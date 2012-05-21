/ Technology

Mobile phone prices up again – is Three your unlucky number?

1327
Profile photo of Patrick Steen Patrick Steen Conversation Editor
Comments 1327

Three Mobile has increased its prices by 3.6% for existing customer’s monthly plans following Orange and T-Mobile before it. For fear of bastardising Lionel Richie’s lyrics… ‘Three times a price rise’.

Anyone who signed up to Three before 8 March 2012 will be hit by the price hike from 16 July.

Mobile and mobile broadband customers will have to swallow a 3.6% price rise. On a £25 monthly plan that will be around 90p extra a month, or another £11 per year.

Only contract prices will change, with calls and data remaining at their current levels. Pay-as-you-go customers will also be unaffected. If you’re going to be affected, Three will contact you by text, email or letter between 21 May and 1 June to let you know. Three said of the price rise:

‘We know that increases are never welcome, so it’s not a decision we’ve taken lightly and we’re confident that your plan still represents excellent value for money.’

It’s all in the terms and conditions

It’s a case of deja-vu – Orange and T-Mobile have previously increased their own contract prices. Each time this has happened, their customers have come to Which? Convo to vent.

It’s understandable really – if you signed up to a contract, whether 12 or 18 months, your expectation would be that the £25 or so monthly price would stay static. Not so, mobile companies have a clause in their T&Cs that allows them to increase contract prices on a yearly basis as long as they’re under the rate of inflation (retail prices index).

And when we’ve questioned the regulator Ofcom on this, it has told us that the price rises are ‘not likely to be a breach of current legislation’.

But when we actually ask mobile customers whether they know prices can go up, 94% of 1,036 people voted in our poll that they didn’t realise their contracts weren’t at a fixed price.

It might be legal, but it’s not a line of fine print that many people are aware of. And when customers are told that they can’t cancel their contracts early without charge, the red mist starts to descend.

Make price rise terms clearer

The key is making the fact that prices can rise by inflation clearer to new customers, instead of hiding this clause in reams of terms and conditions. Our principal advocate Mark McLaren said:

‘On the one hand, it seems consumers’ expectation is that a mobile phone contract is a fixed price for a fixed term. On the other hand, mobile companies are able to increase prices by RPI during the term of the contract. This is a contradiction that can only be solved by either regulatory intervention or, at a minimum, better information to consumers at the point of sale.

‘That’s why we welcome the fact that Ofcom’s priorities for 2013 include “promoting effective choice for consumers by ensuring clear information on service, price and quality is available”.’

Are you a Three customer who will be hit by this price rise? How do you feel about it? Did you know that mobile contracts aren’t strictly at a fixed price?

[UPDATE 25/05/2012] – As you know, we’ve been talking to Three. Which? doesn’t think it’s fair to increase prices in this way without giving consumers the ability to cancel as a result of the price increase. We think that when you sign up to a fixed rate deal, that’s what you expect it to be. Fixed, for the period you agreed to.

We think that Three should recognise this and do the right thing by allowing those customers who can’t stomach this increase to cancel their deal without penalty.

A spokesperson for Three responded to us as follows:

‘Despite costs increasing in a number of areas within our business, we have not passed on an RPI level rise to our contract handset customers in the nine years we have been in operation. Increasing our prices for existing customers is a decision we have not taken lightly. We know that increases are never welcome and we have tried to do this in the fairest way possible for all of our customers. We are confident our plans continue to offer the best possible value for money.’

Comments
1327
Guest
MrXavia says:
19 October 2012

What I find funny is that when I took out a monthly plan with three through a CPW store, they pointed out that the rate could change, BUT when I took out a 2 year contract on the phone with three shortly after they neglected to tell me that important detail on the phone… BUT I don’t care! why? because I got a good deal and while I know the Customer Service is rubbish, their network is the ONLY network with good internet speeds I have used, even if their coverage is a bit p**s poor out in the sticks…

So for me, I got a good phone, on a good deal, when I wanted it, and i get unlimited internet, something no other provider gives!
I can teather my laptop and download a 3gb film in a couple of hours, try that with Vodafone/O2/EE!

