email from giffgaff warning me that my data usage is above and beyond the fair use policy and if I continue to exceed this cap, I will be unable to purchase such price plans in future and have to pay for calls, texts and data per unit. You just have to check what’s available on the likes of http://www.moneysavingexpert.com

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of scott1984_fp
Guest
Scott A J Reynolds says:
28 October 2010

I think this is the next big unfair & unlawful bank charges & will be claiming back unfair mobile charges that go over the so called unlimited deals & packages 🙁 :/

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of scott1984_fp
Guest
Scott A J Reynolds says:
28 October 2010

Sorry about My odd ocd traits/habbits with Caps on every word 🙁 :/

I am working on it :/

I’ve e-mailed My local Labour MP to find out why The ASA allow the word ” UNLIMITED ” be used when an mobile network is not offering real unlimited deals/packages & I’ve asked Her to write to OfCom & so on.

I’ve used moth networks from Vodafone,Virgin Mobile, 3G, BT Cellnet, Orange Mobile, Tesco PAYG Mobile, & Some on contracts & some on PAYG,

All horrible & sneaky with either mobile insurance covers/pay outs, From not offering real good deals or packages & None offering real UNLIMITED deals/packages.

Since being screwed over by Tesco PAYG Mobile, I left them going to GiffGaff.Com, But I did My research & checked them in detail so I wouldn’t get fooled again about UNLIMITED deals/packages, Bee with GiffGaff.Com for a few weeks/1-2 months & I’ve never looked back 🙂

My Mum’s joined GiffGaff.Com with Her existing mobile number, After Orange PAYG kept taking away all Her mobile credit, Claiming She’d been using Her mobile to access pictures of cars on the mobile internet, My Mum can’t access the internet on an PC with out the odd help from others, Let alone on an mobile phone :/

My Mum was left out of contact with friends & family for months on end, Now with GiffGaff.Com She can text anyone unlimited for an 30 £10 GiffGaff.Com Goody Bag, Which You can change every 30 days & Alos Emerencgy credit.

My Boyfriends joined GiffGaff.Com too, His just not got His PAC Code From Orange PAYG Mobile yet.

I’ve earned around twenty pounds in GiffGaff.Com points so far 🙂

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Anne says:
29 October 2010

Not all the caps are imposed, though. I have a Vodafone unlimited texts and internet plan. I am such a prolific texter (what can I say, my partner works away a lot so we’re always texting) I do sometimes exceed the limit – and have never been charged for going over it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Chris says:
31 October 2010

On Virgin PAYG it allows 25mb for 30p per day as I did not notice this limit when I first used it I was charged and extra £6. My own fault. But it woud be helpfull is they texed when the limit is reached.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of gully
Guest
Andrew says:
2 November 2010

I am with O2 and used to have a monthly contract with 600 texts included. This meant that when overseas each text that I sent used up 4 of my allowance. I now have a supposedly better deal with unlimited texts – but have received a substantial bill for recent overseas texts! So limited is better….

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
David says:
2 November 2010

I am currently on a monthly tariff with Vodafone using a Blackberry. Just thinking of upgrading to an iPhone but I have read many comments on the VF forums expressing concern about the data caps. I rely on e-mail and get a great service on a Blackberry tariff with no (apparent) cap but to replicate the service on an iPhone I would be looking to implement “push” e-mail and am concerned that I will end up surcharged for data. I cannot see any definite policy, so for the moment the Blackberry looks like winning the contest. Sorry iPhone, but as I cannot be sure that I will end up having to pay even more it looks like it will be a win for Blackberry for my needs, but it would be nice to see the mobile operators being forced to adopt a honest strategy, after all, they already make enough money from us humble users!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Colin says:
2 November 2010

I have ‘unlimited’ texts on my mobile contract; in fact they are limited to 3000 per month. That’s around 100 per day every day. Does anyone ever send that many? To me for all practical purposes that’s unlimited.
As for the internet, I get an allowance of 500mb, and I would love to know what that means in practical terms.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of scott1984_fp
Guest
Scott A J Reynolds says:
10 November 2010

That’s not unmlimited by any means 🙁 :/

So times even if You have 3000 text messages for free, they will charge/break the terms & conditions, If they feel You texting a lot in a day :/

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Brendan says:
3 November 2010

I had a very bad experience with Virgin. Not only are their “unlimited” levels very easily exceeded, but above this limit the charges increase by approximately 100 fold. So, if the 30p limit is exceeded by a factor of two, you don’t pay 60p, but more like £30!!
I wrote and complained about this highly misleading and unfair “trap” but did not get any sympathy, let alone a refund. I was told that their lawyers considered it legal. This seamed to be a deliberate attempt to mislead customers and make money. Speaking to their (usually good) Virgin customer services was useless, as they had no idea about data quantities, and continually got mixed up between a kb, mb and gb.

