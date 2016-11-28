What are your top tech tips for choosing and using gadgets?

When I was asked to write an article rounding up our very best technology tips and advice across computing, TV and audio for the February issue of Which?, I thought it would be a piece of cake.

There’s a wealth of handy hints and tips across the various Which? sites, as well as in the heads of our Technology and Computing Helpdesk teams.

But then I started thinking about what makes a good tip – it needs to be something that will make your life simpler, solve a problem, or save you money or time.

The best technology tips are brilliantly shareable and have a real-world application.

And that’s where you come in.

My favourite tech tip

My favourite tech tip is simple, but has saved me countless frustrations and made my life easier.

Working with two screens means that the screenshot function doesn’t work on my PC, and after years of working this way, I’d given up being able to screenshot particular websites, funny pictures or exchanges, or even IT error messages.

That was until I read a Tech Daily blog post on how to take screenshots on any device, and discovered the snipping tool.

Now I can select and snip any part of a screen. And it’s stuck with me – the original blog post was written in 2014, and two-and-a-half years later, I still share it far and wide.

Using advice on the Which? website and Tech Daily blog, I’ve also discovered how to rid myself of browser hijackers and how to choose the best printer paper.

Your tips

There’s a raft of advice across Which?, but I’m looking for real-world tips from the Which? Convo community to feature in the article – so, do you have a favourite tip when choosing or using your technology devices? Have you saved money when buying a gadget or service, for example, clubbing together with family members for a subscription to a streaming service? Do you have a handy hint for the best way to get the most out of your smart TV, or maybe a useful keyboard shortcut that saves you time?