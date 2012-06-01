This week in comments – veal, teeth and techiquette

Would you tuck into veal if you knew it was British and ethical? What do you think about your dentist? And what annoys you about the way people use tech in public? Here are your best comments this week.

Will veal catch on?

Farmer Jimmy Doherty was on telly promoting ethical British veal. Catherine will be looking out for it:

‘I will definitely be making it a priority to buy British rose veal in the future and we should all be more aware of where our meat comes from and how it lives before we buy it. I am glad someone has spoken out about this issue and I believe the supermarkets should take more of a responsibility.’

Commenter Z Stiles shares her problems with their family dentist:

‘My husband was told he needed bridge work and was not advised that this work was available on the NHS (we are NHS patients). New to the NHS practice having finally been able to get in with an NHS dentist we were unclear on the way things worked. We assumed that complicated work such as this was only therefore available privately (unless you are on benefits or a low income and then qualified for NHS treatment). The upshot is we ended up paying £1260 for work which under the NHS fee bands would have cost us £209!’

Nikki Whiteman doesn’t think customer service should be based on online influence ratings, like Klout or PeerIndex. The CEO of PeerIndex Azeem Azhar had this to say:

‘If [an influencer] has a problem, solving it for them first might help other customers quickly. Why? Because that person will take steps to spread the fix or solution to their networks of friends – in this way the company has managed to enlist a passionate fan to help solve the problem for themselves and a wider network of people. ‘The result – the problem gets resolved quicker for more people. The knowledge gets out their quicker. And everyone gains.’

However, Leon thinks this sets a dangerous precedent:

‘The more worrying aspect of this “Kloutification” is the implication that your social media impact is a de-facto social rating. What happens when that erodes the basic consumer rights in a fully digitally connected always on world? Questioning this stuff now could offset some troubling risks later, right?’

John thinks anyone could live without technology, even Stephen Fry:

‘I think when people say they can’t live without a certain piece of tech, they’re exaggerating slightly. I pretty much have my mobile with me all the time, but if I had to do without it for a week, would I be able to cope? Probably.’

Our tech researcher Jack Turner has shared his manifesto for the polite public use of technology. John Ward gets our Comment of the Week:

‘The mobile phone user who cannot talk quietly should be made to sit on a high stool on the platform and perform the “Mind the Gap” announcements with a megaphone for every train arrival between 0500 and 2400 seven days a week for two months [or until their voice fails whichever occurs first]. ‘There is no further sanction suitable for people who giggle as they play moronic games on their gadgets or shuffle through their apps in idle expectation as they wait for the curtain to rise in the theatre – they have already condemned themselves to a state of mental attrition from which I hope there will be no recovery, albeit at the risk of perpetual misery for the rest of us.’

Comments have been edited due to length, so make sure to read them in full on their relevant Convos (by clicking on the red title link).