How do you handle nuisance callers?

Cartoon of girl on phone
Jenny Driscoll
Since we launched our campaign, Calling Time on Nuisance Calls and Texts, thousands of you have shared your frustrations. And I’ve noticed that many of you adopt various strategies to cope with unwanted calls…

You may recall that we set the relevant regulators a challenge to prove to us that they’re taking action by June. In the meantime, I’ve been reading through your comments, many of which reveal numerous tactics to deal with nuisance calls and texts.

Signing up to the Telephone Preference Service (TPS) is one step you can take, but as many of you have told us, you’re still getting unwanted sales and marketing calls.

Brian is supposedly TPS protected, but he’s had to resort to using Pawley’s Peepholes as inspiration. In this short story by John Wyndham, a community battles time-travelling tourists with rude gestures. I’ll say no more. Some of you take to shouting, but I think Linda makes a good point when she says ‘screaming at a recorded message only hurts my throat, not the wretched company making the calls’. But some of you have adopted other tactics…

Tactic one: the pick up

Those who do pick up the phone are often happy to answer and even agree ‘it’s good to talk’. But, unwanted sales staff beware, many of our commenters have a trick up their sleeve.

When a scam caller claiming to be a ‘Microsoft engineer’ asked Mike whether he had a PC, he said he had two – one male and one female. Mike also told the bemused ‘engineer’ that he was hopeful a third PC would be on the way soon!

Bill’s wife told a double-glazing firm that they lived in a tent. The sales man actually called back after realising that tents don’t have landlines…

Tactic two: the put down

This seems to be one of the most popular coping tactics. Many of you just don’t answer and let calls go to voicemail, like Vince who doesn’t answer the phone before 8pm on weekdays.

Commenters Lynne and Les all put down as soon as they know it’s an unwanted call. They’ll even ask the unwanted sales caller to ‘hold the line please’, leave the phone off the hook and walk away. Les feels he’s helping out others, as he’s delaying a nuisance call to the next person on the list. Thanks Les!

Tactic three: the delegator

This is me. What better way to deal with a nuisance than deploying another ‘nuisance’. And many parents believe they have just the candidate…. My son hangs up in seconds if he suspects that it’s a silent call (apologies to the grandparents!). WB’s son likes to mimic accents and WB is happy to let him practise his ‘skills’ on unwanted callers.

Paul also lets his son answer. His son is fluent in Manx Gaelic and Paul can confirm that many sales staff are not. And finally Michael told us that he lets his son deal with unwanted nuisance calls. His son is two years old.

Of course, we don’t think you should have to adopt these tactics when the phone rings, which is why we’ve launched our Calling Time on Nuisance Calls and Texts campaign. Still, that doesn’t mean you can’t share your tactics to deal with nuisance callers.

Are you fed up with nuisance calls and texts?

Yes (100%, 30,130 Votes)

No (0%, 91 Votes)

Total Voters: 30,221

Comments
Guest
Kenny says:
20 June 2013

………….best one I’ve used when being offered various refunds from TPS due to failure in stopping calls (refund on a poor FREE service???). When asked for bank details offer name of bank , (need cards and note paper) but they will wait for you to get same from wallet/purse you’re now a possible scam target! When asked for 16 dig no. write it down and then quote it to them changing and noting several digits.Give wrong start and expiry dates as well Of course this fails and they respond that if you do not give correct details you will forfeit refund, you bluster that it’s your money so lets check details, quote no. again and point out one digit change , still fails, check bank name it’s not BOS it’s RBS, still fails, check no. again changing another digit (bad line excuse). OK it’s now time to discuss star and expiry dates amazing how many possible mistakes there, the above was interjected with several “sorry could you repeat that” This has taken poss. 20+ mins and they’re getting fed up but have hung on because you’d taken the bait. Now’s the time to explain that you’re not with the party offering the refund but you’re all on your own and don’t get many calls so thanks fot their call!

Guest
titch says:
20 June 2013

when my other half received a sales call from an indian call centre his conversation was quick and to the point.

In a rather angry dramatic rapid manner, it goes like this………

Where did you get this number, stay on the line, we are tracking your location now, this is a breach of national security……..

He rarely finishes the speech as the callers panic and hang up!

Guest
craggy says:
20 June 2013

I have noticed that nuisance calls have trebled in the past 2 months with sometimes receiving 4 phone calls a day covering PPI, Sky Insurance and recently even from charities….animal, cancer, red cross etc…..where do they get my number from?? However, have come up with a solution which works for me …………phone rings, I answer and my conversation goes like this….hello, hello, hello, hello is anyone there and click, the phone goes down the other end. Maybe it will work for you.