So yes Three are wrong doing it, but they are not THAT bad a network to deal with!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of keving
Guest
keving says:
19 October 2012

That’s pretty much where I stand with 3 – I was determined to leave them when my contract was up, but their deals are unbeatable so I ended up staying. Hopefully I won’t regret it.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
andrea de toni says:
21 October 2012

Hey there, You have performed a fantastic job. I’ll certainly digg it and in my opinion recommend to my friends. I am sure they will be benefited from this site.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
derek c says:
21 October 2012

i recently terminated my contract with three mobile. it expired on the 23 sept, so i gave them the 30 day notice on the 31st august. i pay in advance and never exceed my contacted minutes. so after i gave notice they took payment out of my account on the 20 augest. i sent them email saying this was the last payment and cancelled my direct order shortly after. now i got a letter saying they want another months rental, this does not make sense, has anyone had this problem when termonating a contract.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of keving
Guest
keving says:
21 October 2012

What was the actual period (start date and end date) for line rental on the invoice for which they took payment on 20 August? By giving 30 days notice on 31st August, you are liable to line rental up to the 30th September (the fact that your contract ends on 23rd September is irrelevant). Have you already been billed for the full period up to 30 September? And did you mean 20th September rather than 20th August?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
pete cuffe says:
11 May 2013

yes , there taking me to court for £10.86 for the 25th month of my contract , after i cancelled twice by phone and once by e-mail, its very hard to cancel with them, bunch of thieves, and have now put my daughters contract up aswell, i thought it was fixed rate.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
David heath says:
21 October 2012

It sounds a lot like incompentant staff. Stand your ground, and complain to management. Why should you pay it?!

I have had very serious problems due to their failure to cancel 2 contracts. I would always record any conversations with 3, they will say one thing and do whatever is easiest in my experience.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
4 December 2012

Hi all, thought you might like to see our latest Conversation – we’ve worked out that mobile companies are on course to take an extra £104m from customers over a 12 month period due to these price rises.

It was also the 1 year anniversary of Orange announcing its price rise on fixed contracts – it passed £41m on to its customers, and we’ve worked out what that would look like – 78,000 iPhone 5’s, 137,000 years of a mobile phone contract… check out our infographic and join the latest debate here: https://conversation.which.co.uk/technology/orange-mobile-phone-price-rise-41m-fixed-means-fixed-campaign/

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
21 December 2012

You may be interested in this latest story – a Three Mobile leaflet has been banned by the ASA, since it didn’t mention mid-contract price rises: A Which? spokesperson said, ‘This ruling is a win for consumers who are fed up with being sold ‘fixed’ mobile phone contracts that can increase in price at any time. Advertising should be clear so that people are aware that prices, and other aspects of their deal, could change.

http://www.which.co.uk/news/2012/12/three-rapped-for-misleading-leaflet—fixed-means-fixed-campaign-306750/

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Pugilist says:
23 February 2013

My understanding is that in English Common Law if a company wishes to include an onerous term in the contract then by law they must make the term prominent to the customer by for example pointing out the term at point of sale and printing it in red with a red hand pointing to it.
Clearly the mobile phone companies have not done so and as such the onerous term is unenforceable in Law; in law the relevant facts are:
It is an unfair term
It is an onerous term
It was not brought to my attention when I took out the contract It is such an unfair and onerous term that the only way it could possibly be enforceable is if it had been brought to my attention and highlighted in red ink.

When I ask to cancel my contract O2 state that I must pay £310 cancellation fee. In contract Law that amounts to “Duress”, you are being forced to pay without any option.
In response to Kevin who states that he has been paying his bills monthly in advance and is not being demanded to pay a final month, this is standard practice in the industry, they think customers will have forgotten the paid the first month in advance and will not notice when they are billed a final month.

I for one am not going to stand for this; I intend to issue my service provider with a Court Summons to question the legality of these onerous terms which were never highlighted to me at the point of sale. I believe I have a very good chance of winning the case as English Law, The Consumer Protection Act and the Unfair Terms Act are all in my favor.

If I win then the mobile companies stand to lose £100’s of millions, they cannot afford for that to happen so they will need to defend the matter at great legal expense. By keeping the matter in the small claims court even if I lose they cannot recover costs from me.

I hate the way service providers use threatening and bullying tactics threatening to destroy your credit rating, threatening Court action, threatening bailiffs and so on. It is time someone preempts all these threats, stands up and take the threat to them.