I do believe that they have changed their practices in the last few weeks to get rid of these unfair practices.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Jonnae says:
17 November 2010

I know what you mean, I had a similar experience with Virgin. I was on the virgin media customer’s 300 mins+300 texts and 30p/day “unlimited” internet deal which is basically pay as you go by direct debit with an airtime bundle.

One day I decided to try out mobile internet and watched 4 music videos on youtube via my mobile, a total of about 15mins of actual watchable streaming video (though it took longer to download/catch up) thinking it should be within the 25MB, 30p daily limit or if not maybe slightly over and not that expensive. I then got a bill for £176 for the resulting 111MB used, absolutely no warning, no cutting off for exceeding the limit and no sympathy at all when I phoned and emailed to complain (well at first not so much complain as try to work out what on earth had happened as I was convinced it must be a mistake). All they did was explain at length the (un)fair use policy of the (un)limited internet they advertise so enthusiastically and the technical inefficiencies of streaming data use (basically you shouldnt do it). Over the so called unlimited daily allowance of 25MB the rate goes to £2 per MB so it’s very easy to run up ridiculous amounts quickly with no warning.

I have now sacked the mobile contract and moved to PAYG with ASDA mobile who just charge 20p per MB with no silly claims and I have also cut back my Virgin media services to bare minimum so I’ll get the money back that way (and it’ll do me good not to watch so much cable TV too). I’m happy not to be dealing with them so much any more. Unfortunately it seems like everything else you have to vote with your feet these days and keep moving when the inevitable rip off starts.

On the plus side they have now changed their charges on that tariff so usage over the 25MB is charged at £1.69 flat rate which is very good but doesn’t help me now. I haven’t seen the unlimited internet 30p a day claim advertised so much recently and I think oftel or someone may have had words with them. I wonder if there is some way of claiming back retrospectively as with the unfair bank charges thing if it has indeed been proved to be unfair.

Virgin’s customer service, as you say, is generally very good – very polite and friendly but stops short of being able to do anything really useful about things like this. What they have offered me is what my old boss at work used to call a grin f**k (politely smiling while shafting you)!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
John says:
3 November 2010

Why doesn’t this just fall foul of consumer protection and in particular trading standards?
Why can they desribe it as Unlimited when it is clearly not?
They couldn’t describe it as white and sell you a black one saying its all a shade of gray anyway?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of scott1984_fp
Guest
Scott A J Reynolds says:
10 November 2010

Because sadly ASA, OfCom, Are WEAK & Do Not Frighten Or Scare BIG COMPANIES 🙁 :/

We need tougher WatchDogs with less fines, But more make changes.

Unlimited will never change in dictounary 🙁 :/

Sorry about My spelling 🙁 :/

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Perera says:
10 November 2010

We better change the meaning of ‘Unlimited’ in the dictionary. Mobile companies are good at ripping off their customers using these kind of misleading keywords. Their customer services team cannot define the meaning of ‘unlimited’ as one would say it’s unlimited then someone else talks about their fair use policy which they do not emphasis when selling. OfCom is silly enough to allow these companies to over charge the innocent customers like this.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Ceri Stanaway
Guest
Ceri Stanaway says:
15 December 2010

Quick update on Virgin’s mobile web limits – having met with them this morning they’ve confirmed that they’ve just changed their ‘unlimited’ mobile web advertising and started using sensible caps instead (either 500MB or 1GB depending on your mobile phone package).

I’m glad they’ve taken account of the concerns I raised above and opted for a more honest approach.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Chris says:
19 September 2011

is there anything we can do when we have been miss sold unlimited Web by Virgin?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Christopher Reynolds
Guest
Christopher@Which? says:
17 December 2010

Update:

3 has introduced a rather brave tariff that genuinely offers unlimited data.

