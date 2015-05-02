You were keen to kick into Sky and Virgin Media’s plans to increase prices for sports packages from June 1. It’s clear many of you aren’t happy to pay more for sports packages you already think cost too much.

As we said earlier this week, Sky Sports will raise its price by £1 a month, while Virgin Media’s Sky Sports bundle will be an extra £2 a month.

Do you already pay enough?

Alfa kicked off by criticising the price hike:

‘We already pay enough to Sky for what should be the ultimate in sports viewing. Now the service is diluted by BT Sport, which we refuse to pay extra for and we do not want its broadband. ‘If BT have so much money to spare, they should be improving its existing network so people can get decent broadband before entering the expensive sport market.’

Are we really a nation of football fans?

People say that we’re a nation of football fans, but Malcolm was keen to dispel this myth:

‘Sky Sports pricing assumes that all users want to watch soccer. I only use Sky Sports for the rugby union coverage, which used to be quite comprehensive. ‘But when BT Sport became involved we got less matches and paid more. Now the charges are going up again. ‘In an ideal world Sky soccer coverage would be a separate package so that those who are happy to see their money go to vastly overpaid professional footballers could do so, and the rest of us could simply get what we want to pay for.’

Chris said:

‘I hate football, but want to watch cricket, golf and rugby. The sooner they have a football-only package the better.’

How’s that for loyalty?

Peter found that cancelling his sports and films packages actually increased how much he paid:

‘I’ve just cancelled my sports and movies as the end of promotion price and the increase made my monthly premium jump by £18 per month. Long-term customer with Sky over 25 years and no incentives to try and keep me. How’s that for loyalty? New customers are offered huge incentives to join.’

Can you live without watching live sport? Are you already paying enough to these providers? What are the real benefits of being a loyal customer?