I’m s Glaswegian, someone threatens me can expect a Glesga kiss 🙂

1
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
Mike Byrne says:
8 April 2013

The Galsgow kiss is definitely a recommendation I would subscribe for T Mobile. Excellent points you raise, I agree, phone companies are using bully boy tactics, they could do with a couple of hundred million pounds haircut to put them straight and give customers the contracts they entered into, not this ridiculous; section U subsection R, paragraph bend-over, sentence, shafted! Please OFCOM, grow a big pair and fine the hell out of these sneaky boys, their arrogance is astonishing, the only language is to give them a nice big fine that hurts, not £5m, £19M or £20m, lets say, 10% of turnover since this clause has been in existence, IF, they do not voluntarily, rescind this practise and be fair!

They still need a Glasgow kiss

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
PP says:
24 February 2013

Excellent post

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
sunjay says:
24 February 2013

Even thou three network has been treating it customers like dirt during these prices rises and we seem to have kick them where it hurts with all this publicity.

Thing are now starting to happen with the data speed, I am now experience average download speed of 12 – 15 meg here at London, that faster than most customers on EE 4g are getting at the moment when they are paying premium prices for capped usage. Yes with the hurt three has cause during the summer with this price rise, I have now decide to stay with them when my contract finishes and move on to a much cheap sim-only tariff on a monthly rolling contract, three has also confirmed that 4G LTE will this will be included in our current tariff at no extra cost if you already have the LTE ready phone e.g Iphone 5. For me I just don’t see the point of moving to another network. All you can eat data, superfast 3g now, 4G LTE at no extra cost from Sept 2013, no other network can offer this.

We gave three network a really good hiding last year and now things may be turning around in our favour 🙂

http://totalrevue.com/mobile-network-three-not-charging-extra-for-4g-speeds/

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Glen says:
24 February 2013

They are all at it, I have just had an increase letter from Orange saying my insurance is going up .
I have only couple of months left so I am going to pay it and leave as soon as contract is up.
I am using giff gaff unlimited interent and texts plus 400 mins talk time £15 per months saving me £41 since last September. And that will be that same on the other phone we have on contract with Orange.
£1344 over 2 years paid to orange on 1 phone
so £2644 for the 2 phones
my new costs £360 x 2 = £720
£1924 I will save per 2 years, think about that? you could buy top of the range phone on credit card and still save money, so thank you Orange for giving me a wake up call last year.

Fixed price should be fixed price

regards
Glen

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Rich says:
25 February 2013

Well, I’ve still not been chased after leaving last year. My credit report remains unblemished, no news from Three ordebt collection agencies. Nothing at all.

Account is marked as settled, with £0 ooutstanding, after more than half a year.

Anyone been hounded? Or have positive news?

Are Which? still suggesting payment under protest? 😉

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
richard says:
25 February 2013

Rich,
I had two accounts with Three which I cancelled. My experience was different in that they were hounding me constantly for 3 or 4 months even though my credit record was marked as settled with £0 outstanding almost immediately.
To be honest I quite enjoyed the banter, had arguments, wouldn’t give my security answers, asked them for their dates of birth, told them their call was imortant to me and put the phone next to a radio etc etc. The accounts were eventually referred to Westcott an outside debt recovery agency, who I started to have some fun with but soon realised that they were actually quite professional. (I don’t know why they are doing business with Three). I sent them a copy of the correspondence including the original iphone contract with Three before they attampted to change it retrospectively. Westcott agreed that there was no debt to collect and sent in back to Three and I haven’t heard anything since!
Sunjay, personally I wouldn’t deal with a company who have behaved as abominably as Three. They started by lying, then bullying just because they hadn’t drafted their contracts correctly!
Ofcom are obviously also in their pocket and and have been as much use as a chocolate fireguard. What are they there for if it isn’t to protect consumers against fraudulent (yes, changing a contract after the event is fraud) conduct by one of the firms they regulate. It certainly wasn’t to run the 4G licence process properly where they achieved £1 billion less than expected. I would disband them and spend the money on something more useful.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of sean
Guest
Sean says:
25 February 2013

Richard,

I totally agree with you, I myself am about to come to the end of one of my contracts with Three, and after the way they operated last year, I will definitely not be renewing with them in any way (my second contract with them also runs out in a few months time and I won’t be renewing that with them either).

And it’s disappointing to hear the “Sunjay” story above as it certainly doesn’t sound like the Sunjay I became familiar with last year, who seemed just as principled as the rest of us who disagreed so strongly with Three and their fraudulent actions (if it is indeed the “same” Sunjay that was so heavily involved in the original struggles at the beginning of this post, as genuine customers were actually being impersonated back then, by other “posters” who frankly I and others strongly suspected were actually Three employees on a “discrediting” rampage).