It’s called ‘All you can eat’ and there’s no fair use policies, no marketing tricks (honestly, we called them up and asked). You can download as much as you like at a flat rate.

http://blogs.which.co.uk/mobile/mobile-phone-tariffs/3-offers-true-unlimited-data/

“Unlimited had bad connotations,” a 3 rep told us. “Which is why 3 is branding this tariff as ‘all you can eat,’ rather than ‘unlimited.’”

3’s being quite clever here. It probably realises that it doesn’t have a large enough user base for the ‘All you can eat’ tariff to put any real strain on its network. But by offering such a tariff – which genuinely is unlimited – it puts a lot of pressure on the other big operators to change their ways.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Mark says:
11 January 2011

That’s great, but who knows how much 1GB is? I have a Blackberry and there is no way of finding out how much data you are using from the phone, you have to wait for the bill, which will be way too late. If four YouTube videos do it, it will be easy to go over without knowing.

I have a £178 virgin mobile charge at the moment on a £20/month tariff with “unlimited” texts and 1GB internet. I only know because they locked the phone because it hit a credit limit, no warning call or text when the fair use limit was breached(I assume it is texts, but dont know for sure, as BB does not have a text counter either) Virgin cant tell me until the bill is published

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
alan cripps says:
26 January 2011

my little girl (14 ) has just falled foul of virgins unlimited text offer ,and i now have a bill for £291 instead of £15 .when i spoke to virgin and explained it says unlimited they seemed unable to understand a basic word .i have asked them to review all of their advertising and if required will take it to court to test if unlimited should be what it says .they say on the subject of misselling that they will not mislead customers i would say this is clearly misleading. i don,t think this should be allowed to rest and wonder the best way forward someone has to stand up for the customer .

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
SimonH says:
29 June 2011

I’ve just had the same problem with my daughter on her Virgin 200 mins + “unlimited” texts SIM-only contract. Should be £10.21 a month, the latest bill came through at £74 due to her going about 500 texts over that limit.

I rang Customer Support and the person I spoke to was quite abrupt and told me he wasn’t going to credit back the extra fees. So I emailed someone reasonably high up in Virgin Media and explained my problem politely, they rang me back within an hour to apologise and say that when customers go over their limit the first time, Customer Support are supposed to clarify the fair use limits with them and waive the extra fees in that instance. He told me my account would be credited back with those fees.

So thumbs down for normal Customer Support, thumbs up for the Executive team (if you know how to get their attention!), but I’m afraid a huge thumbs-down for companies continuing to use the misleading term “unlimited” when that’s not what they mean, and when most customers would be perfectly happy if the package was called “200 minutes / 3000 texts” or whatever. I don’t know what they think they’re gaining by calling it unlimited.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Martine says:
15 February 2011

I have a new Blackberry 8520 on Virgin contract with “unlimited Blackberry email” and “unlimited Blackberry messenger” and “1GB mobile web”.
I would like to know if the “1GB mobile web” is for using BBM and BB email?
Customer servcies give different information at different times.
One said the 1GB mobile web is used for all BB data services.
Another said there is a separate BB internet which is extra to the 1GB mobile web in my contract – he said the 2 internet services are included in my contract.
Hopefully someone here can explain to me and thank you in advance for any help.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
20 March 2011

Ceri wrote: So, mobile providers, try a little honesty and make sure your customers know their limits.

Thanks for that, but every company offering products and services be honest too.

What is the point in having the Advertising Standards Authority when dishonesty and misrepresentation are so common.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Tracey says:
29 April 2011

I have just had the hard sale in an orange store where they described the internet as unlimited. My son 15 and a heavy gamer wanted a gaming phone and the man steared us to the windows phone with reassuring me there was no chance of me getting any extra costs added to the bill for going over any tariffs as unlimited.

Get home and the phone kept warning about data usage and fees when testing it so i rang them to be told they legally can describe 750mb as unlimited and I feel this is wrong and playing on their own customers believing them.

Worse to come as in the head office said they were happy we left the store understanding the unlimited refered to 750mb. Nope they said unlimited no risk or incurring costs as this phone was going to a 15 year old.

