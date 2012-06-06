/ Technology

Three Mobile price rises – what Three’s customers are saying

Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
After over 550 comments, mainly from disappointed customers, our Conversation on Three Mobile’s price rise has been popular for all the wrong reasons. So what have you been saying about it?

If you haven’t been following, Three customers who signed up before 8 March 2012 will have to stomach a 3.6% price rise (in line with RPI inflation in March) from 16 July without the right to cancel. On a £25 monthly plan that’s around £11 more per year.

Three’s been contacting its customers by text, email or letter, and everyone should be aware of it by now. But people aren’t happy – and why should they be? They thought the price they signed up to was fixed, and although the increase might not be significant; it’s the principle of the thing.

Orange, T-Mobile… and now Three

It’s a problem that seems endemic among mobile companies, with Orange and T-Mobile doing the same. The simple fact is that their customers interpret a fixed contract as not only being for a fixed period, but as being at a fixed price for the length of the contract. Neil comments:

‘What’s annoying is I thought I agreed to a 24 month contract for a given price in exchange for given services. When (or if) I upgrade then I will decide to pay a different price or not. To have this change forced on me/us without any get out clause is very frustrating. We purchase goods/services for agreed period of times at agreed prices.’

Commenter Paul adds:

‘In an industry that relies so heavily on customer loyalty this smacks of betrayal and a bad business decision that will haunt Three for some time.’

Chris feels the same way and won’t be staying with Three when his contract is up:

‘As a previously loyal customer to Orange I am disgusted that Three have chosen to go down this route. I accept that on a two year contract I would expect to be paying slightly more than the best price plan twelve months later, but that is my choice, not theirs… not happy. Will not be renewing my contract!’

And that’s what most commenters are saying – they will vote with their feet and move on from Three when their contract is up. To paraphrase commenter C.A.: ‘Three rely on thee’.

Three: ‘A decision we have not taken lightly’

But what if the mobile provider you move on to puts its prices up in exactly the same way? At Which? we don’t think it’s fair to increase prices during a fixed contract without offering the option to cancel (without penalty).

We took this view to Three, but sadly it’s not budging:

‘Despite costs increasing in a number of areas within our business, we have not passed on an RPI level rise to our contract handset customers in the nine years we have been in operation. Increasing our prices for existing customers is a decision we have not taken lightly. We know that increases are never welcome and we have tried to do this in the fairest way possible for all of our customers. We are confident our plans continue to offer the best possible value for money.’

Well, just like you, we’re not happy. Right now we’re exploring all the possible options to see what we can do. Not only do we want contracts to be clearer, we want the practice of companies putting prices up during fixed contracts to be stopped. But, as you can imagine, that’s going to take some time. Whatever the outcome, we want to make sure you’re the guys who win.

Comments
Guest
Tommy says:
22 September 2012

Is it possible to just stop paying the contract? This would, in turn, cause the contract to be blocked. Surely then you can just take out another, cheaper one?

Guest
fonejacker says:
7 November 2012

Yes, but thats unfortunately another excuse for three to add further charges as a result-and as with any retailer-not paying it could lead to court fees, much larger. By not paying that, jailtime. Nice

Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
21 December 2012

You may be interested in this latest story – a Three Mobile leaflet has been banned by the ASA, since it didn’t mention mid-contract price rises: A Which? spokesperson said, ‘This ruling is a win for consumers who are fed up with being sold ‘fixed’ mobile phone contracts that can increase in price at any time. Advertising should be clear so that people are aware that prices, and other aspects of their deal, could change.

http://www.which.co.uk/news/2012/12/three-rapped-for-misleading-leaflet—fixed-means-fixed-campaign-306750/

Guest
A.Macmillan says:
8 January 2013

Take your concerns to your Member of Parliament.Lawmakers are already increasingly concerned about the misselling and exploitation of “capped” contracts.There’s nothing likepoliticians breathing down their necks to make the mobile phone extortioners worried and more cooperative.

Profile photo of fordy
Guest
fordy says:
4 July 2013

So when are we going to hear anything more about the sanctions imposed by OFCOM on the mobile phone providers/any response at all!!!

This has desended into farce, most people effected probably are or very soon to be, out of contract anyway.

It should of been a super complaint, action insisted upon immediately & to be left hanging indefinately with no updates as to what is keeping us waiting for further information is the final insult.

Could someone please ask OFCOM when we are going to get closure on this issue or/and when are we going to get any more information at all. It said 3 months, it’s 4 now?

Guest
Jean says:
4 July 2013

Complaining here doesn’t help.Write to your MP/MSP(Ofcomis useless) or set up an internet petition to get government action on the malpractice that infects the whole of the Mobile Phone provider industry. It badly needs regulation.

Guest
Fordy says:
5 July 2013

That’s a good idea but I thought that which is doing that (& some)!!? Is a MP taking it up?

Guest
Jean says:
5 July 2013

Mine did.(MSP) And you can also look up their CEO on the Companies Register and e-mail your complaints to him. .The point is,surely,that if enough people take it that far…they HAVE TO respond. Maybe an online petition would help, also.If you get enough signatures,it has to be taken upby Westminster. Try avaaz,or Change,org…or 38 Degrees. You have to have a BIG noise all at once.Single customers complaining don’t stand a chance.

Profile photo of sean
Guest
Sean says:
11 October 2013

OFCOM shows it’s true colours… so much for the the watchdog…

http://crave.cnet.co.uk/mobiles/ee-three-o2-vodafone-face-400-per-cent-4g-fee-hike-50012460/