I will happily bid “goodbye to Three” and never look back now, especially after their terrible negativity toward genuine contract customers, and their unscrupulous actions to undermine even the process of feedback and comment surrounding this issue, even within the social networks such as Twitter.

And as for OFCOM and the Consumer Ombudsman… a complete waste of space, absolutely!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
26 February 2013

Sean

If you leave Three and sign up with another company it may not be long before you are back complaining that they have put their price up during the contract. How do you intend to ensure that this does not happen? I assure you that this is a serious question and I’m not intending to be provocative.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of sean
Guest
Sean says:
26 February 2013

Hi Wavechange,

Another old face I hope I see… (?)

And no provocation understood I assure you and thank you for the question and the opportunity to answer it here.

I appreciate the dilemma that you outline, but having seen now, how this new “network market practice” of increasing contract fees on an annual basis has become the de facto standard for the future (as indeed we all suspected it would amongst the big players, once precedent was set), and sadly having no faith whatsoever in any of the supposed “consumer champion” organisations that I, and many others, naively believed would and could make a change rgarding this matter, I now do not plan to sign up with any of the major players for any kind of contract whatsoever in the future.

I “may” purchase a PAYG sim from one of the smaller or subsidiary operators such as GIFFGAFF or one of the supermarket chains, who yes I am aware use bandwidth from the mainstream players, but as my own needs are modest now it is not an absolute requirement for me any longer, although I appreciate that not everyone is in that fortunate position.

My voiced concern regarding anyone who was genuinely involved in particular with Three’s scandalous dealings last year, now even considering giving them any further business whatsoever (despite the fact that most of the major players jumped on the price increase bandwagon in the end), is one of major principle. Especially so when having seen and experienced at first hand just what Three were prepared to do, quite literally across the board, to prevent their customers from having any real voice against their policies and practices, should those same customers choose to speak out against them or achieve some real justice regarding their fraudulent practices, including the amending of online contracts, as mentioned above by Richard.

Have people forgotten so easily the ignorance and rebuke demonstrated on their behalf by their staff, during the many phone conversations that ensued with frustrated contract customers? The repeated dismissal of a hearing by their Head Office staff when attempting to escalate the matter because phone staff refused to do so? The repeated shifting of goal posts on an ad hoc basis as they responded in real time by openly monitoring negative online responses and activity (such as even the comments on this very post itself), when determining how and when to attempt to switch the wording, applicability and online availability of contractual agreements in an effort to cover themselves, and the poor phraseology of said contracts? Corrupting the flow of posts and comment, both here and elsewhere, by impersonating the identity of genuine posters such as myself and others? Sending staff online to openly rebuke and pursue those like myself who were genuinely attempting to raise the profile of the issues at hand within online forums and elsewhere? The list goes ever on…

So although I understand everyone must make up their own mind on these matters, I for one could never deal with a company like that again I am afraid, no matter how personally advantageous it may now appear.

Integrity has a place in everything, but especially in business, and if companies like Three see no real diminishing of profit through loss of custom as a result of adopting such practices as I have outlined above, then what message does that send out both to them and to similar companies?

I think we all know the answer…

And when these companies respond by simply abusing their power and their customer base yet again, whenever it should suit them… then whose “responsibility” will that then be?

Theirs?

Or ours?

Society is made up of individuals making choices and performing actions… and it is always the sum of the choices and actions of each and every individual, that ultimately effect and determine the outcomes in society and in business.

So in the future, when companies like Three decide, on a whim, to suddenly modify their contractual offering to your detriment, and with no regard whatsoever for the opinions of you or the rest of their customer base, don’t express alarm.

Because if you have continued to patronise them with your personal business, then you are the very reason why they are still in the market, and as consequence are still able to do so.

If you choose to dance with the devil then I have no doubt that at some point, you shall indeed receive your just reward.

The choice as they say… as always… is forever… ours.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of wavechange
Guest
wavechange says:
26 February 2013

Thanks for that, Sean. I have never had a contract phone and my interest is because I don’t like to see unfair treatment of consumers, particularly where a small number of companies control the market. For me, the biggest disappointment was when O2 announced that they would join the other major players and increase prices during contracts. They had the opportunity to reject the practice and the possibility of gaining many customers who have been treated badly by other companies.

Unless this battle is won, how long will it be before the practice spreads to other products? I signed up to a two year contract for my phone and broadband and each time I see the bill I am grateful that the price has not changed. In fact the only change has been to increase the amount of data I can download.