Rang them and pretended to be new customer and again they played on the unlimited so I added waht is 750mb then and you could cut the silence.

Recorded call with executive office who say they can legally sell 750mb of data as unlimited, therefore I believe certain of their staff dont want to explain the limits, yet happy to right it on a contract refer to it as unlimited in tiny tiny handwriting when tell them I cant read the form due to eyesight and it being so so small, so he says this is your 600 mins, this is your texts and this is your unlimited internet pointing at what i later find is 750mb.

When ring to query why say unlimited when it is read as 750mb and told because we legally have to sell it as unlimited by their sales team over the phone.

Left me wanting them to cancel the contracts due to feeling misled and them saying nope.

They also told me on the first call my contract was invalid due to them inputting the wrong call plan and than rather than 600mins we had 300 mins, but they would not honor the contract and go back to store.

So I say if they can when suit say they will void or not honor a contract, why when feel missold can they suddenly find the contract valid again.

I want rid of the two phones and they wont take them back. Dont think I can trust them again depending of the variety of their staff quoting different scenarios, but at the end of it they expect me to stay with them and put up with their miss selling.

Why use the word unlimited or do they like playing on it, because I just cannot fathom it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Tracey says:
29 April 2011

Just to add they now have admitted we have 600 mins per phone, but are not willing to move on their so called right by law she said to quote 750mb as unlimited. i need help.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Tracey says:
29 June 2011

They are now accepting return of phones and cancelling the contract/s. I in desperation as they were not willing to change their minds offered to put the recordings on you tube so they might take more interest and listen to what their reps said to me whilst also alerting other people, they rang me back and agreed to cancel as I knew I could prove I had been misled. They did not admit fault and said it was due to we would not agree in so many words, but in any case no matter the contract was cancelled and I feel I can breath again xx

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Phil says:
5 July 2011

I used to work for a phone company,and the MAJOR problem I had was that we were told how much data cost,but NOT what a Mb consisted of.People would always ask how it translated,in terms of time,but,its nothing to do with time,eg,in one minute,i could’ve clicked on 3 pages,using more data than if i had just been reading one page,so its VERY misleading when a Rep gives people ‘a time frame’,which happened a lot.
Also,different sites are not the same,data wise,eg,if its mainly a text based page,its a lot less Data than say a Photo,or Image based page and streaming even more.
Then,different phones or Web Browsers data output can be different too! I use different browsers on my phone,one compresses data so,in effect,it uses less Data.
The whole thing is an absolute minefield,which has a lot of factors to consider,none of which can seem to be explained easily. From my experience,as a Customer Service Rep on a helpline,I was given no guidelines on how to explain this to the Customer,so,thats why very often you get different answers,or they avoid a straight answer.
Maybe one way to help the Customer would be for ‘Data Intensive’ sites,like You Tube,could tell you the size of the Video you’re about watch,so you get an idea on things? than if i had just been reading one page,so its VERY misleading when a Rep gives people ‘a time frame’,which happened a lot.
Also,different sites are not the same,data wise,eg,if its mainly a text based page,its a lot less Data than say a Photo,or Image based page and streaming even more.
Then,different phones or Web Browsers data output can be different too! I use different browsers on my phone,one compresses data so,in effect,it uses less Data.
The whole thing is an absolute minefield,which has a lot of factors to consider,none of which can seem to be explained easily. From my experience,as a Customer Service Rep on a helpline,I was given no guidelines on how to explain this to the Customer,so,thats why very often you get different answers,or they avoid a straight answer.
Maybe one way to help the Customer would be for ‘Data Intensive’ sites,like You Tube,could tell you the size of the Video you’re about watch,so you get an idea on things?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Rob says:
1 August 2011

Regarding the Virgin position, A week or so ago, I received a call from a Virgin mobile sales rep who offered me an alternative (and much better) tariff. I’m delighted with the deal, which actually halves my bills and provides a better package, but I noted that I was offered ‘unlimited’ texts and data.

On looking at my account online I see that this translates into 3000 texts and 1Gb of data. So while Virgin do publish the limits online, their sales people are still quoting ‘unlimited’ with no explanation of what this means, which I think is wrong.