Guest
Angela says:
21 June 2013

I have had 6 today alone. I tell them we are moving house, leaving the country etc and I have been known to just pick it up and leave it and not speak.

Guest
Anthony Tallack says:
22 June 2013

We have a second home in France where nuiscance calls are much more of a problem than here. We claim not to speak French and insist on the caller speaking English: works every time unless the caller does speak English.

Recently we have adopted a similar tactic here by claiming to only speak French: even more effective here given poor foreign languge skills of the English!

snowball says:
Guest
snowball says:
21 October 2013

Très bonne idée. Je l’essayerai la prochaine fois 🙂

Guest
JON says:
22 June 2013

I have a children’s toy that at a press of a button give out messages from Captain Kirk on the Enterprise.
There are several messages such as the BEAM ME UP SCOTTY ! which are useful during a conversation …………..with due apologies for the crossed line.

Do give thought however to the people out there who are trying to earn an honest crust !.

Guest
Kenny says:
23 June 2013

as soon as they mention bank details or money they are not in the business of “earning an honest crust”

tintin99 says:
Guest
tintin99 says:
22 June 2013

The solution is very simple – just don’t answer the phone and save yourself a lot of stress! In our household if the number is withheld or we don’t recognise it we don’t pick the phone up. We figure that if the call is genuine the person will leave a message and we can call them back. I suspect that cold callers may somehow record the fact that a phone has been answered thereby triggering more calls.

Our number has always been ex-directory as we can’t see the point of it being in the phone book. Our friends have all our contact details anyway – landline, mobiles, email addresses etc – so there’s no advantage to us in making our phone number publicly available.

We are also registered with the TPS and we only ever give our number out to people or companies that we trust. When shopping online if the website demands a phone number I will often give a false one unless I completely trust the company.

As a result of all this we get very few unsolicited calls – maybe one or two a month (which as I said we don’t actaually answer) – so it seems to work! Hope this helps someone!

Guest
PatB says:
23 June 2013

I have a field day with the ‘PPI merchants’. The minute The say they can get me money I start to badger them about my money they know I am am owed – how much and when will they send it to me – it usually ends up with me accusing them of stealing my money that they know I am entitled to. I then phone the number back (using un used mobile minutes) and get their supervisor and tell them that they owe me money and where is it – My best so far is 41 minutes that I have managed to screw them around demanding my money that they say I am entitled to. 😛

Guest
Rob Wilson says:
24 June 2013

I sometimes tell the pests “I don’t speak English I’m Welsh”
another answer is “I’m a burglar, please don’t tell the police”, seems to baffle the cretins.

Guest
Luis says:
26 June 2013

I started to receive unwanted calls from The Money Group a few months ago. At the beginning was once a week but the it turn to nearly daily calls. I realized the firm was calling from a land line in my own area so my tactic was to use my unlimited calls on my land line and call them back every 5 minutes and ask them if they were The Money Group to then tell them I didn’t need their services and hung up. I also got friends and colleagues to do the same. That annoyed them big time;) Since then I got a new mobile phone in which I can actually block numbers. Their calls do register as missed calls as it goes straight into answerphone service but my phone doesn’t ring. I do work nights so receiving these calls in the middle of the day is really annoying. I have asked them to delete my details from their records but to no avail. No I can put my phone into block mode and and will only receive calls from my selected contact numbers. Isn’t that great?

Guest
Elizabeth says:
27 June 2013

I wish I had had the opportunity to see and/or speak to someone re:nuisance calls.The reason[s] for this is twofold. I say this because when I became Communications Supervisor of a large Company I found a few “tricks” that could be done within my home.

The one that really gets to me is the “WITHELD”# so when this shows up I pick up phone and say quote: I dont speak to people who withold their # unquote. If they really want to speak to me
they ALWAYS REDIAL. Just to let you know approx 2 weeks ago I received a witheld call from the Police, I said the above and they redialed WITH a number.Nothing was said to me about my
comment. so its NOT illegal to do this and of course I had no idea that it was the Police calling.

Now the next thing that also annoys me is when people wont take “no” for an answer, or its a recording of some thing. This recording nearly always says they are not selling anything so please listen, So I listen and “yep” they ARE selling, so I do just one thing and believe me they
NEVER EVER call back and I say this with 100% success. When they call me I just don’t replace my receiver until I am good and ready and as they called me they are paying for the call and I hold the call for hours hence it becomes VERY VERY expensive for them and they NEVER redial

tintin99 says:
Guest
tintin99 says:
30 June 2013

“…so its NOT illegal to do this…”

I’m not sure why anyone would think it would it be illegal?

What surprises me when reading all the posts on forums devoted to nuisance calls is that people seem to feel compelled to answer the phone when it rings. What’s wrong with simply not picking it up? If the call is really important the caller will leave a message.

It’s my phone and I’m in charge of it!

Guest
RichardE says:
1 July 2013

tintin99 – Agreed, no one HAS to answer the phone. However, I am self-employed from home, and telephone enquiries are my main source of clients. So I can get unknown callers in the day or evening, and occasionally at weekends, which I cannot ignore.

tintin99 says:
Guest
tintin99 says:
24 July 2013

Hi Richard. Yes I understand the problem – I’m self-employed too but have a separate business line so that helps.

On the home phone though if we don’t recognise the number, most of the tiime we don’t answer it. If the call is genuine people leave a message.

I often Google an unknown number and that usually helps to work out who called.

Well, this is just my strategy for dealing with nuisance calls and not allowing them to affect my stress levels!

Guest
RichardC says:
21 October 2013

I also work from home and can’t always answer the phone (perhaps with a client or working out). Other clients and genuine callers understand this and will leave a message.
Even the occasional new client (most are by recommendation) will usually leave a message and a
return number. Perhaps I miss the odd one, but usually these will be people who are just phoning round every professional in the relevant yellow pages only to get the cheapest quote…not always the best kind of client to work with!

Guest
peter says:
24 July 2013

I have received 12 calls in a day. All calling about a survey .The numbers are digits long. I am now getting calls about money matters from the same numbers.I ask for their name and address. THis takes time. Addresses vary from London To Bombay. post codes seem to fool them.
After more questions they give up. But they always come back. I have tried leaving the phone off the hook , but it does not seem to work.

tintin99 says:
Guest
tintin99 says:
24 July 2013

Hi Peter, I don’t quite understand why you answer the phone in the first place if it’s a number you don’t recognise – or if it’s a long number that you suspect is a nuisance call? If you keep picking up I expect they will keep pestering you.

I suspect for many of us it’s an automatic reaction: the phone rings so we answer it; but we don’t have to.

Guest
peter says:
25 July 2013

I have time to answer the phone and it costs them money to answer my. queries. I had one today with number with held , it turned out to be the local surgery !
Peter

Guest
Kenny says:
24 July 2013

….arrived home yestrday to find wife handling a call from “microsoft” received whilst setting up her new laptop (they couln’t have timed it better for their purposes) said she was too busy just now. Of course they called back (David) from afar. I took the call and after listening to and encouraging the spiel I confused David by asking which computer was causing the problem ,the PC on XP, my laptop on Vista or my wifes new laptop on Windows 8 , go forth and multiply David!

Guest
DAvid Stone says:
25 July 2013

I liked the person who was called by an Indian sounding gentleman and asked if he was calling from the UK. Yes, Manchester was the answer. What is the weather like, was the next question. Lovely and sunny came the reply. Well, the conversation continued, I am also in Manchester and it is pouring with rain. Phone call terminated.

Patrick Steen says:
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
26 July 2013

Hello everyone, thanks for all your comments. We’ve just launched a complaints tool which will talk you through the process of making an official complaint about nuisance calls and texts, pointing you towards the right regulator.

If more of us complain, not only will the regulators have the information they need to take action, it will send a clear message that more needs to be done to stop this menace. Give it a go: http://www.which.co.uk/campaigns/nuisance-calls-and-texts/

You can also join our latest debate about nuisance calls and find out how the government is actually starting to listen to our calls, and may soon change the rules, here: https://conversation.which.co.uk/consumer-rights/complain-nuisance-calls-texts-complaints-ofcom-ico-tps/

John says:
Guest
John says:
26 July 2013

Not something that I’d ever do BUT I’ve heard that blowing a referee’s whistle down the ‘phone can cause the other party to disconnect!

Guest
MonkeyBot 5000 says:
26 July 2013

I got tired of the recorded message so I started pressing the button to speak to one of their operators and then just walking away so that I’d waste their time

I got bored of that and then decided to tell them that I was interested and I’d like them to send me some forms to fill in. That not only costs them the effort and postage to send them out, but it also means that you get taken off their robocall list and they have real people call you to see if you’ve filled them in yet, which costs them even more money.

I strung them along for two months like that until I told them I couldn’t be bothered to fill them out. The girl on the other end of the line then says that she needs to confirm some of my personal details to remove me from the system so I refused to give them and said it was her problem and not mine.

My aim is to cost them so much time and money that they decide to blacklist me and stop calling.

Guest
Rita says:
31 July 2013

When receiving a nuisance call I ask why, in detail, I am being called. How do they know I have PPI or computer problems? They usually hang up. If not I ask how they obtained my telephone number. Answer “telephone directory” I am ex directory. One said it was an international directory. By this time the line has usually gone dead. If not I ask for a name and contact number before I can discuss anything further. So far this has ended the conversation. Of course this takes my time but if I have five minutes to spare I think it is worth wasting their time. Whe n I do not have the time I say “sorry not interested” and hang up. It may be a coincidence but recently I have received fewer nuisance calls.

Patrick Steen says:
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
2 August 2013

Some good news for you. After calling on the government to strengthen the law on nuisance calls and texts, it has announced plans to clamp down on this menace. The government plans to:

• Make it easier for Ofcom and the ICO to share data about nuisance calling companies.
• Lower the threshold for the ICO to take enforcement action, meaning it won’t have to prove distress or substantial harm before fining rule breakers.

The ICO has also announced a joint action plan with Ofcom, answering our calls for the regulators to work closer together against nuisance calls and texts. Thanks to all of you for increasing the pressure!

snowball says:
Guest
snowball says:
21 October 2013

Trying a new tactic…
When the recorded message says, “If you are interested press button 2”: I press it.
Ok, this means I get one more call but it means this lot will definitely not phone me again (after the discussion which ensues).
If we all did this all of the time, just think how unattractive the whole business would become to the cold callers.
I haven’t actually got the length of making someone turn up at my door to follow through on my “interest”, but I am probably heading for that fairly soon.

Guest
bimbles says:
17 September 2014

i tend to answer the phone
“Marty’s meat market, you stab em, we slab em, we handle human beef and pork, how may i direct your call?”

they usually hang up before i’ve finished, i once did answer the phone like that to the police luckily the officer found it amusing when i told him why

Guest
Dr Spock says:
14 December 2014

I receive more nuisance calls at my desk re PPI etc than I do on work related matters. Calls appear to go through every line; eg to my NHS Trust’s Boardroom. Someone has to answer as it could be important but the short interruption may affect up to 20-30 people – not the best use of tax payers’ money.

Guest
Margaret Roberts says:
15 December 2014

Nuisance calls are really annoying my Husband is self employed so the phone needs to be answered I get about 5 – 6 a day I wonder how they get your number!!!! I shout down the phone not to call me again but they always do it is really frustrating.

Guest
Brian Roberts says:
6 January 2015

There is no need to suffer this scourge as since buying a BT4500 with a Call Blocking Feature my nuisance phone calls have dropped to almost zero. You can set it up to block:-International Calls, Withheld Numbers, No Caller ID, Payphone, plus 10 individual numbers of your choice. All calls from these numbers may be set to go to the built in answer phone but of course no nuisance caller will ever leave a message!
It has many useful features with one of the best being a RECORD button which when pressed during a conversation will record your entire call for playback at your convenience.
Being a DECT phone all calls are as clear as a bell & the volume level may be set to your preference.If that were not enough there is a neat amplify button on the side of the handset which defaults to your chosen volume level when the phone is returned to the base station.
With this sort of technology available at a very reasonable price it’s a mystery to me why so many folk seem to put up with these nuisance calls when they may so easily be consigned to the dustbin with a BT4500 phone.

Guest
Ian says:
6 January 2015

The facilities offered by the BT 4500 are primitive compared to those offered by the more recent BT 8500.

Guest
John MacLeod says:
6 January 2015

“You can set it up to block:-International Calls, Withheld Numbers, No Caller ID, Payphone, plus 10 individual numbers of your choice.”

That’s all very well, but some of us need to receive international calls. And some of us actually require, for legitimate reasons, to have Caller Line Identification suppressed on some of our lines. Some overseas calls do not have CLI that is recognised in this country. Just occasionally, too, there may be a legitimate call from a payphone.

Guest
Peter says:
16 July 2015

Calls from a computerised switchboard, as my local Hospital show as number withheld, I had quite a few which I ignored then turned up for a clinic only to be told they had been repeatedly trying to contact me to say the clinic date was changed. Blocking International calls may block friends or family on holiday.
A loophole is to say they are following up on a previous matter, I stopped a subscription to the Daily Telegraph in the 1990s but have had two calls this year from them. The only solution is to clean up the Call Centre business, perhaps the charge for marketing calls should be increased?

Guest
Donald Simmonds says:
11 June 2016

If you can’t stop them getting through then if you have a Panasonic DECT phone and Caller Display you can change the ring tone for selected phone numbers, i.e. Family, Friends, Nuisance. You can then tell from a distance that it is a nuisance call instead of rushing to the phone to read the display. You can even record a loud message to be played instead of a ringtone i.e. “NUISANCE”. Try it, it works but only if the number is displayed in the first place.

Guest
David Young says:
16 January 2017

One way of having a bit of fun is to reply with “that’s fine but do you mind if we speak about Jesus before we start?” then insist of having a prayer before you speak before launching into a load of drivel about how Jesus is the saviour of the world till they get so fed up they hang up on me!