In the case of mobile phones, the companies have managed to make a fair proportion of the population very dependent on their services, and many who claim that they will leave may well not do so or may leave now and come back when they have been the victim of another service provider.

Sometimes I feel that Which? should devote more effort to fewer issues, but it must be a very difficult job to set priorities. I believe it is vital to get more people involved in consumer issues and to focus on battles that could be won easily and what most people see as serious issues. Here, Which? and other organisations do a good job in making us aware of these problems.

Interestingly, I boycotted T-Mobile when they took over from One2One over ten years ago and doubled the cost of making calls on my PAYG phone. I still have One2One credit on the phone I keep in the car for use in emergency.

I find it expensive to make daytime calls from my landline (or Vodafone PAYG mobile) to mobiles, and it might pay me to have a cheap contract. I have not done this because I object to the way that the companies are treating their customers.

Best of luck with the fight.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Sunjay says:
26 February 2013

@Sean

No contract for me anymore, Buy the phone outright and go on a sim-only monthly contract.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Benny says:
27 February 2013

Hi guys just to let you know as a NOW PAST reseller for Three they have told me secretly they are going to increase prices again this year and are secretly hoping by April the cost of fuel will sore so inflation will be higher so they can CHARGE all of us more, not forgetting they will want to recover recent 4G bidding costs!
What will Which do, NOTHING just as before last year. I have told three to get stuffed so when they read this they will know who it is and I dont care 1 jot!

GOOD LUCK EVERYONE;

PAY AS YOU GO IS THE ONLY WAY TO GO!!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of sean
Guest
Sean says:
27 February 2013

Very interesting Benny (although not surprising), thank you very much for the information.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
simon says:
10 March 2013

Orange have done this to me twice on this so called “contract” I have been with them for over 15 years now but when my contract is up, Im off! cant believe the greed of this company to do this to a loyal customer!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Glen Rae says:
10 March 2013

I think you miss the point, its not about a good deal. Its about being conned.
Contract 2 year deal should remain same for contract term.

I left orange when contract expired on one phone and now pay £15 pm to Giff Gaff when I used to pay orange £56 pm. I could buy phone on credit card and still save money.

My second family phone contract expires June so will do the same and save money.
I hope orange customer service read this and weep
Regards
Glen

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Jasmine Sharif says:
3 April 2013

Hi, help!
Can anyone advise? I am now stuck with two new 3 mobile contracts because I have let the 14 day cooling off period pass. I really didnt mean to do that but the wires got crossed between me and 3 on dates; no one told me they would be different for upgrade customers and new customers and that the cooling off would be calculated from order date not delivery date. I cant afford to keep three contracts with 3 going for 24 months and dont want to wind up in court for non payment. The irony is that I did call to cancel on the right day but was told I still had a few days left. They are now saying I didnt have those days. Uh?Is there anything at all I can do? I’ve put in a query to see if anything can be done and am getting a callback from 3 this week. But could anyone give me some advice in the meantime? Thanks from Jasmine.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
I hate 3 says:
5 April 2013

I would expect nothing less from 3.

I suspect they told you that you had extra time left as the representative wouldn’t want to be the caller who failed to convince you to stay with them.

If they verbally extended your cooling off period, then that is exactly what they did. Hard for you to prove; as they didn’t put this in writing.

I would argue and argue. If the handsets are returned after 3 months; then you would have a problem if it’s a few days because THEY FAILED TO GIVE YOU AN RMA number when you originally called up; then, one could argue this was their failure not yours.

Do expect them to be AWKWARD! I returned handsets that I DIDN’T ORDER. they then continued to invoice me for the handsets claiming that i didn’t return them within the 7 days!!!! their highly stupid; representative insisted that i returned them outside of the cooling off period; because they were to stupid to accept (or care) that they were ordered with stolen details, by someone else, presumably hoping to intercept the package.