Finally, I note an earlier comment with regard to 3,000 texts/month being a sizeable amount, and to ordinary mortals like myself that’s absolutely true. However, hand the phone to a teenager and 3,000 texts are but a trifle!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
bob says:
20 September 2011

phil: it’s up to Customer Services to help the customer, not youtube’s! And saying it’s not the customer service rep’s fault because he doesn’t know what a mb is, that’s just ridiculous! If you sell cars you should know what a car is, equally if you sell mbs you should know what a mb is.

It’s not an exact science, but you can give general guidance. For instance, an mp3 of a song will be probably between 1 and 3 mb. A non-HD movie will be probably between 500 and 700 mb. And you can make similar estimates for other stuff if you’re prepared to do some research.

I hate dealing with customer service reps cos they will stick to their script and won’t deviate from it one bit to help the customer. The reps say they have to stick to the scripts or they get sacked. So they are professional paid liars. What nice people!

Imagine you’ve bought a hot new supercar, and you find a highway which says it has no speed limits. So you zoom along it at 100 mph and boom! you’re busted for speeding. You’d be angry, right? Cos you’d been ripped off. Well, that’s what the mobile companies are doing, and the customer service reps are aiding and abetting in the fraud. There should be a law against it…

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Phil says:
11 January 2012

TOTALLY agree with you.BUT,when i was there,we had ZERO training OR even advice on what to tell customers,this was before smartphones was the ‘norm’. i,Myself wanted to know from a personal standpoint,and not one single higher up could tell me. I was all for the customer,screw the script,if i could see the issue from the customers POV,id do more than techiquely allowed. My advice about checking what youre downloading is just that,ADVICE,if you have an idea,then thats half the battle.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Pete says:
26 October 2011

My problem is that I love 3UK. I have the one plan and I have used 50GB in a month and they have told me that as long as I don’t use it for illegal activities that’s fine.,

The problem I have is that I have just bought a Balckberry and added the bolt on to my account – but now ALL my internet usage comes out of my BB service bolt on. SO when I get to the bottom of the 2GB monthly limit I don’t think my e-mails etc will work!. Unfortuntely this is needed for things like FB and e-mail to work. ALso mean s you can get app world without it. Now it’s like £5 a month so no problem. BUT it makes me all you can eat data useless now.

I doubt I will get through 2GB in a month. I only did 1GB last month but I have just found my free spotify subscription ( which I was paying for with them directly) and now I don’t want to hit my 2GB limit!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Bobajob says:
10 January 2012

Do these execs think it’s still the 90’s or what? As an IT professional, gamer and heavy internet user (I wach lots of stuff online) with no choice of a landline, I find the download caps to be woefully inadequate for anyone with half an ounce of technical know-how and computer literacy. The problem is further compounded by the fact that the missus has her own laptop and uses the ‘net as well. I used my dongle in in a home router once, and raped a month’s allowance in 3 days, and racked up a £50 bill and was completely cut off for 28 days. Shocking.

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
tetofedes jol says:
27 October 2012

Fantastic goods from you, man. I have be aware your stuff previous to and you’re simply too excellent. I actually like what you’ve got right here, really like what you’re stating and the best way in which you are saying it. You’re making it enjoyable and you continue to take care of to stay it sensible. I cant wait to learn much more from you. That is actually a wonderful site.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
victor says:
19 December 2012

“In mobile Internet terms, 1GB is a hefty chunk of data and unlikely to put most prospective customers off.”

Who are you trying to kid? In real terms or even “mobile Internet terms” 1GB is pathetic. If you only use the net to do boring stuff like read crappy articles and send a few emails then maybe, just maybe you’ll make a GB last a month but if you want to watch videos, visit YouTube and play a few flash games then you’ll soon hit your limit. 1GB equals about 4 hours of video. That’s it. A months worth in just a few hours.

1 GB is perfect for anyone not looking to enjoy the Net. Pathetic.

I had been using a pay and go service from 02 but stopped after i began to see just how not-so-generous 1GB really is. At £10 a go it began to get pretty exspensive. I would hit my limit after a week or so and although the avoidance of a bill is an advantage it just became too much. I signed up for T-Mobile’s 1 month, 5GB mobile Internet plan. They offered me five times the data 02 had offered and all for £15 a month. Plus, they (according to their website) never charge for going over your allowance. Great! At least it would be great if it were true. They have already charged me an extra £10 this month for exceeding my limit. Apparently they DO charge if you go over and still attempt to surf in a “data heavy” way.

