Have you had nuisance calls promising to stop nuisance calls?

Yes, you did read that right! Believe it or not, there are a growing number of scammers calling you up promising to stop nuisance calls. Guess what? They do nothing of the sort…

Have you ever had a nuisance call promising to stop nuisance calls?

The Trading Standards Scams Team reports that both nationally and regionally they’ve seen a growing number of companies trying to shift dodgy ‘call blocking’ devices or sign people up to a ‘do not call’ list.

Both are often ineffective and in some cases have even lead to additional unexpected charges.

And it’s certainly something you’ve noticed, with over 300 comments on previous Conversations on TPS scams and 150 reports made using our nuisance call reporting tool.

It’s hard to fathom the nerve of these scammers calling you up unsolicited and out of the blue, promising to stop unsolicited and out of the blue calls. At the very least you have to admit their lack of self-awareness is astounding.

Don’t pay for free services

The Telephone Preference Service is a free service which allows you to opt out of receiving unsolicited sales or marketing calls.

Some companies have been attempting to masquerade as the TPS and charge money for signing up. Don’t. The TPS is – and always has been – a free service. Others may also offer bogus call blocked boxes and other spurious services.

Featured Comment
Kathy Harrison says:
23 February 2016
They tried with me today saying the were Telephone Preference Marketing - they had name and post code and asked if I paid my TPS with a credit/debit card expiring next year. To which I replied I don't pay for this service and to leave me off their list.
Earlier this year a Bournemouth-based company trading as ‘Stop the Calls’ was marketing a call blocking device for phones, as well as a service that purported to remove people from a cold call database

But in a glorious and ironic twist an ICO investigation found that the company was marketing its services through aggressive cold calling. ‘Stop the Calls’ were promptly fined £50,000. The ICO now receives over 200 reports a month about ‘call blocking’ nuisance calls.

Swapping one nuisance for another?

Some companies claim they’ll make sure that all call centres know not to contact you. Some will even claim to be a more effective ‘alternative’ to the TPS.

Some companies also badmouth the TPS, claiming it’ll sell your data (it won’t) and that you can’t complain to it about the companies that call you (you can).

If you’re already registered with the TPS and are still disturbed by nuisance calls, then rather than paying to join another register, you could buy a physical call blocker.


Have you had a nuisance call about stopping your nuisance calls? Were you tempted to sign up to their services, or did you suspect it was a scam?

dieseltaylor says:
20 November 2015

I do not like to cross-post as earlier today I posted the US site Consumerist ‘s article here on another thread on nuisance calls. The Consumerist posits that the telephone companies in the US are able to stop many nuisance calls would seem a very good start in exploring the technological solutions rather than signing yet another petition.

Canada apparently has been more successful than most in this matter.

dieseltaylor says:
20 November 2015

http://consumerist.com/2015/11/17/phone-companies-can-filter-out-robocalls-they-just-arent-doing-it/

……………. Primus — not the band behind Pork Soda (though that would be awesome) — is an independent Internet and phone provider for hundreds of thousands of folks in Canada. It’s also the company behind something called Telemarketing Guard, which Primus Canada has made available to its customers for free since 2007.
The Guard is a filter that aims to head off blacklisted numbers so that they never ring on your end. If a number has been identified by some users as a robocaller, but the verdict is still out, the number is greylisted, which has two facets. First, the caller is asked to press a number and say their name before the call is put through. If that happens, then the recording of the caller’s name is played for the recipient, who then can decide to answer the call, block the number, or have it go to voicemail.
Primus says the Guard has not just cut down on annoying calls to consumers who use it, but that offering the service has made good business sense for the company because nearly 9-in-10 Primus Canada customers have cited the Guard as the main reason to retain their service.”

As of this year the US has been able to benefit
https://primus.ca/index.php/nb_en/news-and-events/consumers-gain-protection-against-unwanted-telemarketing-calls

dieseltaylor says:
20 November 2015

Profile photo of duncan lucas
Member
duncan lucas says:
20 November 2015

If you know the inner workings of the Internet and how it is controlled then the only conclusion you can come to is that BB and the government aren’t interested in doing anything . The facts are that our own “services ” can stop ANYBODY or anything ,IF they want to from accessing the web to removing your ability on your computer to use it,thats a fact I know about . They can also target anybody in the world ,take them out and cause them continual problems so I will not accept -oh we cant do that or its not possible –it is. But it costs somebody money to do it either the tax payer or BB but if you shout loudly enough and make a fuss over time somebody will see that they are getting bad publicity either nation-wide or world wide and do something . IN other words shame them into doing something in this case so far our government doesnt rate this as worth any action as US and others public opinion counts more to the US government than our UK citizens do to Westminster..

Dave says:
21 November 2015

We had one such call and they are so unaware that the left a message on our Trucall device which we’ve had for quite a few years now. I think it has been a Which recommended device too. I just don’t answer any unknown or withheld numbers on my Mobile, if it’s important they’ll leave a message. If they don’t then it’s an internet search and added to the ever growing list of blocked numbers. There are some companies such as Carphone Warehouse which I now refuse to do business with due to their incessant calling.

duncan lucas says:
21 November 2015

Dave -check out who owns CW (and more ) .

omegafrankie says:
29 November 2015

Crazy!
Had my first cold call offering to stop cold calls. It was a recording so I was unable to tell the cold caller my response. I wonder why they don’t want to hear my response?

Helen says:
10 December 2015

I had a cold call a few months ago, saying it was the TPS and that I needed to register and pay them £30 over the phone. Having been a member of both the TPS and the MPS ( Mailing Preference Service) I knew there was no charge, so I played them at their own game and trtied to find out more information. I was passed to a “supervisor” once I refused to give a debit or credit card number, I argued with him that the TPS didn’t charge, and told him he was a scammer and that I was reporting him to the Police. I put the phone down, and looked at the number on my phone of the incoming call – yep they were stupid enough to leave the number. I contacted the Police who advised me to report it the the City of London Fraud Unit. I did so – and hopefully they have now been caught. Don’t give your card number to anyone unless you called them to pay for something!!!You have no idea who is on the phone, and many scammers make a lot of money by emptying peoples bank accounts.

Kathy Harrison says:
23 February 2016

They tried with me today saying the were Telephone Preference Marketing – they had name and post code and asked if I paid my TPS with a credit/debit card expiring next year. To which I replied I don’t pay for this service and to leave me off their list.

celia Gardner says:
12 April 2016

I had a call from telephone preference marketing yesterday. I was daft enough to give them my card details, then realising I had made a mistake I said I didn’t want to go ahead. I had to speak to a supervisor who wouldn’t take no, he called me again by which time I had cancelled my bank card. They have rung me twice since and again this morning. I feel hasslled.

Steve Plowman says:
23 June 2016

I had them call today saying they needed to renew my TPS service, they had my address and phone number so I thought this was legitimate until they mentioned my credit card and they got angry when I wouldn’t get my card and give my card details.

They were not too happy when i told them i thought they were crooks.

Please don’t be tempted after all the TPS is free and they will never ask for credit card details.

Sarah Thornley-Ellis says:
1 July 2016

My parents(in Cumbria) have just received calls from someone pretending to be from the TPS, again he had name and address of where he was calling and knew or guessed that they were registered with TPS he began by asking if they were still receiving nuisance calls, my mum confirmed that she was they discussed this, he asked if she paid by direct debit and when she said that wasn’t relevant as it was a free service he became aggressive, she put the phone down, he rang back twice and was not happy that I would not pass the phone to her and would not give me his name and number his parting shot was tell your mother I have just debited £50.00 from her card. This is no doubt a scam but very concerning for the vulnerable people who receive these calls.

alison says:
9 July 2016

These crooks phoned my neighbour, they had her name and address. They asked her to confirm her credit card number started with # 4 before asking for the full number. I advised she phoned ‘Action Fraud’ who were very helpful. Action Fraud should be informed about anyone asking for personal details such card numbers.

What I do not undertand is why the powers that be don’t or can’t disconnect the telephone number being used for these scams.

Ian says:
27 July 2016

I have received a number of scam phone calls over the years relating to a ‘Paid for TPS service’. It goes like this:
[Caller]: “Do you remember that, a while ago, you paid for us to set up a service to stop you getting unwanted phone calls?”
[Me]: “No”
[Comment I don’t remember because I know that I did not!]
[Caller]: “Not to worry, it was some time ago. The good news is that all the work has now been done, we have written to all the companies which may want to contact you and we are ready to enable the service. All that is left to do is to send you the documentation.”
[Comment: I don’t know how happy I would be if I thought I was really dealing with a company which took such a long time to act. However, considering the number of companies I have dealt with in the past, and then adding on all the remaining companies in the world who might want to call to me, I can imagine that it would take a week or two!]
[Caller]: “Obviously, for security purposes, we would not want to send this documentation to the wrong person, so, to verify that you are the person who placed the order – all I need you to do is confirm the card you used to make the payment.”
[Comment: He has my phone number – which is what he is supposed to have blocked – but just remember that this is a scam.]
[Caller]: “If you tell me the bank which issued your card, then I will tell you some of the digits of the card number, and then you tell me some – that way we can both be sure that we are talking to the right person.”
[Comment: The first few digits of the card number identify the issuing bank – so if I tell him the issuer, he will know the first few digits. He then wants me to tell him the ones he cannot guess.]

At this point in the call I refused to cooperate. On one occasion, the caller told me that if I did not give him the details, that would be tantamount to cancelling the policy and they would charge a cancellation fee, equal to the original fee, against my card. I told him that would be fine!

Jenny Irvine says:
14 September 2016

Was called today by “Jennifer “, strange …. same name as me purporting to be ringing on behalf of TPS to see if I was still getting nuisance calls, she new my address and phone no details . She also said my debit card was due to expire in December….. wrong, this made me suspicious so I told her I was going to end the call as I never discuss card details over the phone, although the line stayed live there was no response what so ever from her so I put the phone down.

Margaret says:
27 October 2016

I have just received a call from someone purporting to be from TPS asking if I still received nuisance calls. I confirmed that I did she then advised me that I all nuisance calls would now be completely blocked quoting my name, address and telephone no, She then stated I paid my line rental by credit/debit card with ending date …….. I refused to answer any further questions or give any further details at which she became quite aggressive. I hung up and checked the number of 1471 – call from source unable to transmit numbers. I thought all calls had to have a number now!

AltazStar says:
3 May 2017

I was called today by someone claiming to be from TPS but was in fact the “Telephone Preference Management” company. Not the first time that they have called but I’d like to record a new number these scammers seem to be using which is: 01202 535577. BEWARE!

Deborah Swan says:
30 May 2017

Also had a call from Telephone Preference Management Service today. They already had my name, address, post code and year of expiry on my card, asked me to read out the 6 digit number on the left of the card (sort code) but I refused!