3 then continued to tell lies on my credit report for years. Seriously you shouldn’t deal with this company EVER. Cheap and NASTY…

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of keving
Guest
Kevin says:
5 April 2013

Erm, mixed messages:
http://www.mobiletoday.co.uk/News/24866/Three_the_mid-contract_price_rise_is_wrong.aspx

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Gaz says:
20 May 2013

When signing up to the a phone contract, the sale adviser goes over the plan and states you will be paying £35 for 24 month on your plan plus vat and calls. Therefore is that stating the contract is at a fix price plan or if not misselling a product

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of keving
Guest
keving says:
21 May 2013

Plus VAT? Should always be quoted inclusive. Price could change legitimately if VAT rate changed.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
VickiB says:
21 May 2013

My boyfriend rang yesterday to cancel his broadband dongle contract with Three which ended quite some time ago (this was purchased along with a new laptop on a 24 month contract). He was informed that he had been entered into a new 24 month contract without his knowledge or permission!
Are they allowed to do this?? They are telling him he either has to wait until Dec or pay £310 to cancel!
And along with all the rest, very poor, rude, obnoxious customer services.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of arther2
Guest
arther2 says:
21 May 2013

I was under the impression that auto-renewing Fixed Term contracts were not allowed now, BT used to have 12 month ones, and OFCOM stopped them. Either way, I suggest you ask them to provide evidence of your ‘explicit’ agreement to a new fixed term, else it is a standard 30 day (or other reasonable) notice as per their T&C’s.
and any ‘significant’ contract item not drawn to your attention (including warning at renewal time) is not a fair contract item and challengable.

But OFCOM requirement seems may only apply to Landline contracts
http://www.advisorysupport.co.uk/ofcom-ban-telecoms-automatic-roll-over-contracts/

http://www.thinkbroadband.com/news/4596-ofcom-propose-changes-to-automatically-renewing-contracts.html

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of keving
Guest
keving says:
21 May 2013

No, they are not allowed to do that. Ever!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Glen says:
21 May 2013

I think it is time that WHICH actually did something on our behalf.
This is a sign of the times, banking and oil sector all see us as fair game to con.

I was glad to get away from Orange and went on a simm only deal with Giff Gaff costs me £15 pm for 400 mins talk time and unlimited text and internet.
regards
Glen

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Guest
PP says:
21 May 2013

Agree WHICH etc need to sharpen their claws & attack unfair practices. This has become a vicious jungle.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
VickiB says:
21 May 2013

Arther2 – Thank you very much.

We did think this & kept quoting it to them as 4.1 in their T&C’s but was still not getting anywhere. Was told someone would be calling back after us escalting the complaint……..
Also after this we then went to his on-line banking to see that they had charged him double the amount this month (@ £92.00) as he had gone over his allowance, without them notifying him.
Just worried after reading all the other complaints that we are not going to get anywhere with this.

I have also requested a call back from the Ombudsman to see what they suggest.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of arther2
Guest
arther2 says:
27 June 2013

@VickiB
Did anything happen ?
despite their wall of no-change, didt hey manage to show where you had ‘agreed’ to the new contract ?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Michael Clinton says:
27 June 2013

I have signed a 2 year contract with 3 at £36 pm but they take £45 I ask why and they said it was because if vat , but that was not so as they could not give me a 1 year deal @£42 pm as if would be over my credit allowance I am really loaf on this as they now want £850 to cancel contract is this legal??

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
PP says:
27 June 2013

3 terrible company. Anyone have anything good to day about them. Incompetent people at Indian call centres

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of arther2
Guest
arther2 says:
27 June 2013

@Micheal Clinton.

If 36pm was without VAT, it would be 36+7.2 = 43.20
and only business contracts are (confusingly) quoted without VAT.

What does however happen (and is sharp practice) is
the account anniversary (the day you sign), and the billing (the monthly charge) are not the same, For reasons unknown to man or beast (but obviously a marketing trick), mobile billing anniversaries are a few days later than when you sign. So
(a) the 1st payment is a few days larger than th enormal montly payment
(b) the last month of the contract collects a few days extra money in advance – even if you do cancel 30 days before the ‘contract’ (not billing) end
In effect you remember the billing end. not the contract end date

And yes, once into your contract, you are committed to it – it is your promise,
Unless there are get out clauses in there.
Part of the (24 months * 36) = 864 less any payments made
is for the ‘free’ phone not just the airtime.

If you look at O2, their new Refresh deal is now explicitly seperating the costs of the 24 months Airtime (like SIM only) from the 24 months Phone HP cost, and lets you add new 24 month payments to the plan early, OR better stop paying for the phone at the end of the 24 months (usually a network charges you the same or even increases it ! – even though you have now paid for the phone).

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
denisiw says:
28 June 2013

My 24-month contract with 3 ended in June, so I’ve paid for the phone I got with it; has the price gone down? No!
I had someone from Utility Warehouse come to see me on Wednesday and I’m switching to them. I phoned 3 to cancel my contract and to cut a long story short their final offer was £9/month. I refused it. If you get a phone on a contract from UW as soon as the contract ends the phone is paid for and they reduce the cost accordingly, as it should be. Another benefit is the helpdesk is in the UK so I’ll actually be able to speak to someone who I can understand and who understands me.
I’m also switching my home phone and broadband to UW. I’m currently paying O2 £48/month for their service, I can get the same from UW for half that. O2 has been taken over by Sky so I didn’t want to stay with them anyway.
And I’m switching to their gas and electric. It may be a bit more expensive than my Scottish Power tariff but as I’m gaining on everything else I think that it’s a price worth paying. The cancellation charge of £50 will be paid by UW.
I’ve also cancelled my wife’s contract with 3. The cancellation charge is £55 but UW will pay that to.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of keving
Guest
Kevin says:
28 June 2013

I think all the main companies are guilty of this, they should automatically switch you to a “Sim-only” deal when the contract ends but they rely on customer inertia to keep taking the money. You either have to switch yourself or take out a new contact with a spanking new phone.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of sean
Guest
Sean says:
28 June 2013

So let’s get this straight…

Your whole argument here in total support of UW is about 3 and O2 and Sky and how much money you can save by switching the services they currently provide to you to UW instead. And your whole reason for doing so it is clearly stated is because you WANT to save money…. so there is no confusion that SAVING MONEY is your motivating factor and the reason why you are angry/unhappy at those other companies

But then, you are prepared to switch your gas and electric to UW too JUST because they are being so kind to you saving you money on those other phone and broadband services, EVEN THOUGH your gas and electric by placing them with UW are going to cost you MORE, which completely flies in the face of your previous supporting argument and any reasoning why anyone would care to switch those services at all if their current supplier is cheaper! People switch fas and electric to save money.. and ONLY to save money as there is no advantage otherwise in doing so!

And next I am sure you are going to suggest that you are in NO WAY allied to UW:s pyramidal sales structure?

Pull the other one… and next time tell a more convincing story…

For anyone else reading this… check out UW’s pyramidal sales strategies for yourself via google… they just LOVE their “adherents” posting this kind of rubbish to “reel” new uninformed customers into the fold.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
denisiw says:
28 June 2013

I wondered why someone could have given me a thumbs down for my comment and I can see why now. That’s quite a vitriolic diatribe! Adherant eh, you make it sound like a cult. Moonie?

I’ll clarify what I said about my energy costs. My Dual Fuel deal with Scottish Power ended in January 2013, I’d been paying £63/month. I switched to their Online Fixed Price Energy April 2015 (No Standing Charge) and was paying £81/month. I’d made four payments of £81, but because I’d used more gas due to the cold spring they put the payments up to £117/month! Stupid or what, now the weather is warming up and I’m using hardly any gas I’m going to get into credit.

I gave the UW rep my energy usage figures for the last two years and I also phoned Scottish Power and got the figure for what I’d used this last year. I will be paying UW £97/month. So more than I started paying but less than I’m paying now.

You’ve obviously got a grudge against UW, that’s your prerogative. I’m not trying to convince anyone of anything, I’m just stating my case. I was on the phone to 3 for 25 minutes while they tried to persuade me to stay with them and another 18 minutes when I cancelled my wife’s contract. 3’s call centre is in India, half the time I can’t understand what they are saying. One operative told me that I’d have to pay an exit fee if I didn’t give 30 days’ notice, when I said ok I’m giving you 30 days’ notice from now, he told me I’d still have to pay an exit fee! I asked to speak to his supervisor who told me that he had got it wrong. They are incompetent.

It’s up to you whether you believe me or not, I couldn’t give a toss what you think, but I am not affiliated to UW. They have just happened to come along at the right time because; a) my contract with 3 has finished and b) I’ve been wanting to move away from O2 because of their prices and even more so now they have been taken over by Sky.

If I gain more benefit by moving all my utilities to UW then that suits me, that’s all I’m interested in, to reiterate, your opinion means nothing to me.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of sean
Guest
Sean says:
28 June 2013

“And I’m switching to their gas and electric. It may be a bit more expensive than my Scottish Power tariff but as I’m gaining on everything else I think that it’s a price worth paying.”

But now you are actually saying that in fact it is NOT going to cost you more than Scottish Power… it is in fact going to cost you less… well then I can understand you moving to UW if it is in fact saving you money, even though yes I would never endorse them, and my comments re UW still stand,

If you had provided correct information in the first place, my response would have been different.