They state that if you go over your limit they’ll restrict your usage by preventing you from loading videos. A few days ago I was watching a video when it suddenly froze. I checked my data and saw that I was close to the end. I tried to load other videos on other sites but found that I was unable to. I was somewhat relieved to see that T-Mobile were being true to their word. They had restricted my usage but at least they were not charging me any extra.

Then, after a day or two, videos began to work again.

I assumed that T-Mobile were throttling my usage as a measure against excessive data consumption. I kept ckecking my estimated bill on the MyT-Mobile site and saw that it had not increased from the agreed £15. I enjoyed YouTube for a day and then, that evening, saw that my bill HAD increased…by £5. I phoned T-Mobile to enquire and was told that the extra charges take a while to appear as they do not update the website in “real time.” Today my bill has increased by another £5. Apparently they have been charging me £2.50 per day for every day that I have surfed post-excess. That’s £10 for four days. Owtch.

And all after they promised NOT to charge me. HATE THEM SOOOO MUCH!!!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
19 December 2012

No problem – just pay for what data you use. It’s certainly wrong to describe it as ‘unlimited’ and not fair if people who have more modest requirements subsidise you.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
victor says:
20 December 2012

T-Mobile did not advertise their policy as ‘unlimited.’ I do not believe that any I.S.P can mislead their customers in this way (anymore.) It was sold to me as £15 for 5GB per month. I had read their website and learned that I could still use the web for ‘free’ after I had reached my limit as long as I did not surf the web in a data heavy way (watch or download videos etc), They say that I can still perform text and image based browsing. I knew that I would probably reach my limit early as I could reliably consume 1GB within a few days if I watched videos online. Whilst not ideal, I was prepared to accept the restriction in exchange for the no excess data charges. The problems have arisen because I had not been given the information needed for me to make an informed descision ie, a real time bill increase. Added to this is the fact that the data counter on the log in page is different from the one shown on the MyT-Mobile website.

I was expecting a bill of £15 at the end of the month. Today I was told the final tally would be closer to £50 even though we could all agree that the bill shown on the MyT-Mobile site is currently reading £27.50!

See, they’re crystal clear and totally upfront!

I have phoned T-Mobile today and (after speaking with three seperate reps) they have agreed to wave the data charges and take the agreed £15 from my account instead. Fine, but what happens now? Will I be charged the day rate (£3) for writing this post? They told me that I had reached my day rate today and all I’ve done is visit their website! How can I keep tabs on my usage after I’ve reached my limit? I cannot use their website since it’s not updated in real time. Incidently, my bill STILL reads £27.50 even though the rep told me she had ‘refreshed the system.’

It used to be the case that we were charged for the speed of our connection and not for our data consumtion. We paid a fixed fee and we got the Internet. Nice and simple. Today we’re fed moronic stories and lies about ‘peak times’ and ‘too many users clogging up the system’ or ‘heavy users will negatively affect all customers.’ This kind of brainwashing works too. Not on me, I am too smart to buy into their ‘philosophy.’

“…and not fair if people who have more modest requirements subsidise you.”

Of course you believe that. Why wouldn’t you? I guess me having more than one TV channel to choose from affetcs you in some way too?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Farhan says:
29 May 2013

For alot of you who are worryinf with dafa usage all andriod phones have an option on your phone and can limit how much Internet you can use

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Courtney says:
28 May 2015

Tesco no longer offers unlimited data tariffs – seeing as they’re the only network to cap minutes texts and internet it seems ludicrous to offer unlimited.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
franco says:
17 July 2016

BT sent me a 12 months unlimited reward , I read the “small print and it stated 12 gb limit . so I enquired
was this accurate ? The helpful guys in Scotland replied in a manner that lead me to conclude that it was
ok to do this if they offered Hot Spots for broad band but not to my home . I declined the reward and asked about complaint procedure as the unsolicited reward was sent to me as a BT user for 40 years and
was not an accurate offer that I interpreted as available to my home. They wasted my time.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions