Yes, you did read that right! Believe it or not, there are a growing number of scammers calling you up promising to stop nuisance calls. Guess what? They do nothing of the sort…

The Trading Standards Scams Team reports that both nationally and regionally they’ve seen a growing number of companies trying to shift dodgy ‘call blocking’ devices or sign people up to a ‘do not call’ list.

Both are often ineffective and in some cases have even lead to additional unexpected charges.

And it’s certainly something you’ve noticed, with over 300 comments on previous Conversations on TPS scams and 150 reports made using our nuisance call reporting tool.

It’s hard to fathom the nerve of these scammers calling you up unsolicited and out of the blue, promising to stop unsolicited and out of the blue calls. At the very least you have to admit their lack of self-awareness is astounding.

Don’t pay for free services

The Telephone Preference Service is a free service which allows you to opt out of receiving unsolicited sales or marketing calls.

Some companies have been attempting to masquerade as the TPS and charge money for signing up. Don’t. The TPS is – and always has been – a free service. Others may also offer bogus call blocked boxes and other spurious services.

Earlier this year a Bournemouth-based company trading as ‘Stop the Calls’ was marketing a call blocking device for phones, as well as a service that purported to remove people from a cold call database

But in a glorious and ironic twist an ICO investigation found that the company was marketing its services through aggressive cold calling. ‘Stop the Calls’ were promptly fined £50,000. The ICO now receives over 200 reports a month about ‘call blocking’ nuisance calls.

Swapping one nuisance for another?

Some companies claim they’ll make sure that all call centres know not to contact you. Some will even claim to be a more effective ‘alternative’ to the TPS.

Some companies also badmouth the TPS, claiming it’ll sell your data (it won’t) and that you can’t complain to it about the companies that call you (you can).

If you’re already registered with the TPS and are still disturbed by nuisance calls, then rather than paying to join another register, you could buy a physical call blocker.



Have you had a nuisance call about stopping your nuisance calls? Were you tempted to sign up to their services, or did you suspect it was a scam?