As for your opinion of my opinion… well…

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
denisiw says:
29 June 2013

Just take a minute to read what you wrote in your first response to my post and the aggressive manner of it. Perhaps if you didn’t adopt a hectoring tone you would receive a response more to your liking. Your second response is of a similar tone to your first. If you can’t take it, don’t dish it out.

I do apologise for not providing “correct information in the first place”. If I’d known that my post was going to be scrutinized for absolute accuracy I wouldn’t have bothered.

As the prices are calculated differently – UW have one unit rate whereas SP have two; UW have a standing charge, SP don’t – I don’t know if it’s going to be cheaper or not, there’s very little in it.

The monthly payment has gone down because my usage has been calculated over a different period. People don’t switch supplier purely on price; customer service comes into it too.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of Patrick Steen
Guest
Patrick Steen says:
23 October 2013

Hi all – good news! We won! Ofcom today announced that you’ll be able to exit without penalty if providers want to hike prices. The new rules should also be an incentive to stop providers from increasing prices in the first place – so that they can keep their loyal customers. https://conversation.which.co.uk/technology/victory-ofcom-announces-new-rules-to-stop-mobile-price-hikes/

Congratulations all and thanks so much for supporting and promoting our Fixed Means Fixed campaign.

You might be bemused to hear that Three has welcomed the announcement:

“Three welcomes Ofcom’s announcement. This is really good news for consumers. It will make it easier for mobile users to make informed choices, and will encourage consistency and transparency in contract pricing. The threat of mid-term contract price rises added complexity and confusion to what should be a clear and simple choice for consumers.”

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Profile photo of davidjl
Guest
davidjl says:
25 November 2013

Hi all,

I had thought I’d seen the back of this. Maybe I have. However…

Today I received a text message from Three, first in a long time the content of which is as follows:-

“An update from Three http://mobile.three.co.uk/comms/GC14/aa

I can’t access the link because I no longer have an account with them. It appears it may be connected with an Of com investigation of Three regarding General Condition 14 (“GC14”) and trying, belatedly to comply with it in connection with my complaint(s), but I can’t be sure. I hope they aren’t trying to flog that old dead horse, but you never know with Three.

Anyhow, I can’t be the only who got this text. Anyone know what it’s about? Should I be concerned?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Jackie says:
26 March 2014

3 continue to harass me for a contract bill for a SIM card they say I have. They have quoted a telephone number they say is in my name and a bank sort code and account number they say has paid past bills. I asked them to ring the number and chase the person on the other end or investigate the bank account , which is not mine, but they are unable or unwilling to comprehend how easy it could be to follow through and get the person they really need. I have tried to speak to them but unless I can quote things from the contract, which I do not and have never ever requested, they will not deal with me. It appears because they have my name and address, sorry they call me Mr J C and I am a Mrs. No checks must have been made at the time to ensure the person starting the contract was who they said they were so now I have had to send a recorded delivery letter threatening or should I say promising legal action if they do not get their act together. God save us from idiots!!!!!!!

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
JohnH says:
6 May 2014

Orange offered a deal for broadband as i had mobile with them, they now say that unless i switch my line rental to them they are increasing my broadband charges by120% is this legal ? or is it once again a company being greedy and proving that a contract has no meaning to them.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Ethos Evoss says:
17 October 2014

4G speeds ?? hahah they calling 3Mbps download speed an 4G? ??
it is worse than 3G speeds !!! and when i try download something they WONT let me !!

[This comment has been edited to align with our community guidelines. Thanks, mods.]

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Ron says:
9 June 2015

It looks if three have re introduced the RPI clause on new contracts & upgrades in the second year they will raise by it MAKE IT RIGHT THREE !!! IT SUCKS as your new advert says !

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Guest
Kate says:
4 June 2017

What if they haven’t told you about it? I got my contract over the phone and have no recollection of them mentioning RPI. I have not received any communication via email/letter. Nothing. Yet they have put my bill up by 2.6%. Is this legal?

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
Hide replies ∧
Profile photo of duncan lucas
Guest
duncan lucas says:
4 June 2017

Sorry to say Kate legislation has made phone calls regarding legal contracts binding , one of the reasons most big companies tape all calls. In case you doubt me click on : https://londonlawpractice.com/how-to-enforce-a-verbal-contract/ it includes UK law as it stands.

0
 |     Reply    Report
Share   
 

Related discussions